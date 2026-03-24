NVIDIA Virtual GPU Software v20.0
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NVIDIA A100 HGX 80GB vGPU names shown as Graphics Device by nvidia-smi

Description

The names of vGPUs that reside on the NVIDIA A100 80GB GPU are incorrectly shown as Graphics Device by the nvidia-smi command. The correct names indicate the vGPU type, for example, A100DX-40C.

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$ nvidia-smi
Mon Jan 25 02:52:57 2021
+-----------------------------------------------------------------------------+
| NVIDIA-SMI 460.32.04    Driver Version: 460.32.04    CUDA Version: 11.2     |
|-------------------------------+----------------------+----------------------+
| GPU  Name        Persistence-M| Bus-Id        Disp.A | Volatile Uncorr. ECC |
| Fan  Temp  Perf  Pwr:Usage/Cap|         Memory-Usage | GPU-Util  Compute M. |
|                               |                      |               MIG M. |
|===============================+======================+======================|
|   0  Graphics Device     On   | 00000000:07:00.0 Off |                    0 |
| N/A   N/A    P0    N/A /  N/A |   6053MiB / 81915MiB |      0%      Default |
|                               |                      |             Disabled |
+-------------------------------+----------------------+----------------------+
|   1  Graphics Device     On   | 00000000:08:00.0 Off |                    0 |
| N/A   N/A    P0    N/A /  N/A |   6053MiB / 81915MiB |      0%      Default |
|                               |                      |             Disabled |
+-------------------------------+----------------------+----------------------+

+-----------------------------------------------------------------------------+
| Processes:                                                                  |
|  GPU   GI   CI        PID   Type   Process name                  GPU Memory |
|        ID   ID                                                   Usage      |
|=============================================================================|
|  No running processes found                                                 |
+-----------------------------------------------------------------------------+


Status

Open

Ref. #

200691204

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