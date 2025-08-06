nvidia-smi shows high GPU utilization for vGPU VMs with active Horizon sessions

Description

vGPU VMs with an active Horizon connection utilize a high percentage of the GPU on the ESXi host. The GPU utilization remains high for the duration of the Horizon session even if there are no active applications running on the VM.



Workaround

None



Status

Open

Partially resolved for Horizon 7.0.1:

For Blast connections, GPU utilization is no longer high.

For PCoIP connections, utilization remains high.

Ref. #

1735009

