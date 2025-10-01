NVIDIA vGPU software does not support Ubuntu 22.04 with an upgraded HWE kernel
Description
NVIDIA vGPU software does not support the use of the Ubuntu 22.04 distribution with the Ubuntu 24.04 hardware enablement (HWE) kernel (kernel version 6.8.x). If Ubuntu 22.04 is used with an upgraded HWE kernel, any attempt to create an mdev device file fails.
Workaround
- If you want to use the Ubuntu 22.04 distribution, downgrade the HWE kernel to the Ubuntu 22.04 HWE kernel.
- If you want to use the Ubuntu 24.04 HWE kernel, upgrade to the Ubuntu 24.04 distribution.
Status
Not an NVIDIA bug.
Ref. #
4864447