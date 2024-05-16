GRID Software v4.4 (GRID) Revision 02

GRID Software Documentation - v4.4 (GRID) Revision 02 (all) - Last updated October 18, 2017 - Send Feedback -
- GRID Software Supported Products
- An at-a-glance summary of supported hardware, hypervisor software versions, and guest operating system (OS) releases for this release of NVIDIA GRID™ Software.
- GRID Software for Citrix XenServer Release Notes
- Current status, information on validated platforms, and known issues with NVIDIA GRID software and hardware on Citrix XenServer.
- GRID Software for Microsoft Windows Server Release Notes
- Current status, information on validated platforms, and known issues with NVIDIA GRID software and hardware on Microsoft Windows Server.
- GRID Software for Red Hat Enterprise Linux with KVM Release Notes
- Current status, information on validated platforms, and known issues with NVIDIA GRID software and hardware on Red Hat Enterprise Linux with KVM.
- GRID Software for VMware vSphere Release Notes
- Current status, information on validated platforms, and known issues with NVIDIA GRID software and hardware on VMware vSphere.
GRID Virtual GPU and Pass-Through GPU
- GRID Software User Guide
- NVIDIA GRID™ vGPU™ enables multiple virtual machines (VMs) to have simultaneous, direct access to a single physical GPU, using the same NVIDIA graphics drivers that are deployed on non-virtualized operating systems.
- gpumodeswitch User Guide
- GRID vGPU requires GPUs that support compute mode and graphics mode to operate in graphics mode. If your GPU supports both modes but is supplied in compute mode, you must use gpumodeswitch to change the mode of the GPU to graphics mode.
GRID Virtual GPU
- GRID Licensing User Guide
- NVIDIA GRID Virtual Workstation, Virtual PC, and Virtual Applications are available as licensed products on NVIDIA Tesla GPUs. To use these products without a warning each time a vGPU tries and fails to obtain a license, configure the licensing for these products.
GRID Software Management SDK
- GRID Software Management SDK User Guide
- The NVIDIA GRID™ Software Management SDK enables third party applications to monitor and control all NVIDIA physical GPUs and virtual GPUs that are running on virtualization hosts.