NVIDIA Virtual GPU Software v19.0
NVIDIA Docs Hub  NVIDIA Virtual GPU (vGPU) Software  NVIDIA Virtual GPU Software v19.0  Hot plugging and unplugging vCPUs causes a blue-screen crash in Windows VMs
Download PDF

Hot plugging and unplugging vCPUs causes a blue-screen crash in Windows VMs

Description

Hot plugging or unplugging vCPUs causes a blue-screen crash in Windows VMs that are running NVIDIA vGPU software graphics drivers.

When the blue-screen crash occurs, one of the following error messages may also be seen:

  • Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    SYSTEM_SERVICE_EXCEPTION(nvlddmkm.sys)
  • Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    DRIVER_IRQL_NOT_LESS_OR_EQUAL(nvlddmkm.sys)

NVIDIA vGPU software graphics drivers do not support hot plugging and unplugging of vCPUs.

Status

Closed

Ref. #

2101499

© Copyright 2025, NVIDIA. Last updated on Aug 6, 2025.
content here