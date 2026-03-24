Supported Products

The NVIDIA vGPU software product support matrix.

Log in to your NVIDIA Enterprise Account on the NVIDIA Application Hub to download the driver package for your chosen hypervisor from the NVIDIA Licensing Portal.

NVIDIA CUDA Toolkit version supported: 13.2

See NVIDIA CUDA Toolkit and OpenCL Support on NVIDIA vGPU Software in Virtual GPU Software User Guide for details about supported features and limitations.

For a list of validated server platforms, refer to NVIDIA GRID Certified Servers.

Note: NVIDIA vGPU for Compute is not supported on NVIDIA vGPU software. C-series vGPU types are not available. Instead, NVIDIA vGPU for Compute is supported with NVIDIA AI Enterprise. For more information, see NVIDIA AI Enterprise Documentation.



