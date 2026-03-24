NVIDIA Virtual GPU Software v20.0
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The dmesg command reports non-fatal asserts and warnings

Description

During the loading of the NVIDIA vGPU software graphics driver the dmesg command reports non-fatal asserts and warnings. When this issue occurs, the following warning is written to the Linux kernel log file in the guest VM:

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WARNING: at nvidia-drm/nvidia-drm-crtc.h:322 __nv_drm_handle_flip_event [nvidia_drm]
Modules linked in: nvidia_drm(OE) hid_generic nvidia_modeset(OE) usbhid hid nvidia(OE) 
video wmi ahci drm_ttm_helper psmouse libahci ttm virtio_rng

Status

Open

Ref. #

5381783

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