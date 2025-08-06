Windows VM BSOD

Description

Windows VM bugchecks on XenServer when running a large number of vGPU based VMs.

The XenServer/var/log/messages file contains these error messages:

Copy Copied! NVRM: Xid (PCI:0000:08:00): 31, Ch 0000001e, engmask 00000111, intr 10000000 NVRM: Xid (PCI:0000:08:00): 31, Ch 00000016, engmask 00000111, intr 10000000 ... vmiop_log: error: Assertion Failed at 0xb5b898d8:4184 vmiop_log: error: 8 frames returned by backtrace vmiop_log: error: /usr/lib/libnvidia-vgx.so(_nv000793vgx+0x69d) [0xb5b8064d] vmiop_log: error: /usr/lib/libnvidia-vgx.so(_nv000479vgx+0x118) [0xb5b898d8] vmiop_log: error: /usr/lib/libnvidia-vgx.so(_nv000782vgx+0x59) [0xb5b85f49] vmiop_log: error: /usr/lib/libnvidia-vgx.so(_nv000347vgx+0x3db) [0xb5b932db] vmiop_log: error: /usr/lib/libnvidia-vgx.so [0xb5b78e4a] vmiop_log: error: /usr/lib/xen/bin/vgpu [0x80554be] vmiop_log: error: /lib/libpthread.so.0 [0xb7612912] vmiop_log: error: /lib/libc.so.6(clone+0x5e) [0xb76fc5ee] vmiop_log: error: failed to initialize guest PTE entries vmiop_log: error: failed to fill up guest PTE entries 3 vmiop_log: error: VGPU message 27 failed, result code: 0xff000003 vmiop_log: error: 0xc1d00001, 0xff010000, 0x1a77ba000, 0x0, 0x1, vmiop_log: error: 0x1, 0x1000, 0x10202, 0xc1d00001, 0xff010000, vmiop_log: error: 0xcaf00004, 0x0 vmiop_log: error: Timeout occurred, reset initiated.





Version

XenServer 6.2



Fix

Ensure that you are running the latest OEM firmware for your NVIDIA vGPU software boards.



Status

Closed



Ref. #

NVIDIA-327/1632120

