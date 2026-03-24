VMware vSphere ESXi Support
|Driver Package
|Hypervisor or Bare-Metal OS
|Software Product Deployment
|Hardware Supported
|Guest OS Support1, 2, 3
|Supported Virtualization Products4, 5
|NVIDIA vGPU for vSphere 9.06
|ESXi 9.0
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|NVIDIA vGPU for vSphere 8.06, 15
|ESXi 8.0
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- CentOS Linux 7.9
- CentOS Linux 8 (2011)
- NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition
- NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition liquid cooled
- NVIDIA A40
- NVIDIA RTX A5000
- NVIDIA RTX A5500
- NVIDIA RTX A6000
- Quadro RTX 6000
- Quadro RTX 6000 passive
- Quadro RTX 8000
- Quadro RTX 8000 passive
- NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition
- NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition liquid cooled