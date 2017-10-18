GRID Software for Microsoft Windows Server Release Notes

This release of NVIDIA GRID software provides support for several NVIDIA GPUs on validated server hardware platforms, Microsoft Windows Server hypervisor software versions, and guest operating systems.



This release of NVIDIA GRID software provides support for the following NVIDIA GPUs on Microsoft Windows Server, running on validated server hardware platforms:

GRID K1

GRID K2

Tesla M6

Tesla M10

Tesla M60

For a list of validated server platforms, refer to NVIDIA GRID Certified Servers.

This release has been tested with the following hypervisor software versions:

Software Version Tested Microsoft Windows Server Windows Server 2016 with Hyper-V role

NVIDIA GRID software supports several Windows releases and Linux distributions as a guest OS using GPU pass-through.

Microsoft Windows Server with Hyper-V role supports GPU pass-through over Microsoft Virtual PCI bus. This bus is supported through paravirtualized drivers.

Note: Use only a guest OS release that is listed as supported by NVIDIA GRID software with your virtualization software. To be listed as supported, a guest OS release must be supported not only by NVIDIA GRID software, but also by your virtualization software. NVIDIA cannot support guest OS releases that your virtualization software does not support.





NVIDIA GRID software supports the following Windows releases as a guest OS on Microsoft Windows Server:

Windows Server 2016

Windows Server 2012 R2 with patch Windows8.1-KB3133690-x64.msu

Windows 10 RS2 (32/64-bit)

NVIDIA GRID software supports the following 64-bit Linux distributions as a guest OS only on supported Tesla GPUs on Microsoft Windows Server:

Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.0-7.3

CentOS 7.0-7.3

Ubuntu 16.04 LTS

SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12 SP2