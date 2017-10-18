GRID Software for Citrix XenServer Release Notes

Known product limitations for this release of NVIDIA GRID are described in the following sections.



Description

To reduce the possibility of memory exhaustion, vGPU profiles with 512 Mbytes or less of frame buffer support only 1 virtual display head on a Windows 10 guest OS.

The following vGPU profiles have 512 Mbytes or less of frame buffer:

Tesla M6-0B, M6-0Q

Tesla M10-0B, M10-0Q

Tesla M60-0B, M60-0Q

GRID K100, K120Q

GRID K200, K220Q

Workaround

Use a profile that supports more than 1 virtual display head and has at least 1 Gbyte of frame buffer.

Description

Using the frame buffer for the NVIDIA hardware-based H.264/HEVC video encoder (NVENC) may cause memory exhaustion with vGPU profiles that have 512 Mbytes or less of frame buffer. To reduce the possibility of memory exhaustion, NVENC is disabled on profiles that have 512 Mbytes or less of frame buffer. Application GPU acceleration remains fully supported and available for all profiles, including profiles with 512 MBytes or less of frame buffer. NVENC support from both Citrix and VMware is a recent feature and, if you are using an older version, you should experience no change in functionality.

The following vGPU profiles have 512 Mbytes or less of frame buffer:

Tesla M6-0B, M6-0Q

Tesla M10-0B, M10-0Q

Tesla M60-0B, M60-0Q

GRID K100, K120Q

GRID K200, K220Q

Workaround

If you require NVENC to be enabled, use a profile that has at least 1 Gbyte of frame buffer.

Description

A VM running older NVIDIA drivers, such as those from a previous vGPU release, will fail to initialize vGPU when booted on a Citrix XenServer platform running the current release of GRID Virtual GPU Manager.

In this scenario, the VM boots in standard VGA mode with reduced resolution and color depth. The NVIDIA GRID GPU is present in Windows Device Manager but displays a warning sign, and the following device status:

Copy Copied! Windows has stopped this device because it has reported problems. (Code 43)

Depending on the versions of drivers in use, the Citrix XenServer VM’s /var/log/messages log file reports one of the following errors:

An error message: Copy Copied! vmiop_log: error: Unable to fetch Guest NVIDIA driver information

A version mismatch between guest and host drivers: Copy Copied! vmiop_log: error: Guest VGX version(1.1) and Host VGX version(1.2) do not match

A signature mismatch: Copy Copied! vmiop_log: error: VGPU message signature mismatch.

Resolution

Install the latest NVIDIA vGPU release drivers in the VM.

Description

Tesla M60 and Tesla M6 GPUs support error correcting code (ECC) memory for improved data integrity. Tesla M60 and M6 GPUs in graphics mode are supplied with ECC memory disabled by default, but it may subsequently be enabled using nvidia-smi.

However, NVIDIA GRID vGPU does not support ECC memory. If ECC memory is enabled, NVIDIA GRID vGPU fails to start. The following error is logged in the Citrix XenServer VM’s /var/log/messages log file:

Copy Copied! vmiop_log: error: Initialization: VGX not supported with ECC Enabled.





Resolution

Ensure that ECC is disabled on all GPUs.

Use nvidia-smi to list the status of all GPUs, and check for ECC noted as enabled on GPUs. Change the ECC status to off on each GPU for which ECC is enabled by executing the following command: Copy Copied! nvidia-smi -i id -e 0 id is the index of the GPU as reported by nvidia-smi. Reboot the host.

Description

A single vGPU configured on a physical GPU produces lower benchmark scores than the physical GPU run in passthrough mode.

Aside from performance differences that may be attributed to a vGPU’s smaller framebuffer size, vGPU incorporates a performance balancing feature known as Frame Rate Limiter (FRL), which is enabled on all vGPUs. FRL is used to ensure balanced performance across multiple vGPUs that are resident on the same physical GPU. The FRL setting is designed to give good interactive remote graphics experience but may reduce scores in benchmarks that depend on measuring frame rendering rates, as compared to the same benchmarks running on a passthrough GPU.



Resolution

FRL is controlled by an internal vGPU setting. NVIDIA does not validate vGPU with FRL disabled, but for validation of benchmark performance, FRL can be temporarily disabled by specifying frame_rate_limiter=0 in the VM’s platform:vgpu_extra_args parameter:

Copy Copied! [root@xenserver ~]# xe vm-param-set uuid=e71afda4-53f4-3a1b-6c92-a364a7f619c2 platform:vgpu_extra_args="frame_rate_limiter=0" [root@xenserver ~]#

The setting takes effect the next time the VM is started or rebooted.

With this setting in place, the VM’s vGPU will run without any frame rate limit. The FRL can be reverted back to its default setting in one of the following ways:

Removing the vgpu_extra_args key from the platform parameter

key from the parameter Removing frame_rate_limiter=0 from the vgpu_extra_args key

from the key Setting frame_rate_limiter=1 . For example: Copy Copied! [root@xenserver ~]# xe vm-param-set uuid=e71afda4-53f4-3a1b-6c92-a364a7f619c2 platform:vgpu_extra_args="frame_rate_limiter=1" [root@xenserver ~]#

Version

XenServer 6.2



Status

Fixed in XenServer 6.5



Description

GRID vGPU on Citrix XenServer 6.2 does not support operation with GPUs mapped above the 4 gigabyte (4G) boundary in the system’s physical address space.

If GPUs are mapped above 4G, the GRID vGPU Manager rpm will warn at the time of installation:

Copy Copied! Warning: vGPU does not support GPUs mapped in 64-bit address space. Please disable 64-bit MMIO from the system's BIOS. Refer to vGPU release notes for details.

Also, the NVIDIA kernel driver will fail to load in XenServer’s dom0, so the nvidia module won’t appear in the module listing produced by lsmod. Additionally, the following warning messages will be present in the output of dmesg:

Copy Copied! NVRM: This PCI I/O region assigned to your NVIDIA device is invalid: NVRM: BAR1 is 128M @ 0xf800000000000000 (PCI:03ff:00:07.0) NVRM: This is a 64-bit BAR mapped above 4GB by the system NVRM: BIOS or the Linux kernel. The NVIDIA Linux/x86 NVRM: graphics driver and other system software components NVRM: do not support this configuration.





Resolution

Ensure that GPUs are mapped below the 4G boundary by disabling your server’s SBIOS option that controls 64-bit memory-mapped I/O support. This option may be labeled Enable4G>Decode or Enable 64-bit MMIO.

Description

If all GPUs in the platform are assigned to VMs in passthrough mode, nvidia-smi will return an error:

Copy Copied! [root@xenserver-vgx-test ~]# nvidia-smi Failed to initialize NVML: Unknown Error

This is because GPUs operating in passthrough mode are not visible to nvidia-smi and the NVIDIA kernel driver operating in the Citrix XenServer dom0.

To confirm that all GPUs are operating in passthrough, use XenCenter’s GPU tab to review current GPU assignment:





Resolution

N/A

Description

GRID K1 and GRID K2 cards do not support monitoring of vGPU engine usage. All tools and APIs for any vGPU running on GRID K1 or GRID K2 cards report 0 for the following usage statistics:

3D/Compute

Memory controller bandwidth

Video encoder

Video decoder

Description

Windows Aero may be disabled when XenDesktop is connected to a VM with a vGPU or passthrough GPU, with 3 or 4 monitors at 2560×1600 resolution.

This limitation is a limitation of Windows 7. For details, see the Microsoft knowledge base article Desktop background disappears with very large extended desktop on Windows 7.

Description

When starting multiple VMs configured with large amounts of RAM (typically more than 32GB per VM), a VM may fail to initialize vGPU. In this scenario, the VM boots in standard VGA mode with reduced resolution and color depth. The NVIDIA GRID GPU is present in Windows Device Manager but displays a warning sign, and the following device status:

Copy Copied! Windows has stopped this device because it has reported problems. (Code 43)

The Citrix XenServer VM’s /var/log/messages log file contains these error messages:

Copy Copied! vmiop_log: error: NVOS status 0x29 vmiop_log: error: Assertion Failed at 0x7620fd4b:179 vmiop_log: error: 8 frames returned by backtrace ... vmiop_log: error: VGPU message 12 failed, result code: 0x29 ... vmiop_log: error: NVOS status 0x8 vmiop_log: error: Assertion Failed at 0x7620c8df:280 vmiop_log: error: 8 frames returned by backtrace ... vmiop_log: error: VGPU message 26 failed, result code: 0x8





Resolution

vGPU reserves a portion of the VM’s framebuffer for use in GPU mapping of VM system memory. The reservation is sufficient to support up to 32GB of system memory, and may be increased to accommodate up to 64GB by specifying enable_large_sys_mem=1 in the VM’s platform:vgpu_extra_args parameter:

Copy Copied! [root@xenserver ~]# xe vm-param-set uuid=e71afda4-53f4-3a1b-6c92-a364a7f619c2 platform:vgpu_extra_args="enable_large_sys_mem=1"

The setting takes effect the next time the VM is started or rebooted. With this setting in place, less GPU FB is available to applications running in the VM. To accommodate system memory larger than 64GB, the reservation can be further increased by specifying extra_fb_reservation in the VM’s platform:vgpu_extra_args parameter, and setting its value to the desired reservation size in megabytes. The default value of 64M is sufficient to support 64GB of RAM. We recommend adding 2M of reservation for each additional 1GB of system memory. For example, to support 96GB of RAM, set extra_fb_reservation to 128:

Copy Copied! platform:vgpu_extra_args="enable_large_sys_mem=1, extra_fb_reservation=128"

The reservation can be reverted back to its default setting in one of the following ways:

Removing the vgpu_extra_args key from the platform parameter

key from the parameter Removing enable_large_sys_mem from the vgpu_extra_args key

from the key Setting enable_large_sys_mem=0

Description

Upgrading vGPU host driver RPM fails with the following message on the console:

Copy Copied! [root@xenserver ~]# rpm –U NVIDIA-vGPU-xenserver-6.5-352.46.x86_64.rpm error: Failed dependencies: NVIDIA-vgx-xenserver conflicts with NVIDIA-vGPU-xenserver-6.5-352.46.x86_64 [root@xenserver ~]#





Resolution

Uninstall the older vGPU RPM before installing the latest driver.

Use the following command to uninstall the older vGPU RPM: