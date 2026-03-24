Display resolutions can't be changed in GNOME Settings with Wayland

Description

When the Wayland display server protocol is used with NVIDIA vGPU, some changes to display resolutions can't be applied in GNOME Settings. When the changes can't be applied, the Apply button is grayed out and the GNOME Settings window displays the following error message:

Copy Copied! Changes Cannot be Applied. This could be due to hardware limitations.

Workaround

Try one of the following workarounds:

In GNOME Settings, disable the monitor first, select the resolution that you want, and re-enable the monitor.

Use the gdctl - GNOME Display Controller command to change the display resolution.

Status

Not a bug



Ref. #

5526137

