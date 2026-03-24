Client Licensing User Guide

This chapter discusses advanced topics and settings for NVIDIA vGPU software licensing.



NVIDIA License System provides custom settings for the following configuration properties of a licensed client:

The feature type of a physical GPU

The directory in which to store the client configuration token

Details for a proxy server between a licensed client and a service instance

If you want to use the default directory in which to store the client configuration token and, on Windows, are configuring the client with NVIDIA vGPU, follow the instructions for a simplified configuration in Configuring a Licensed Client of NVIDIA License System.



Perform this task from the client.



Physical GPUs only: Add the FeatureType DWord ( REG_DWORD ) registry value to the Windows registry key HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SYSTEM\CurrentControlSet\Services

vlddmkm\Global\GridLicensing . Note: If you're licensing an NVIDIA vGPU, the FeatureType DWord ( REG_DWORD ) registry value is not required. NVIDIA vGPU software automatically selects the correct type of license based on the vGPU type.

DWord ( ) registry value is required. NVIDIA vGPU software automatically selects the correct type of license based on the vGPU type. If you are upgrading an existing driver, this value is already set.

You can also perform this step from NVIDIA Control Panel. Set this value to the feature type of a GPU in pass-through mode or a bare-metal deployment: 0: NVIDIA Virtual Applications

2: NVIDIA RTX Virtual Workstation Optional: If you want store the client configuration token in a custom location, add the ClientConfigTokenPath String ( REG_SZ ) registry value to the Windows registry key HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SYSTEM\CurrentControlSet\Services

vlddmkm\Global\GridLicensing . Set the value to the full path to the folder in which you want to store the client configuration token for the client. You can use the syntax \\fully-qualified-domain-name\share-name for the path to the folder. By default, the client searches for the client configuration token in the %SystemDrive%\Program Files\NVIDIA Corporation\vGPU Licensing\ClientConfigToken folder. By specifying a shared network drive mapped on the client, you can simplify the deployment of the same client configuration token on multiple clients. Instead of copying the client configuration token to each client individually, you can keep only one copy in the shared network drive. If you are storing the client configuration token in a custom location, create the folder in which you want to store the client configuration token. If the folder is a shared network drive, ensure that the following conditions are met: The folder is mapped locally on the client to the path specified in the ClientConfigTokenPath registry value.

registry value. The COMPUTER object has the rights to access the folder on the shared network drive. The COMPUTER object requires these rights because the license service runs before any user logs in. If you are storing the client configuration token in the default location, omit this step. The default folder in which the client configuration token is stored is created automatically after the graphics driver is installed. Copy the client configuration token to the folder in which you want to store the client configuration token. Ensure that this folder contains only the client configuration token that you want to deploy on the client and no other files or folders. If the folder contains more than one client configuration token, the client uses the newest client configuration token in the folder. If you want to store the client configuration token in the default location, copy the client configuration token to the %SystemDrive%\Program Files\NVIDIA Corporation\vGPU Licensing\ClientConfigToken folder.

If you want to store the client configuration token in a custom location, copy the token to the folder that you created in the previous step. Optional: If you want the licensed client to check out a license when a user logs in to the client, add the EnableLicenseOnLogin DWord ( REG_DWORD ) registry value to the Windows registry key HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SYSTEM\CurrentControlSet\Services

vlddmkm\Global\GridLicensing and set this registry value to 1. By default, a licensed client checks out a license when the client is booted. If a non-transparent proxy server is configured between your licensed client and a service instance, provide the information about the proxy server that the licensed client requires. Note: Authenticated non-transparent proxy servers are not supported before NVIDIA vGPU software release . Provide this information by adding the following registry values to the Windows registry key HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SYSTEM\CurrentControlSet\Services

vlddmkm\Global\GridLicensing . For all non-transparent proxy servers, provide the address and port number of the proxy server in the following Windows registry values. ProxyServerAddress String (REG_SZ) The address of the proxy server. The address can be a fully qualified domain name such as iproxy1.example.com , or an IP address such as 10.31.20.45 . ProxyServerPort String (REG_SZ) The port number of the proxy server. If necessary, provide the credentials of the user that will log in to the proxy server. This information is required for proxy servers that use the following authentication methods: Basic authentication

Microsoft Windows Challenge/Response (Microsoft NTLM) authentication for a client that is not a member of an Active Directory domain ProxyUserName String (REG_SZ) The username of the user that will log in to the proxy server. ProxyCredentialsFilePath String (REG_SZ) The full path to the file that contains the encrypted credentials of the user that will log in to the proxy server, for example, C:\Program Files\NVIDIA Corporation\vGPU Licensing\ProxySettings\proxy-credentials.dat. This file is generated as explained in Generating an Encrypted Credentials File. Restart the NvDisplayContainer service.

The NVIDIA service on the client should now automatically obtain a license from the CLS or DLS instance.

Perform this task from the client.



As root, open the file /etc/nvidia/gridd.conf in a plain-text editor, such as vi. Copy Copied! $ sudo vi /etc/nvidia/gridd.conf Note: You can create the /etc/nvidia/gridd.conf file by copying the supplied template file /etc/nvidia/gridd.conf.template. Add the FeatureType configuration parameter to the file /etc/nvidia/gridd.conf on a new line as FeatureType="value" . value depends on the type of the GPU assigned to the licensed client that you are configuring. GPU Type Value NVIDIA vGPU 1. NVIDIA vGPU software automatically selects the correct type of license based on the vGPU type. Physical GPU The feature type of a GPU in pass-through mode or a bare-metal deployment: 0: NVIDIA Virtual Applications

2: NVIDIA RTX Virtual Workstation Note: You can also perform this step from NVIDIA X Server Settings. Before using NVIDIA X Server Settings to perform this step, ensure that this option has been enabled as explained in Enabling License Management in NVIDIA X Server Settings. This example shows how to configure a licensed Linux client for NVIDIA RTX Virtual Workstation. Copy Copied! # /etc/nvidia/gridd.conf.template - Configuration file for NVIDIA Grid Daemon … # Description: Set Feature to be enabled # Data type: integer # Possible values: # 0 => for unlicensed state # 1 => for NVIDIA vGPU # 2 => for NVIDIA RTX Virtual Workstation # 4 => for NVIDIA vGPU for Compute FeatureType=2 ... Optional: If you want store the client configuration token in a custom location, add the ClientConfigTokenPath configuration parameter to the file /etc/nvidia/gridd.conf on a new line as ClientConfigTokenPath="path" path The full path to the directory in which you want to store the client configuration token for the client. By default, the client searches for the client configuration token in the /etc/nvidia/ClientConfigToken/ directory. By specifying a shared network directory that is mounted locally on the client, you can simplify the deployment of the same client configuration token on multiple clients. Instead of copying the client configuration token to each client individually, you can keep only one copy in the shared network directory. This example shows how to configure a licensed Linux client to search for the client configuration token in the /mnt/nvidia/ClientConfigToken/ directory. This directory is a mount point on the client for a shared network directory. Copy Copied! # /etc/nvidia/gridd.conf.template - Configuration file for NVIDIA Grid Daemon … ClientConfigTokenPath=/mnt/nvidia/ClientConfigToken/ ... If you are storing the client configuration token in a custom location, create the directory in which you want to store the client configuration token. If the directory is a shared network directory, ensure that it is mounted locally on the client at the path specified in the ClientConfigTokenPath configuration parameter. If you are storing the client configuration token in the default location, omit this step. The default directory in which the client configuration token is stored is created automatically after the graphics driver is installed. Copy the client configuration token to the directory in which you want to store the client configuration token. Ensure that this directory contains only the client configuration token that you want to deploy on the client and no other files or directories. If the directory contains more than one client configuration token, the client uses the newest client configuration token in the directory. If you want to store the client configuration token in the default location, copy the client configuration token to the /etc/nvidia/ClientConfigToken directory.

If you want to store the client configuration token in a custom location, copy the token to the directory that you created in the previous step. Ensure that the file access modes of the client configuration token allow the owner to read, write, and execute the token, and the group and others only to read the token. Determine the current file access modes of the client configuration token. Copy Copied! # ls -l client-configuration-token-directory If necessary, change the mode of the client configuration token to 744. Copy Copied! # chmod 744 client-configuration-token-directory/client_configuration_token_*.tok client-configuration-token-directory The directory to which you copied the client configuration token in the previous step. Optional: If you want the licensed client to check out a license when a user logs in to the client, add the EnableLicenseOnLogin configuration parameter to the file /etc/nvidia/gridd.conf on a new line as EnableLicenseOnLogin=TRUE . By default, a licensed client checks out a license when the client is booted. If a non-transparent proxy server is configured between your licensed client and a service instance, provide the information about the proxy server that the licensed client requires. Note: Authenticated non-transparent proxy servers are not supported before NVIDIA vGPU software release . For all non-transparent proxy servers, provide the address and port number of the proxy server. Provide this information by adding the following configuration parameters to the file /etc/nvidia/gridd.conf on separate lines. Copy Copied! ProxyServerAddress=address ProxyServerPort=port address The address of the proxy server. The address can be a fully qualified domain name such as iproxy1.example.com , or an IP address such as 10.31.20.45 . port The port number of the proxy server. This example sets the address of a proxy server to 10.31.20.45 and the port number to 3128 . Copy Copied! # /etc/nvidia/gridd.conf.template - Configuration file for NVIDIA Grid Daemon … ProxyServerAddress=10.31.20.45 ProxyServerPort=3128 ... If necessary, provide the credentials of the user that will log in to the proxy server. This information is required for proxy servers that use basic authentication. Provide this information by adding the following configuration parameters to the file /etc/nvidia/gridd.conf on separate lines. Copy Copied! ProxyUserName=domain\username ProxyCredentialsFilePath=path domain The domain to which the user belongs, for example, example.com . username The username of the user that will log in to the proxy server, for example, clsuser . path The full path to the file that contains the encrypted credentials of the user that will log in to the proxy server, for example, /etc/nvidia/proxy-credentials.dat. This file is generated as explained in Generating an Encrypted Credentials File. This example sets the domain and username of the user that will log in to the proxy server to example.com\clsuser and the path to the file that contains the encrypted credentials of the user to /etc/nvidia/proxy-credentials.dat. Copy Copied! # /etc/nvidia/gridd.conf.template - Configuration file for NVIDIA Grid Daemon … ProxyUserName=example.com\clsuser ProxyCredentialsFilePath=/etc/nvidia/proxy-credentials.dat ... Save your changes to the /etc/nvidia/gridd.conf file and close the file. Restart the nvidia-gridd service.

The NVIDIA service on the client should now automatically obtain a license from the CLS or DLS instance.

By default, the Manage License option is not available in NVIDIA X Server Settings. Before using NVIDIA X Server Settings to license NVIDIA vGPU software, you must enable this option.

This task requires sudo privileges.

If NVIDIA X Server Settings is running, shut it down. If the /etc/nvidia/gridd.conf file does not already exist, create it by copying the supplied template file /etc/nvidia/gridd.conf.template. As root, edit the /etc/nvidia/gridd.conf file to set the EnableUI option to TRUE . Start the nvidia-gridd service. Copy Copied! # sudo service nvidia-gridd start

When NVIDIA X Server Settings is restarted, the Manage License option is now available.

To enable communication between a licensed client and a service instance through a proxy server, the proxy server must meet certain requirements. To enable communication through a firewall, firewall rules that allow traffic on specific URLs through specific ports must be defined.

The processes for configuring a proxy server and defining firewall rules are separate from the process for configuring a service instance. Use the standard interfaces of the proxy server and the firewall that you are using to perform these processes.

Note: Only HTTP proxy servers are supported. HTTPS proxy servers are not supported.

Proxy Server Requirements for a Service Instance

NVIDIA License System supports transparent proxy servers and non-transparent proxy servers.

A transparent proxy server identifies itself to the server and does not modify client requests and responses.

identifies itself to the server and does modify client requests and responses. A non-transparent proxy server does not reveal the IP address of the client and modifies client requests and responses.

Any proxy server between a licensed client and a service instance must allow programmatic calls to the URL through which the service instance is accessed.

Service Instance Type URL CLS instance api.cls.licensing.nvidia.com DLS instance The IP address or, if defined, the fully qualified domain name or the CNAME of the VM on which the DLS virtual appliance is installed

Non-Transparent Proxy Server Support

NVIDIA License System supports both authenticated and unauthenticated non-transparent proxy servers.

The following authenticated proxy servers are supported:

Squid

The following authentication methods are supported for authenticated proxy servers:

Basic

Microsoft Windows Challenge/Response (Microsoft NTLM) (Windows clients only)

Kerberos (only for clients that are a member of an Active Directory domain)

Firewall Rules for a Service Instance

To enable communication between a licensed client and a service instance through a firewall, firewall rules that allow traffic on the URLs through the ports specified in the following table must be defined.

CLS URL DLS URL Port Traffic api.cls.licensing.nvidia.com The IP address or, if defined, the fully qualified domain name or the CNAME of the VM on which the DLS virtual appliance is installed 443 Licensing operations, namely, the borrowing, renewal, and return of a license.

Licensed client authentication api.licensing.nvidia.com The IP address or, if defined, the fully qualified domain name or the CNAME of the VM on which the DLS virtual appliance is installed 80 License return from a Windows licensed client that has not been shut down cleanly

Some authentication methods require a licensed client to provide user credentials when the client authenticates with a proxy server. To enable the client to provide these credentials securely without input from a user, you must generate a file that contains these credentials in an encrypted form that the client can read.

The following authentication methods require an encrypted credentials file:

Basic authentication

Microsoft Windows Challenge/Response (NTLM) authentication for a client that is not a member of an Active Directory domain

How to generate an encrypted credentials file depends on the OS that client is running. For detailed instructions, refer to the following topics:

Perform this task in a Windows PowerShell window as the Administrator user on the client.



Change to the C:\Program Files\NVIDIA Corporation\vGPU Licensing\ProxySettings folder. Copy Copied! PS C:\> cd "C:\Program Files\NVIDIA Corporation\vGPU Licensing\ProxySettings" Run the grid-proxy-credentials Windows PowerShell script. Copy Copied! PS C:\> .\grid-proxy-credentials.ps1 In the Select Output File Path window that opens, navigate to the directory in which you want to generate the credentials file, enter the file name, and click Save. When prompted in the Windows PowerShell window, specify the password of the user that will log in to the proxy server when the licensed client requests a license.

Provide the path to this file when configuring a licensed client that will use the file as explained in Configuring a Licensed Client on Windows with Default Settings.

Perform this task in a Linux command shell on the client.



Run the grid-proxy-credentials.sh command. Copy Copied! # /usr/lib/nvidia/grid-proxy-credentials.sh -o output-file-path output-file-path The full path to the credentials file that you are generating. Ensure that the directory in the path exists. Tip: To get help information for this command, type /usr/lib/nvidia/grid-proxy-credentials.sh --help. This example creates the credentials file /etc/nvidia/proxy-credentials.dat. Copy Copied! # /usr/lib/nvidia/grid-proxy-credentials.sh -o /etc/nvidia/proxy-credentials.dat When prompted, specify the password of the user that will log in to the proxy server when the licensed client requests a license.

Provide the path to this file when configuring a licensed client that will use the file as explained in Configuring a Licensed Client on Linux with Default Settings.

If a VM is shut down abruptly and then restarted after a change to its network configuration, two licenses might be checked out for the same VM. You can avoid this situation by setting the client host identifier for license checkouts.

By default, the license server selects the first valid MAC address it finds to identify the VM for license checkouts. If a VM that has a license checked out is shut down abruptly, it might not release the license back to the license server. If the network configuration of the VM is changed after the shutdown and the VM is restarted, the license server might use a different MAC address to identify the VM, which will cause two licenses to be checked out for the same VM. Setting the client host identifier avoids this situation because the license server always uses identifier that you set to identify the VM.



Set LicenseHostId to the MAC address of a network interface controller (NIC) on the VM. On Windows, add the following Windows registry key setting: Copy Copied! [HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SYSTEM\CurrentControlSet\Services

vlddmkm\Global\GridLicensing]"LicenseHostId"= vm-nic-mac-address

On Linux, add the following entry to /etc/nvidia/gridd.conf: Copy Copied! LicenseHostId==vm-nic-mac-address vm-nic-mac-address The MAC address of the network interface controller (NIC) on the VM that the license server will use to identify the VM for license checkouts. Specify only the numbers and letters in the address without any spaces or punctuation, for example, 00005E0053FF . Apply the changed setting to the VM. If the vGPU or physical GPU assigned to the VM has already been licensed, restart the VM.

Otherwise, license the vGPU or physical GPU assigned to the VM as explained in Configuring a Licensed Client of NVIDIA License System.

Under normal operation, an NVIDIA vGPU software license is obtained by a platform during boot or at user login, before launch of applications. If a license is not available, the system will periodically retry its license request to the license server. During this time, the vGPU or GPU initially operates at full capability but its performance is degraded over time if the system fails to obtain a license.

The performance of an unlicensed vGPU or GPU is degraded as described in Software Enforcement of NVIDIA vGPU Software Licensing. Furthermore, vWS features described in Display Resolutions for Physical GPUs are not available to applications started while the performance of a physical GPU is degraded.

On Windows, unavailability of a license is indicated by a pop-up window or by the license status on the Licensing tab of the NVIDIA Control Panel. On Linux, unavailability of a license is indicated by log messages.

If the performance of a vGPU or GPU has been degraded, the full capability of the vGPU or GPU is restored when a license is acquired. However, application software launched while the performance was degraded might need to be restarted to recognize and use the licensed features.

To check out a license, vWS, vPC, and vApps clients require connectivity to a license server when booting or when a user logs in to the client.

After they have obtained a license, clients may operate without connectivity to the license server for a period of up to 1 day, after which time the client will be warned of license expiration.

NVIDIA vGPU software licensing settings are controlled through the Windows Registry.

Registry Key Values for Licensing Settings

Licensing settings are stored in this registry key:

Copy Copied! HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SYSTEM\CurrentControlSet\Services

vlddmkm\Global\GridLicensing

Registry values are summarized in Table 3.

Name Type Description FeatureType DWord ( REG_DWORD ) The feature type of a GPU in pass-through mode or a bare-metal deployment: 0: vApps 2: vWS All other values reserved. Do not change the value of this registry key in a VM configured with NVIDIA vGPU. LicenseInterval DWord ( REG_DWORD ) An integer in the range 10-10080 that specifies the period of time in minutes for which a license can be borrowed after it is checked out After this period has elapsed, the client must obtain a new license from the server. The default is 1440 minutes, which corresponds to a period of 1 day. EnableLicenseOnLogin DWord ( REG_DWORD ) Controls whether a licensed client checks out a license when the client is booted or when a user logs in to the client. If this registry key is absent, a licensed client checks out a license when the client is booted. When present: 0: A licensed client checks out a license when the client is booted. 1: A licensed client checks out a license when a user logs in to the client. (Optional: defaults to 0) DisableExpirationPopups DWord ( REG_DWORD ) Disables or enables pop-up notifications for NVIDIA vGPU software license expiration. 0: Enable license expiration pop-up notifications 1: Disable license expiration pop-up notifications (Optional: defaults to 0) DisableSpecificPopups DWord ( REG_DWORD ) If this registry key is absent, pop-up notifications are enabled for changes in NVIDIA vGPU software license state to the following states: Unlicensed

Requesting license

License acquired

License request failed

License renewal failed

License expired (if DisableExpirationPopups is 0) When present: 0: Disable none of the pop-up notifications for license state changes 1: Disable pop-up notifications for changes to the following license states: Requesting license

License acquired

License renewal failed (Optional: defaults to 0) EnableLogging DWord ( REG_DWORD ) If this registry key is absent, significant licensing events are logged. When present: 0: Disable logging of significant licensing events 1: Enable logging of significant licensing events (Optional: defaults to 1) LicenseHostId String ( REG_SZ ) If this registry key is absent, the license server selects the first valid MAC address it finds to identify the VM for license checkouts. When present, this registry key must be the MAC address of the network interface controller (NIC) on the VM that the license server will use to identify the VM for license checkouts. Specify only the numbers and letters in the address without any spaces or punctuation, for example, 00005E0053FF. Setting this registry key prevents two license checkouts by a single VM if the VM is shut down abruptly and then restarted after a change to its network configuration. ClientConfigTokenPath String ( REG_SZ ) The full path to the folder in which you want to store the client configuration token for the client. Set this registry key only if you want store the client configuration token in a custom location. ProxyServerAddress String (REG_SZ) Proxy server address. Set this registry key only if a non-transparent proxy server is configured between your licensed client and a service instance. ProxyServerPort String (REG_SZ) Proxy server port number. Set this registry key only if a non-transparent proxy server is configured between your licensed client and a service instance.





Registry Key Value for Managing Licensing Controls in NVIDIA Control Panel

Licensing controls in NVIDIA Control Panel are controlled through the NvCplDisableManageLicensePage DWord ( REG_DWORD ) registry value in this Windows registry key:

Copy Copied! HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SYSTEM\CurrentControlSet\Services

vlddmkm\NVControlPanel2\RegisteredServers\Overrides\{DFA226E7-D28D-407D-95ED-5A79D9745BB5}

If this registry key value is absent, licensing controls are shown in NVIDIA Control Panel for GPUs supporting licensing.

If this registry key value is present: