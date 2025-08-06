A licensed client might fail to acquire a license if a proxy is set
Description
If a proxy is set with a system environment variable such as
HTTP_PROXY or
HTTPS_PROXY, a licensed client might fail to acquire a license.
Workaround
Perform this workaround on each affected licensed client.
-
Add the address of the NVIDIA vGPU software license server to the system environment variable
NO_PROXY.
The address must be specified exactly as it is specified in the client's license server settings either as a fully-qualified domain name or an IP address. If the
NO_PROXYenvironment variable contains multiple entries, separate the entries with a comma (
,).
If high availability is configured for the license server, add the addresses of the primary license server and the secondary license server to the system environment variable
NO_PROXY.
-
Restart the NVIDIA driver service that runs the core NVIDIA vGPU software logic.
- On Windows, restart the NVIDIA Display Container service.
- On Linux, restart the nvidia-gridd service.
Status
Closed
Ref. #
200704733