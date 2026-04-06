For some accounted processes, nvidia-smi incorrectly reports maximum memory use of 0 MiB

Description

When the --query-accounted-apps option is used to list accounted compute processes, the nvidia-smi command incorrectly reports that the maximum memory use of some processes is 0 MiB. With the --query-accounted-apps option, nvidia-smi reports the maximum memory used by an application during its lifetime, and other information such as which GPU the application is running on and GR engine utilization.



Status

Open



Ref. #

200647764

