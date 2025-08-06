NVIDIA Virtual GPU Software v19.0
NVIDIA Docs Hub  NVIDIA Virtual GPU (vGPU) Software  NVIDIA Virtual GPU Software v19.0  Idle NVIDIA A100, NVIDIA A40, and NVIDIA A10 GPUs show 100% GPU utilization
Download PDF

Idle NVIDIA A100, NVIDIA A40, and NVIDIA A10 GPUs show 100% GPU utilization

Description

The nvidia-smi command shows 100% GPU utilization for NVIDIA A100, NVIDIA A40, and NVIDIA A10 GPUs even if no vGPUs have been configured or no VMs are running. On Linux with KVM hypervisors, GPU is affected by this issue only if the sriov-manage script has not been run to enable the virtual function for the GPU in the sysfs file system.

Copy
Copied!
            

            
[root@host ~]# nvidia-smi
Fri Jun 13 11:45:28 2025
+-----------------------------------------------------------------------------+
| NVIDIA-SMI 580.65.05   Driver Version: 580.65.05  CUDA Version: 13.0     |
|-------------------------------+----------------------+----------------------+
| GPU  Name        Persistence-M| Bus-Id        Disp.A | Volatile Uncorr. ECC |
| Fan  Temp  Perf  Pwr:Usage/Cap|         Memory-Usage | GPU-Util  Compute M. |
|                               |                      |               MIG M. |
|===============================+======================+======================|
|   0  A100-PCIE-40GB      On   | 00000000:5E:00.0 Off |                    0 |
| N/A   50C    P0    97W / 250W |      0MiB / 40537MiB |    100%      Default |
|                               |                      |             Disabled |
+-------------------------------+----------------------+----------------------+

+-----------------------------------------------------------------------------+
| Processes:                                                                  |
|  GPU   GI   CI        PID   Type   Process name                  GPU Memory |
|        ID   ID                                                   Usage      |
|=============================================================================|
|  No running processes found                                                 |
+-----------------------------------------------------------------------------+


Workaround

On Linux with KVM hypervisors, run the sriov-manage script to enable the virtual function for the GPU in the sysfs file system as explained in Virtual GPU Software User Guide.

On VMware vSphere, boot any VMs that are configured with a vGPU that resides on the GPU.

After this workaround has been completed, the nvidia-smi command shows 0% GPU utilization for affected GPUs when they are idle.

Copy
Copied!
            

            
root@host ~]# nvidia-smi
Fri Jun 13 11:47:38 2025
+-----------------------------------------------------------------------------+
| NVIDIA-SMI 580.65.05   Driver Version: 580.65.05  CUDA Version: 13.0     |
|-------------------------------+----------------------+----------------------+
| GPU  Name        Persistence-M| Bus-Id        Disp.A | Volatile Uncorr. ECC |
| Fan  Temp  Perf  Pwr:Usage/Cap|         Memory-Usage | GPU-Util  Compute M. |
|                               |                      |               MIG M. |
|===============================+======================+======================|
|   0  A100-PCIE-40GB      On   | 00000000:5E:00.0 Off |                    0 |
| N/A   50C    P0    97W / 250W |      0MiB / 40537MiB |      0%      Default |
|                               |                      |             Disabled |
+-------------------------------+----------------------+----------------------+

+-----------------------------------------------------------------------------+
| Processes:                                                                  |
|  GPU   GI   CI        PID   Type   Process name                  GPU Memory |
|        ID   ID                                                   Usage      |
|=============================================================================|
|  No running processes found                                                 |
+-----------------------------------------------------------------------------+


Status

Open

Ref. #

200605527

© Copyright 2025, NVIDIA. Last updated on Aug 6, 2025.
content here