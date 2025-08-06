VNC client session goes blank and console VNC is corrupted when the guest driver is uninstalled

Description

When the NVIDIA vGPU software graphics driver is uninstalled from a Windows 10 guest VM for which the boot mode is UEFI, the VNC client session goes blank and console VNC is corrupted.

This issue affects only Windows 10 guest VMs for which the boot mode is UEFI. It does not affect Windows 10 guest VMs for which the boot mode is BIOS.



Workaround

Reboot the VM by using Citrix XenCenter.



Status

Not an NVIDIA bug



Ref. #

200609669

