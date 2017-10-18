GRID Software for Microsoft Windows Server Release Notes
These Release Notes summarize current status, information on validated platforms, and known issues with NVIDIA GRID™ software and hardware on Microsoft Windows Server.
This release includes the following software:
- NVIDIA Windows drivers for vGPU version 370.12
- NVIDIA Linux drivers for vGPU version 367.122
Updates in this release:
- Miscellaneous bug fixes
This release of NVIDIA GRID software provides support for several NVIDIA GPUs on validated server hardware platforms, Microsoft Windows Server hypervisor software versions, and guest operating systems.
Supported NVIDIA GPUs and Validated Server Platforms
This release of NVIDIA GRID software provides support for the following NVIDIA GPUs on Microsoft Windows Server, running on validated server hardware platforms:
- GRID K1
- GRID K2
- Tesla M6
- Tesla M10
- Tesla M60
For a list of validated server platforms, refer to NVIDIA GRID Certified Servers.
Hypervisor Software Versions
This release has been tested with the following hypervisor software versions:
|Software
|Version Tested
|
Microsoft Windows Server
|
Windows Server 2016 with Hyper-V role
Guest OS Support
NVIDIA GRID software supports several Windows releases and Linux distributions as a guest OS using GPU pass-through.
Microsoft Windows Server with Hyper-V role supports GPU pass-through over Microsoft Virtual PCI bus. This bus is supported through paravirtualized drivers.
Use only a guest OS release that is listed as supported by NVIDIA GRID software with your virtualization software. To be listed as supported, a guest OS release must be supported not only by NVIDIA GRID software, but also by your virtualization software. NVIDIA cannot support guest OS releases that your virtualization software does not support.
Windows Guest OS Support
NVIDIA GRID software supports the following Windows releases as a guest OS on Microsoft Windows Server:
- Windows Server 2016
- Windows Server 2012 R2 with patch Windows8.1-KB3133690-x64.msu
- Windows 10 RS2 (32/64-bit)
Linux Guest OS Support
NVIDIA GRID software supports the following 64-bit Linux distributions as a guest OS only on supported Tesla GPUs on Microsoft Windows Server:
- Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.0-7.3
- CentOS 7.0-7.3
- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12 SP2
GRID K1 and GRID K2 do not support vGPU on a Linux guest OS.
Notice
ALL NVIDIA DESIGN SPECIFICATIONS, REFERENCE BOARDS, FILES, DRAWINGS, DIAGNOSTICS, LISTS, AND OTHER DOCUMENTS (TOGETHER AND SEPARATELY, "MATERIALS") ARE BEING PROVIDED "AS IS." NVIDIA MAKES NO WARRANTIES, EXPRESSED, IMPLIED, STATUTORY, OR OTHERWISE WITH RESPECT TO THE MATERIALS, AND EXPRESSLY DISCLAIMS ALL IMPLIED WARRANTIES OF NONINFRINGEMENT, MERCHANTABILITY, AND FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE.
Information furnished is believed to be accurate and reliable. However, NVIDIA Corporation assumes no responsibility for the consequences of use of such information or for any infringement of patents or other rights of third parties that may result from its use. No license is granted by implication of otherwise under any patent rights of NVIDIA Corporation. Specifications mentioned in this publication are subject to change without notice. This publication supersedes and replaces all other information previously supplied. NVIDIA Corporation products are not authorized as critical components in life support devices or systems without express written approval of NVIDIA Corporation.
HDMI
HDMI, the HDMI logo, and High-Definition Multimedia Interface are trademarks or registered trademarks of HDMI Licensing LLC.
OpenCL
OpenCL is a trademark of Apple Inc. used under license to the Khronos Group Inc.
Trademarks
NVIDIA, the NVIDIA logo, NVIDIA GRID, vGPU, and Tesla are trademarks or registered trademarks of NVIDIA Corporation in the U.S. and other countries. Other company and product names may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated.