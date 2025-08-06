Benign warnings during Virtual GPU Manager installation or uninstallation after hypervisor upgrade

Description

If the Virtual GPU Manager is installed or uninstalled after the hypervisor is upgraded, several warning messages about missing files are displayed.

The messages are similar to the following examples:

Copy Copied! WARNING: Can't read module /lib/modules/4.4.77-1.el6.nutanix.20170830.124.x86_64/weak-updates/ixgbevf.ko: No such file or directory WARNING: Can't read module /lib/modules/4.4.77-1.el6.nutanix.20170830.124.x86_64/weak-updates/i40evf.ko: No such file or directory ... egrep: /lib/modules/4.4.77-1.el6.nutanix.20170830.124.x86_64//weak-updates/ixgbevf.ko: No such file or directory egrep: /lib/modules/4.4.77-1.el6.nutanix.20170830.124.x86_64//weak-updates/i40evf.ko: No such file or directory ... gzip: /boot/initramfs-4.4.77-1.el6.nutanix.20170830.124.x86_64.tmp: not in gzip format WARNING: Can't read module /lib/modules/4.4.77-1.el6.nutanix.20170830.124.x86_64/weak-updates/ixgbevf.ko: No such file or directory WARNING: Can't read module /lib/modules/4.4.77-1.el6.nutanix.20170830.124.x86_64/weak-updates/i40evf.ko: No such file or directory ...

After a hypervisor upgrade, files that are the targets of some symbolic links no longer exist. Although these missing files cause warning messages to be displayed during the installation or uninstallation of the Virtual GPU Manager, the installation or uninstallation is completed without errors.



Workaround

Ignore these messages as they are benign.



Status

Open



Ref. #

200423757

