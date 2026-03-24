NVIDIA Virtual GPU Software v20.0
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Application or vGPU VM crashes when multiple application instances are launched

Description

When multiple application instances are launched on a legacy vGPU that is allocated only a fraction of the physical GPU's frame buffer, the application or VM to which the vGPU is assigned crashes but the guest VM remains accessible.. A legacy NVIDIA vGPU does not support single root I/O virtualization (SR-IOV). This issue does not affect NVIDIA vGPUs that support SR-IOV.

When this issue occurs, the following error message is written to the vmware.log file:

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vmiop_log: (0x0): VGPU message 7 failed

This issue occurs when the plugin for legacy NVIDIA vGPUs creates more BAR1 mappings than the hypervisor allows a VM to create. These mappings depend on the number and type of applications running in the VM.

Status

Open

Ref. #

200680865

© Copyright 2026, NVIDIA. Last updated on Mar 24, 2026