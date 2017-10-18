GRID Licensing User Guide

GRID vGPU is a licensed feature on Tesla M6, Tesla M10, and Tesla M60 GPUs. When booted on these GPUs, a vGPU runs at full capability even without a license. However, until a license is acquired, users are warned each time a vGPU tries and fails to obtain a license. You may optionally configure a license server to provide licenses to a vGPU. After you license GRID vGPU, the warnings cease.

If licensing is configured, the virtual machine (VM) obtains a license from the license server when a vGPU is booted on these GPUs. The VM retains the license until it is shut down. It then releases the license back to the license server. Licensing settings persist across reboots and need only be modified if the license server address changes, or the VM is switched to running GPU passthrough.

NVIDIA GRID K1 and K2 GPUs do not require a license to run vGPU.



The license edition that you require to use NVIDIA GRID vGPU depends on the vGPU type. The following tables list the license edition required by each vGPU type available on the GPU boards that support NVIDIA GRID vGPU.

GRID Virtual GPU Frame Buffer (Mbytes) Virtual Display Heads Maximum Resolution per Display Head Minimum GRID License Edition Required M60-8Q 8192 4 4096×2160 GRID Virtual Workstation M60-4Q 4096 4 4096×2160 GRID Virtual Workstation M60-2Q 2048 4 4096×2160 GRID Virtual Workstation M60-1Q 1024 2 4096×2160 GRID Virtual Workstation M60-0Q 512 21 2560×1600 GRID Virtual Workstation M60-1B 1024 4 2560×1600 GRID Virtual PC M60-0B 512 21 2560×1600 GRID Virtual PC M60-8A 8192 1 1280×10242 GRID Virtual Application M60-4A 4096 1 1280×10242 GRID Virtual Application M60-2A 2048 1 1280×10242 GRID Virtual Application M60-1A 1024 1 1280×10242 GRID Virtual Application

GRID Virtual GPU Frame Buffer (Mbytes) Virtual Display Heads Maximum Resolution per Display Head Minimum GRID License Edition Required M10-8Q 8192 4 4096×2160 GRID Virtual Workstation M10-4Q 4096 4 4096×2160 GRID Virtual Workstation M10-2Q 2048 4 4096×2160 GRID Virtual Workstation M10-1Q 1024 2 4096×2160 GRID Virtual Workstation M10-0Q 512 21 2560×1600 GRID Virtual Workstation M10-1B 1024 4 2560×1600 GRID Virtual PC M10-0B 512 21 2560×1600 GRID Virtual PC M10-8A 8192 1 1280×10242 GRID Virtual Application M10-4A 4096 1 1280×10242 GRID Virtual Application M10-2A 2048 1 1280×10242 GRID Virtual Application M10-1A 1024 1 1280×10242 GRID Virtual Application

GRID Virtual GPU Frame Buffer (Mbytes) Virtual Display Heads Maximum Resolution per Display Head Minimum GRID License Edition Required M6-8Q 8192 4 4096×2160 GRID Virtual Workstation M6-4Q 4096 4 4096×2160 GRID Virtual Workstation M6-2Q 2048 4 4096×2160 GRID Virtual Workstation M6-1Q 1024 2 4096×2160 GRID Virtual Workstation M6-0Q 512 21 2560×1600 GRID Virtual Workstation M6-1B 1024 4 2560×1600 GRID Virtual PC M6-0B 512 21 2560×1600 GRID Virtual PC M6-8A 8192 1 1280×10242 GRID Virtual Application M6-4A 4096 1 1280×10242 GRID Virtual Application M6-2A 2048 1 1280×10242 GRID Virtual Application M6-1A 1024 1 1280×10242 GRID Virtual Application

The higher-end GRID license editions are inclusive of lower editions: for example virtual GPUs that require a GRID Virtual PC license are also usable with a GRID Virtual Workstation license.

Note: For more information on the virtual GPU types listed in Table 2 and Table 4, consult GRID Software User Guide .

Open NVIDIA Control Panel: Right-click on the Windows desktop and select NVIDIA Control Panel from the menu.

from the menu. Open Windows Control Panel and double-click the NVIDIA Control Panel icon. In NVIDIA Control Panel, select the Manage License task in the Licensing section of the navigation pane. Note: If the Licensing section and Manage License task are not displayed in NVIDIA Control Panel, the vGPU you are running on does not require a license, or the system has been configured to hide licensing controls in NVIDIA Control Panel. For information about registry settings, see Applying Windows license settings via registry. Figure 2. Managing vGPU licensing in NVIDIA Control Panel Enter the address of your local GRID License Server in the License Server field. The address can be a fully-qualified domain name such as gridlicense.example.com , or an IP address such as 10.31.20.45 . Leave the Port Number field unset. The port defaults to 7070 , which is the default port number used by NVIDIA GRID License Server. Click Apply to assign the settings. The system requests the appropriate license for the current vGPU from the configured license server.

If the system fails to obtain a license, see Troubleshooting for guidance on troubleshooting.

As root, open the file /etc/nvidia/gridd.conf in a plain-text editor, such as vi. Copy Copied! [nvidia@localhost ~]$ sudo vi /etc/nvidia/gridd.conf Note: You can create the /etc/nvidia/gridd.conf file by copying the supplied template file /etc/nvidia/gridd.conf.template. Set ServerAddress to the address of your local NVIDIA GRID License Server. The address can be a fully-qualified domain name such as gridlicense.example.com , or an IP address such as 10.31.20.45 . Optional: Set ServerPort to the port number of your local NVIDIA GRID License Server. If you do not set ServerPort , it will default to 7070 , which is the default port number that is used by the NVIDIA GRID License Server. Set FeatureType to 1, to license vGPU. Save your changes to the /etc/nvidia/gridd.conf file. Restart the nvidia-gridd service: Copy Copied! [nvidia@localhost ~]$ sudo service nvidia-gridd restart The nvidia-gridd service requests the appropriate license for the current vGPU from the configured license server. Optional: Confirm that the service has obtained a license by examining the log messages written to /var/log/messages: Copy Copied! [nvidia@localhost ~]$ sudo grep gridd /var/log/messages … Aug 5 15:40:06 localhost nvidia-gridd: Started (4293) Aug 5 15:40:24 localhost nvidia-gridd: License acquired successfully.

gridd.conf file for GRID vGPU

The following example shows a gridd.conf file for GRID vGPU in which ServerAddress is set to gridlicense.example.com , ServerPort is set to 7070 , and FeatureType is set to 1.

Copy Copied! # /etc/nvidia/gridd.conf - Configuration file for NVIDIA Grid Daemon # This is a template for the configuration file for NVIDIA Grid Daemon. # For details on the file format, please refer to the nvidia-gridd(1) # man page. # Description: Set License Server Address # Data type: string # Format: "<address>" ServerAddress=gridlicense.example.com # Description: Set License Server port number # Data type: integer # Format: <port>, default is 7070 ServerPort=7070 # Description: Set Feature to be enabled # Data type: integer # Possible values: # 1 => for GRID vGPU # 2 => for GRID Virtual Workstation FeatureType=1 # Description: Parameter to enable or disable Grid Licensing tab in nvidia-settings # Data type: boolean # Possible values: TRUE or FALSE, default is TRUE #EnableUI=TRUE # Description: Set license borrow period in minutes # Data type: integer # Possible values: 10 to 10080 mins(7 days), default is 10080 #Licenselnterval=10080



