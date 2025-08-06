Suspend and resume between hosts running different versions of the vGPU manager fails

Description

Suspending a VM configured with vGPU on a host running one version of the vGPU manager and resuming the VM on a host running a version from an older main release branch fails. For example, suspending a VM on a host that is running the vGPU manager from release 19.0 and resuming the VM on a host running the vGPU manager from release 18.4 fails. When this issue occurs, an error is reported by your hypervisor management software.

Citrix XenCenter: There were no servers available to complete the specified operation

VMware vCenter Server: One or more devices (pciPassthru0) required by VM vm-name are not available on host host-name

Status

Not an NVIDIA bug



Ref. #

200602087

