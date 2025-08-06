License is not acquired in Windows VMs
Description
When a windows VM configured with a licensed vGPU is started, the VM fails to acquire a license.
Error messages in the following format are written to the NVIDIA service logs:
[000000020.860152600 sec] - [Logging.lib] ERROR: [nvGridLicensing.FlexUtility] 353@FlexUtility::LogFneError : Error: Failed to add trusted storage. Server URL : license-server-url -
[1,7E2,2,1[7000003F,0,9B00A7]]
System machine type does not match expected machine type..
Workaround
This workaround requires administrator privileges.
- Stop the NVIDIA Display Container LS service.
- Delete the contents of the folder %SystemDrive%\Program Files\NVIDIA Corporation\Grid Licensing.
- Start the NVIDIA Display Container LS service.
Status
Closed
Ref. #
200407287