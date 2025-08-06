NVIDIA Virtual GPU Software v19.0
NVIDIA Virtual GPU Software v19.0  A licensed client might fail to acquire a license if a proxy is set
A licensed client might fail to acquire a license if a proxy is set

Description

If a proxy is set with a system environment variable such as HTTP_PROXY or HTTPS_PROXY, a licensed client might fail to acquire a license.

Workaround

Perform this workaround on each affected licensed client.

  1. Add the address of the NVIDIA vGPU software license server to the system environment variable NO_PROXY.

    The address must be specified exactly as it is specified in the client's license server settings either as a fully-qualified domain name or an IP address. If the NO_PROXY environment variable contains multiple entries, separate the entries with a comma (,).

    If high availability is configured for the license server, add the addresses of the primary license server and the secondary license server to the system environment variable NO_PROXY.

  2. Restart the NVIDIA driver service that runs the core NVIDIA vGPU software logic.

    • On Windows, restart the NVIDIA Display Container service.
    • On Linux, restart the nvidia-gridd service.

Status

Closed

Ref. #

200704733

