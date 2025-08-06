License is not acquired in Windows VMs

Description

When a windows VM configured with a licensed vGPU is started, the VM fails to acquire a license.

Error messages in the following format are written to the NVIDIA service logs:

Copy Copied! [000000020.860152600 sec] - [Logging.lib] ERROR: [nvGridLicensing.FlexUtility] 353@FlexUtility::LogFneError : Error: Failed to add trusted storage. Server URL : license-server-url - [1,7E2,2,1[7000003F,0,9B00A7]] System machine type does not match expected machine type..





Workaround

This workaround requires administrator privileges.

Stop the NVIDIA Display Container LS service. Delete the contents of the folder %SystemDrive%\Program Files\NVIDIA Corporation\Grid Licensing. Start the NVIDIA Display Container LS service.

Status

Closed



Ref. #

200407287

