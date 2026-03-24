Linux with KVM Support
NVIDIA vGPU software is supported on Linux with KVM platforms only by specific hypervisor software vendors. For information about which NVIDIA vGPU software releases and hypervisor software releases are supported, consult the documentation from your hypervisor vendor.
|Hypervisor Vendor
|Platform
|Additional Information
|H3C
|CAS
|Inspur
|InCloud Sphere
|Nutanix
|AHV
|
Obtain the NVIDIA Virtual GPU Manager software directly from Nutanix through the My Nutanix portal (My Nutanix account required).
Note:
If the NVIDIA vGPU software release that you need is not available from the My Nutanix portal, contact Nutanix.
Then follow the instructions on the My Nutanix portal to obtain the correct NVIDIA vGPU software graphics drivers from the NVIDIA Licensing Portal.
|Proxmox Server Solutions
|Proxmox Virtual Environment (VE)
|NVIDIA vGPU Software on Proxmox VE
|Red Hat
|OpenStack Platform
|Configuring the Compute Service for Instance Creation
|Sangfor
|aDesk
|SUSE
|Linux Enterprise Server
|
SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 15 - NVIDIA virtual GPU for KVM guests
|Verge.io
|VergeOS
|VergeOS Docs