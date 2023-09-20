GRID Software User Guide
GRID Software User Guide
Documentation for administrators that explains how to install and configure GRID vGPU Manager, configure GRID software in pass-through mode, and install vGPU drivers on guest operating systems.
NVIDIA GRID™ Software is a graphics virtualization platform that provides virtual machines (VMs) access to NVIDIA GPU technology.
NVIDIA GRID Virtual GPU (vGPU™) enables multiple virtual machines (VMs) to have simultaneous, direct access to a single physical GPU, using the same NVIDIA graphics drivers that are deployed on non-virtualized Operating Systems. By doing this, GRID vGPU provides VMs with unparalleled graphics performance and application compatibility, together with the cost-effectiveness and scalability brought about by sharing a GPU among multiple workloads.
In GPU pass-through mode, an entire physical GPU is directly assigned to one VM, bypassing the GRID Virtual GPU Manager. In this mode of operation, the GPU is accessed exclusively by the NVIDIA driver running in the VM to which it is assigned. The GPU is not shared among VMs.
1.1. How this guide is organized
GRID Software User Guide is organized as follows:
- This chapter introduces the architecture and features of vGPU.
- Installing and Configuring NVIDIA GRID Virtual GPU Manager provides a step-by-step guide to installing and configuring vGPU on supported hypervisors.
- Using GPU Pass-Through explains how to configure a GPU for pass-through on supported hypervisors.
- Installing the NVIDIA GRID Guest VM Display Driver explains how to install GRID vGPU display drivers on Windows and Linux VMs.
- Licensing GRID Virtual GPU explains how to license GRID vGPU licensed products on Windows and Linux operating systems.
- Modifying a VM's GRID vGPU Configuration explains how to remove a VM’s vGPU configuration and modify GPU assignments for vGPU-enabled vMware vSphere VMs.
- Monitoring GPU performance covers vGPU performance monitoring on XenServer.
- XenServer vGPU Management covers vGPU management on XenServer.
- XenServer Performance Tuning covers vGPU performance optimization on XenServer.
- Troubleshooting provides guidance on troubleshooting.
1.2. GRID vGPU architecture
GRID vGPU’s high-level architecture is illustrated in Figure 1. Under the control of NVIDIA’s GRID Virtual GPU Manager running under the hypervisor, GRID physical GPUs are capable of supporting multiple virtual GPU devices (vGPUs) that can be assigned directly to guest VMs.
Guest VMs use GRID virtual GPUs in the same manner as a physical GPU that has been passed through by the hypervisor: an NVIDIA driver loaded in the guest VM provides direct access to the GPU for performance-critical fast paths, and a paravirtualized interface to the GRID Virtual GPU Manager is used for non-performant management operations.
Figure 1. GRID vGPU System Architecture
GRID vGPUs are analogous to conventional GPUs, having a fixed amount of GPU framebuffer, and one or more virtual display outputs or “heads”. The vGPU’s framebuffer is allocated out of the physical GPU’s framebuffer at the time the vGPU is created, and the vGPU retains exclusive use of that framebuffer until it is destroyed.
All vGPUs resident on a physical GPU share access to the GPU’s engines including the graphics (3D), video decode, and video encode engines.
Figure 2. GRID vGPU Internal Architecture
1.3. Supported GPUs
GRID vGPU is supported on NVIDIA GRID K1 and K2 GPUs, and is available as a licensed feature on Tesla M60, Tesla M10, and Tesla M6 GPUs. Refer to the release notes for a list of recommended server platforms to use with GRID GPUs.
1.3.1. Virtual GPU types
GRID K1 and K2 cards, and Tesla M60 and Tesla M10 cards each implement multiple physical GPUs: K2 and Tesla M60 have 2 GPUs onboard; GRID K1 and Tesla M10 have 4 GPUs. Tesla M6 implements a single physical GPU.
Each physical GPU can support several different types of virtual GPU. Virtual GPU types have a fixed amount of frame buffer, number of supported display heads and maximum resolutions, and are targeted at different classes of workload
The virtual GPU types supported by GRID GPUs are defined in Table 1, Table 2, Table 3, Table 4, and Table 5.
Due to their differing resource requirements, the maximum number of vGPUs that can be created simultaneously on a physical GPU varies according to the vGPU type. For example, a GRID K2 physical GPU can support up to 4 K240Q vGPUs on each of its two physical GPUs, for a total of 8 vGPUs, but only 2 K260Qs vGPUs, for a total of 4 vGPUs.
|Physical GPUs
|GRID Virtual GPU
|Intended Use Case
|Frame Buffer (Mbytes)
|Virtual Display Heads
|Maximum Resolution per Display Head
|Maximum vGPUs per GPU
|Maximum vGPUs per Board
|4
|K180Q
|Power User
|4096
|4
|2560×1600
|1
|4
|4
|K160Q
|Power User
|2048
|4
|2560×1600
|2
|8
|4
|K140Q
|Power User
|1024
|2
|2560×1600
|4
|16
|4
|K120Q
|Power User
|512
|2
|2560×1600
|8
|32
|4
|K100
|Knowledge Worker
|256
|2
|1920×1200
|8
|32
|Physical GPUs
|GRID Virtual GPU
|Intended Use Case
|Frame Buffer (Mbytes)
|Virtual Display Heads
|Maximum Resolution per Display Head
|Maximum vGPUs per GPU
|Maximum per Board
|2
|K280Q
|Designer
|4096
|4
|2560×1600
|1
|2
|2
|K260Q
|Power User, Designer
|2048
|4
|2560×1600
|2
|4
|2
|K240Q
|Power User, Designer
|1024
|2
|2560×1600
|4
|8
|2
|K220Q
|Power User, Designer
|512
|2
|2560×1600
|8
|16
|2
|K200
|Knowledge Worker
|256
|2
|1920×1200
|8
|16
|Physical GPUs
|GRID Virtual GPU
|Intended Use Case
|Frame Buffer (Mbytes)
|Virtual Display Heads
|Maximum Resolution per Display Head
|Maximum vGPUs per GPU
|Maximum vGPUs per Board
|2
|M60-8Q
|Designer
|8192
|4
|4096×2160
|1
|2
|2
|M60-4Q
|Designer
|4096
|4
|4096×2160
|2
|4
|2
|M60-2Q
|Designer
|2048
|4
|4096×2160
|4
|8
|2
|M60-1Q
|Power User, Designer
|1024
|2
|4096×2160
|8
|16
|2
|M60-0Q
|Power User, Designer
|512
|2
|2560×1600
|16
|32
|2
|M60-1B
|Power User
|1024
|4
|2560×1600
|8
|16
|2
|M60-0B
|Power User
|512
|2
|2560×1600
|16
|32
|2
|M60-8A
|Virtual Application User
|8192
|1
|1280×1024
|1
|2
|2
|M60-4A
|Virtual Application User
|4096
|1
|1280×1024
|2
|4
|2
|M60-2A
|Virtual Application User
|2048
|1
|1280×1024
|4
|8
|2
|M60-1A
|Virtual Application User
|1024
|1
|1280×1024
|8
|16
|Physical GPUs
|GRID Virtual GPU
|Intended Use Case
|Frame Buffer (Mbytes)
|Virtual Display Heads
|Maximum Resolution per Display Head
|Maximum vGPUs per GPU
|Maximum vGPUs per Board
|4
|M10-8Q
|Designer
|8192
|4
|4096×2160
|1
|4
|4
|M10-4Q
|Designer
|4096
|4
|4096×2160
|2
|8
|4
|M10-2Q
|Designer
|2048
|4
|4096×2160
|4
|16
|4
|M10-1Q
|Power User, Designer
|1024
|2
|4096×2160
|8
|32
|4
|M10-0Q
|Power User, Designer
|512
|2
|2560×1600
|16
|64
|4
|M10-1B
|Power User
|1024
|4
|2560×1600
|8
|32
|4
|M10-0B
|Power User
|512
|2
|2560×1600
|16
|64
|4
|M10-8A
|Virtual Application User
|8192
|1
|1280×1024
|1
|4
|4
|M10-4A
|Virtual Application User
|4096
|1
|1280×1024
|2
|8
|4
|M10-2A
|Virtual Application User
|2048
|1
|1280×1024
|4
|16
|4
|M10-1A
|Virtual Application User
|1024
|1
|1280×1024
|8
|32
|Physical GPUs
|GRID Virtual GPU
|Intended Use Case
|Frame Buffer (Mbytes)
|Virtual Display Heads
|Maximum Resolution per Display Head
|Maximum vGPUs per GPU
|Maximum vGPUs per Board
|1
|M6-8Q
|Designer
|8192
|4
|4096×2160
|1
|1
|1
|M6-4Q
|Designer
|4096
|4
|4096×2160
|2
|2
|1
|M6-2Q
|Designer
|2048
|4
|4096×2160
|4
|4
|1
|M6-1Q
|Power User, Designer
|1024
|2
|4096×2160
|8
|8
|1
|M6-0Q
|Power User, Designer
|512
|2
|2560×1600
|16
|16
|1
|M6-1B
|Power User
|1024
|4
|2560×1600
|8
|8
|1
|M6-0B
|Power User
|512
|2
|2560×1600
|16
|16
|1
|M6-8A
|Virtual Application User
|8192
|1
|1280×1024
|1
|1
|1
|M6-4A
|Virtual Application User
|4096
|1
|1280×1024
|2
|2
|1
|M6-2A
|Virtual Application User
|2048
|1
|1280×1024
|4
|4
|1
|M6-1A
|Virtual Application User
|1024
|1
|1280×1024
|8
|8
GRID vGPU is a licensed feature on Tesla M6, Tesla M10, and Tesla M60. A software license is required to use full vGPU features within the guest VM. For more details, see Licensing GRID Virtual GPU and GRID Licensing User Guide.
Virtualized applications are rendered in an off-screen buffer. Therefore, the maximum resolution for the A series of GRID vGPUs is independent of the maximum resolution of the display head.
GRID vGPUs with less than 1 Gbyte of frame buffer support only 1 virtual display head on a Windows 10 guest OS.
1.3.2. Homogeneous virtual GPUs
This release of GRID vGPU supports homogeneous virtual GPUs: at any given time, the virtual GPUs resident on a single physical GPU must be all of the same type. However, this restriction doesn’t extend across physical GPUs on the same card. Each physical GPU on a K1 or K2 may host different types of virtual GPU at the same time.
For example, a GRID K2 card has two physical GPUs, and can support five types of virtual GPU; GRID K200, K220Q, K240Q, K260Q, and K280Q. Figure 3 shows some example virtual GPU configurations on K2:
Figure 3. Example vGPU configurations on GRID K2
1.4. Guest VM support
GRID vGPU supports Windows and Linux guest VM operating systems. The supported vGPU types depend on the guest VM OS.
For details of the supported releases of Windows and Linux, and for further information on supported configurations, see the driver release notes for your hypervisor.
1.4.1. Windows guest VM support
Windows guest VMs are supported on all GRID virtual GPU types.
1.4.2. Linux guest VM support
64-bit Linux guest VMs are supported on the following virtual GPU types:
|Tesla M60
|Tesla M10
|Tesla M6
|M60-8Q
|M10-8Q
|M6-8Q
|M60-4Q
|M10-4Q
|M6-4Q
|M60-2Q
|M10-2Q
|M6-2Q
|M60-1Q
|M10-1Q
|M6-1Q
|M60-0Q
|M10-0Q
|M6-0Q
1.5. GRID vGPU features
This release of GRID vGPU includes support for:
- DirectX 12, Direct2D, and DirectX Video Acceleration (DXVA)
- OpenGL 4.5
- NVIDIA GRID SDK (remote graphics acceleration)
CUDA and OpenCL are supported on these virtual GPUs:
- GRID M60-8Q
- GRID M10-8Q
- GRID M6-8Q
- GRID M60-8A
- GRID M10-8A
- GRID M6-8A
The process for installing and configuring NVIDIA GRID Virtual GPU Manager depends on the hypervisor that you are using. After you complete this process, you can install the display drivers for your guest OS and license any NVIDIA GRID licensed products that you are using.
2.1. Prerequisites for Using NVIDIA GRID vGPU
Before proceeding, ensure that these prerequisites are met:
- You have a server platform that is capable of hosting your chosen hypervisor and NVIDIA GPUs that support NVIDIA GRID.
- One or more NVIDIA GPUs that support NVIDIA GRID is installed in your server platform.
- You have downloaded the NVIDIA GRID vGPU software package for your chosen hypervisor, which consists of the following software:
- GRID Virtual GPU Manager for your hypervisor
- NVIDIA GRID display drivers for supported guest operating systems
- The following software is installed according to the instructions in the software vendor's documentation:
Note:
- Your chosen hypervisor, for example, Citrix XenServer, or VMware vSphere Hypervisor (ESXi)
- The software for managing your chosen hypervisor, for example, Citrix XenCenter management GUI, or VMware vCenter Server
- The virtual desktop software that you will use with virtual machines (VMs) running NVIDIA Virtual GPU, for example, Citrix XenDesktop, or VMware Horizon
If you are using VMware vSphere Hypervisor (ESXi), ensure that the ESXi host on which you will install the NVIDIA GRID Virtual GPU Manager for vSphere is not a member of a VMware Distributed Resource Scheduler (DRS) cluster.
- A Windows VM to be enabled with vGPU is installed.
For information about supported hardware and software, and any known issues for this release of NVIDIA GRID software, refer to the Release Notes for your chosen hypervisor:
2.2. Switching the Mode of a Tesla M60 or M6 GPU
Tesla M60 and M6 GPUs support compute mode and graphics mode. GRID vGPU requires GPUs that support both modes to operate in graphics mode.
Only Tesla M60 and M6 GPUs require and support mode switching. Other GPUs that support NVIDIA GRID do not require or support mode switching.
Recent Tesla M60 GPUs and M6 GPUs are supplied in graphics mode. However, your GPU might be in compute mode if it is an older Tesla M60 GPU or M6 GPU, or if its mode has previously been changed.
If your GPU supports both modes but is in compute mode, you must use the gpumodeswitch tool to change the mode of the GPU to graphics mode. If you are unsure which mode your GPU is in, use the gpumodeswitch tool to find out the mode.
For more information, see gpumodeswitch User Guide.
2.3. Installing and Configuring the NVIDIA Virtual GPU Manager for Citrix XenServer
The following topics step you through the process of setting up a single Citrix XenServer VM to use GRID vGPU. After the process is complete, you can install the display drivers for your guest OS and license any NVIDIA GRID licensed products that you are using.
These setup steps assume familiarity with the XenServer skills covered in XenServer Basics.
2.3.1. Installing and Updating the NVIDIA Virtual GPU Manager for XenServer
The NVIDIA Virtual GPU Manager runs in XenServer’s dom0. For all supported XenServer releases, the NVIDIA Virtual GPU Manager is provided as an RPM file. Starting with the XenServer 6.5 SP1 release, the NVIDIA Virtual GPU Manager is also supplied as a Supplemental Pack.
There are separate Virtual GPU Manager files for different versions of XenServer. Consult the release notes for guidance on which package to use for each version of XenServer.
GRID Virtual GPU Manager and Guest VM drivers must be matched from the same release. After updating vGPU Manager, guest VMs will boot with vGPU disabled until their guest vGPU driver is updated to match the vGPU Manager version. Consult the release notes for further details.
2.3.1.1. Installing the RPM package for XenServer
The RPM file must be copied to XenServer’s dom0 prior to installation (see Copying files to dom0).
- Use the rpm command to install the package:
[root@xenserver ~]# rpm -iv NVIDIA-vGPU-xenserver-7.0-367.122.x86_64.rpm Preparing packages for installation... NVIDIA-vGPU-xenserver-7.0-367.122 [root@xenserver ~]#
- Reboot the XenServer platform:
[root@xenserver ~]# shutdown –r now Broadcast message from root (pts/1) (Fri Jan 10 14:24:11 2023): The system is going down for reboot NOW! [root@xenserver ~]#
2.3.1.2. Updating the RPM package for XenServer
If an existing GRID Virtual GPU Manager is already installed on the system and you want to upgrade, follow these steps:
- Shut down any VMs that are using GRID vGPU.
- Install the new package using the –U option to the rpm command, to upgrade from the previously installed package:
[root@xenserver ~]# rpm -Uv NVIDIA-vGPU-xenserver-7.0-367.122.x86_64.rpm Preparing packages for installation... NVIDIA-vGPU-xenserver-7.0-367.122 [root@xenserver ~]#Note:
You can query the version of the current GRID package using the rpm –q command:
[root@xenserver ~]# rpm –q NVIDIA-vGPU-xenserver-7.0-367.122 [root@xenserver ~]# If an existing NVIDIA GRID package is already installed and you don’t select the upgrade (-U) option when installing a newer GRID package, the rpm command will return many conflict errors. Preparing packages for installation... file /usr/bin/nvidia-smi from install of NVIDIA-vGPU-xenserver-7.0-367.122.x86_64 conflicts with file from package NVIDIA-vGPU-xenserver-7.0-367.106.x86_64 file /usr/lib/libnvidia-ml.so from install of NVIDIA-vGPU-xenserver-7.0-367.122.x86_64 conflicts with file from package NVIDIA-vGPU-xenserver-7.0-367.106.x86_64 ...
- Reboot the XenServer platform:
[root@xenserver ~]# shutdown –r now Broadcast message from root (pts/1) (Fri Jan 10 14:24:11 2023): The system is going down for reboot NOW! [root@xenserver ~]#
2.3.1.3. Installing or Updating the Supplemental Pack for XenServer
XenCenter can be used to install or update Supplemental Packs on XenServer hosts. The NVIDIA GRID Virtual GPU Manager supplemental pack is provided as an ISO.
NVIDIA GRID Virtual GPU Manager supplemental pack installation and update are supported from XenServer 6.5 SP1 and XenCenter version 6.5 (build 6.5.2.2477) onwards.
- Select Install Update from the Tools menu.
- Click Next after going through the instructions on the Before You Start section.
- Click Select update or supplemental pack from disk on the Select Update section and open NVIDIA’s XenServer Supplemental Pack ISO.
Figure 4. GRID vGPU Manager supplemental pack selected in XenCenter
- Click Next on the Select Update section.
- In the Select Servers section select all the XenServer hosts on which the Supplemental Pack should be installed on and click Next.
- Click Next on the Upload section once the Supplemental Pack has been uploaded to all the XenServer hosts.
- Click Next on the Prechecks section.
- Click Install Update on the Update Mode section.
- Click Finish on the Install Update section.
Figure 5. Successful installation of GRID vGPU Manager supplemental pack
2.3.1.4. Verifying the installation of the XenServer GRID package
After the XenServer platform has rebooted, verify the installation of the GRID package for XenServer by performing the following steps:
- Verify that the GRID package installed and loaded correctly by checking for the NVIDIA kernel driver in the list of kernel loaded modules.
[root@xenserver ~]# lsmod | grep nvidia nvidia 9522927 0 i2c_core 20294 2 nvidia,i2c_i801 [root@xenserver ~]#
- Verify that the NVIDIA kernel driver can successfully communicate with the GRID physical GPUs in your system by running the nvidia-smi command. The nvidia-smi command is described in more detail in NVIDIA System Management Interface nvidia-smi.
Running the nvidia-smi command should produce a listing of the GPUs in your platform.
[root@xenserver ~]# nvidia-smi
Fri Jan 10 18:46:50 2023
+------------------------------------------------------+
| NVIDIA-SMI 367.122 Driver Version: 367.122 |
|-------------------------------+----------------------+----------------------+
| GPU Name | Bus-Id Disp. | Volatile Uncorr. ECC |
| Fan Temp Perf Pwr:Usage/Cap| Memory-Usage | GPU-Util Compute M. |
|===============================+======================+======================|
| 0 GRID K1 | 0000:04:00.0 Off | N/A |
| N/A 27C P0 13W / 31W | 0% 9MB / 4095MB | 0% Default |
+-------------------------------+----------------------+----------------------+
| 1 GRID K1 | 0000:05:00.0 Off | N/A |
| N/A 25C P0 13W / 31W | 0% 9MB / 4095MB | 0% Default |
+-------------------------------+----------------------+----------------------+
| 2 GRID K1 | 0000:06:00.0 Off | N/A |
| N/A 21C P0 13W / 31W | 0% 9MB / 4095MB | 0% Default |
+-------------------------------+----------------------+----------------------+
| 3 GRID K1 | 0000:07:00.0 Off | N/A |
| N/A 23C P0 13W / 31W | 0% 9MB / 4095MB | 0% Default |
+-------------------------------+----------------------+----------------------+
| 4 GRID K1 | 0000:86:00.0 Off | N/A |
| N/A 24C P0 13W / 31W | 0% 9MB / 4095MB | 0% Default |
+-------------------------------+----------------------+----------------------+
| 5 GRID K1 | 0000:87:00.0 Off | N/A |
| N/A 24C P0 13W / 31W | 0% 9MB / 4095MB | 0% Default |
+-------------------------------+----------------------+----------------------+
| 6 GRID K1 | 0000:88:00.0 Off | N/A |
| N/A 25C P0 13W / 31W | 0% 9MB / 4095MB | 0% Default |
+-------------------------------+----------------------+----------------------+
| 7 GRID K1 | 0000:89:00.0 Off | N/A |
| N/A 25C P0 12W / 31W | 0% 9MB / 4095MB | 0% Default |
+-------------------------------+----------------------+----------------------+
+-----------------------------------------------------------------------------+
| Compute processes: GPU Memory |
| GPU PID Process name Usage |
|=============================================================================|
| No running compute processes found |
+-----------------------------------------------------------------------------+
[root@xenserver ~]#
If nvidia-smi fails to run or doesn’t produce the expected output for all the NVIDIA GPUs in your system, see Troubleshooting for troubleshooting steps.
2.3.2. Configuring a XenServer VM with Virtual GPU
XenServer supports configuration and management of virtual GPUs using XenCenter, or the xe command line tool that is run in a XenServer dom0 shell. Basic configuration using XenCenter is described in the following sections. Command line management using xe is described in XenServer vGPU Management.
To configure a XenServer VM to use virtual GPU, follow these steps:
- Ensure the VM is powered off.
- Right-click on the VM in XenCenter, select Properties to open the VM’s properties, and select the GPU property. The available GPU types are listed in the GPU type dropdown:
Figure 6. Using XenCenter to configure a VM with a vGPU
After you have configured a XenServer VM with a vGPU, start the VM, either from XenCenter or by using xe vm-start in a dom0 shell. You can view the VM’s console in XenCenter.
After the VM has booted, install the NVIDIA GRID vGPU display drivers as explained in Installing the NVIDIA GRID Guest VM Display Driver.
2.4. Installing and Configuring the NVIDIA Virtual GPU Manager for VMware vSphere
You can use the NVIDIA Virtual GPU Manager for VMware vSphere to set up a VMware vSphere VM to use GRID vGPU or VMware vSGA. After configuring a vSphere VM to use GRID vGPU, you can install the display drivers for your guest OS and license any NVIDIA GRID licensed products that you are using. Installation of the display drivers for the guest OS is not required for vSGA.
2.4.1. Installing and Updating the NVIDIA Virtual GPU Manager for vSphere
The NVIDIA Virtual GPU Manager runs on ESXi host. It is provided as a VIB file, which must be copied to the ESXi host and then installed.
GRID Virtual GPU Manager and Guest VM drivers must be matched from the same release. After updating vGPU Manager, guest VMs will boot with vGPU disabled until their guest vGPU driver is updated to match the vGPU Manager version. Consult the release notes for further details.
2.4.1.1. Installing the NVIDIA Virtual GPU Manager Package for vSphere
To install the vGPU Manager VIB you need to access the ESXi host via the ESXi Shell or SSH. Refer to VMware’s documentation on how to enable ESXi Shell or SSH for an ESXi host.
Before proceeding with the vGPU Manager installation make sure that all VMs are powered off and the ESXi host is placed in maintenance mode. Refer to VMware’s documentation on how to place an ESXi host in maintenance mode.
- Use the esxcli command to install the vGPU Manager package:
[root@esxi:~] esxcli software vib install -v directory/NVIDIA-vGPU-VMware_ESXi_6.0_Host_Driver_367.122-1OEM.600.0.0.2159203.vib Installation Result Message: Operation finished successfully. Reboot Required: false VIBs Installed: NVIDIA-vGPU-VMware_ESXi_6.0_Host_Driver_367.122-1OEM.600.0.0.2159203 VIBs Removed: VIBs Skipped:
directory is the absolute path to the directory that contains the VIB file. You must specify the absolute path even if the VIB file is in the current working directory.
- Reboot the ESXi host and remove it from maintenance mode.
2.4.1.2. Updating the NVIDIA Virtual GPU Manager Package for vSphere
Update the vGPU Manager VIB package if you want to install a new version of GRID Virtual GPU Manager on a system where an existing version is already installed.
To update the vGPU Manager VIB you need to access the ESXi host via the ESXi Shell or SSH. Refer to VMware’s documentation on how to enable ESXi Shell or SSH for an ESXi host.
Before proceeding with the vGPU Manager update, make sure that all VMs are powered off and the ESXi host is placed in maintenance mode. Refer to VMware’s documentation on how to place an ESXi host in maintenance mode
- Use the esxcli command to update the vGPU Manager package:
[root@esxi:~] esxcli software vib update -v directory/NVIDIA-vGPU-VMware_ESXi_6.0_Host_Driver_367.122-1OEM.600.0.0.2159203.vib Installation Result Message: Operation finished successfully. Reboot Required: false VIBs Installed: NVIDIA-vGPU-VMware_ESXi_6.0_Host_Driver_367.122-1OEM.600.0.0.2159203 VIBs Removed: NVIDIA-vGPU-VMware_ESXi_6.0_Host_Driver_367.106-1OEM.600.0.0.2159203 VIBs Skipped:
directory is the path to the directory that contains the VIB file.
- Reboot the ESXi host and remove it from maintenance mode.
CAUTION:
GRID Virtual GPU Manager and Guest VM drivers must be matched from the same release. After updating vGPU Manager, guest VMs will boot with vGPU disabled until their guest vGPU driver is updated to match the vGPU Manager version. Consult the release notes for further details.
2.4.1.3. Verifying the installation of the vSphere GRID package
After the ESXi host has rebooted, verify the installation of the GRID package for vSphere by performing the following steps:
- Verify that the GRID package installed and loaded correctly by checking for the NVIDIA kernel driver in the list of kernel loaded modules.
[root@esxi:~] vmkload_mod -l | grep nvidia nvidia 5 8420
- If the NVIDIA driver is not listed in the output, check dmesg for any load-time errors reported by the driver.
- Verify that the NVIDIA kernel driver can successfully communicate with the GRID physical GPUs in your system by running the nvidia-smi command. The nvidia-smi command is described in more detail in NVIDIA System Management Interface nvidia-smi.
Running the nvidia-smi command should produce a listing of the GPUs in your platform.
[root@esxi:~] nvidia-smi
Fri Jan 10 17:56:22 2023
+------------------------------------------------------+
| NVIDIA-SMI 367.122 Driver Version: 367.122 |
|-------------------------------+----------------------+----------------------+
| GPU Name Persistence-M| Bus-Id Disp.A | Volatile Uncorr. ECC |
| Fan Temp Perf Pwr:Usage/Cap| Memory-Usage | GPU-Util Compute M. |
|===============================+======================+======================|
| 0 GRID K2 On | 0000:04:00.0 Off | Off |
| N/A 27C P8 27W / 117W | 11MiB / 4095MiB | 0% Default |
+-------------------------------+----------------------+----------------------+
| 1 GRID K2 On | 0000:05:00.0 Off | Off |
| N/A 27C P8 27W / 117W | 10MiB / 4095MiB | 0% Default |
+-------------------------------+----------------------+----------------------+
| 2 GRID K2 On | 0000:08:00.0 Off | Off |
| N/A 32C P8 27W / 117W | 10MiB / 4095MiB | 0% Default |
+-------------------------------+----------------------+----------------------+
| 3 GRID K2 On | 0000:09:00.0 Off | Off |
| N/A 32C P8 27W / 117W | 10MiB / 4095MiB | 0% Default |
+-------------------------------+----------------------+----------------------+
| 4 GRID K2 On | 0000:86:00.0 Off | Off |
| N/A 24C P8 27W / 117W | 10MiB / 4095MiB | 0% Default |
+-------------------------------+----------------------+----------------------+
+-----------------------------------------------------------------------------+
| Processes: GPU Memory |
| GPU PID Type Process name Usage |
|=============================================================================|
| No running processes found |
+-----------------------------------------------------------------------------+
If nvidia-smi fails to report the expected output for all the NVIDIA GPUs in your system, see Troubleshooting for troubleshooting steps.
2.4.2. Changing the Default Graphics Type in VMware vSphere 6.5 and Later
The vGPU Manager VIBs for VMware vSphere 6.5 and later provide vSGA and vGPU functionality in a single VIB. After this VIB is installed, the default graphics type is Shared, which provides vSGA functionality. To enable vGPU support for VMs in VMware vSphere 6.5, you must change the default graphics type to Shared Direct. If you do not change the default graphics type, VMs to which a vGPU is assigned fail to start and the following error message is displayed:
The amount of graphics resource available in the parent resource pool is insufficient for the operation.
If you are using a supported version of VMware vSphere earlier than 6.5, or are configuring a VM to use vSGA, omit this task.
Change the default graphics type before configuring vGPU. Output from the VM console in the VMware vSphere Web Client is not available for VMs that are running vGPU.
Before changing the default graphics type, ensure that the ESXi host is running and that all VMs on the host are powered off.
- Log in to vCenter Server by using the vSphere Web Client.
- In the navigation tree, select your ESXi host and click the Configure tab.
- From the menu, choose Graphics and then click the Host Graphics tab.
- On the Host Graphics tab, click Edit.
Figure 7. Shared default graphics type
- In the Edit Host Graphics Settings dialog box that opens, select Shared Direct and click OK.
Figure 8. Host graphics settings for vGPUNote:
In this dialog box, you can also change the allocation scheme for vGPU-enabled VMs. For more information, see Modifying GPU Allocation Policy on VMware vSphere.
After you click OK, the default graphics type changes to Shared Direct.
- Click the Graphics Devices tab to verify the configured type of each physical GPU on which you want to configure vGPU. The configured type of each physical GPU must be Shared Direct. For any physical GPU for which the configured type is Shared, change the configured type as follows:
- On the Graphics Devices tab, select the physical GPU and click the Edit icon.
Figure 9. Shared graphics type
- In the Edit Graphics Device Settings dialog box that opens, select Shared Direct and click OK.
Figure 10. Graphics device settings for a physical GPU
- On the Graphics Devices tab, select the physical GPU and click the Edit icon.
- Restart the ESXi host or the Xorg service on the host.
- In the Graphics Devices tab of the VMware vCenter Web UI, confirm that the active type and the configured type of each physical GPU are Shared Direct.
Figure 11. Shared direct graphics type
After changing the default graphics type, configure vGPU as explained in Configuring a vSphere VM with Virtual GPU.
See also the following topics in the VMware vSphere documentation:
2.4.3. Configuring a vSphere VM with Virtual GPU
Output from the VM console in the VMware vSphere Web Client is not available for VMs that are running vGPU. Make sure that you have installed an alternate means of accessing the VM (such as VMware Horizon or a VNC server) before you configure vGPU.
VM console in vSphere Web Client will become active again once the vGPU parameters are removed from the VM’s configuration.
To configure vGPU for a VM:
- Select Edit Settings after right-clicking on the VM in the vCenter Web UI.
- Select the Virtual Hardware tab.
- In the New device list, select Shared PCI Device and click Add. The PCI device field should be auto-populated with NVIDIA GRID vGPU, as shown in Figure 12.
Figure 12. VM settings for vGPU
- From the GPU Profile dropdown menu, choose the type of vGPU you want to configure.
- Ensure that VMs running vGPU have all their memory reserved:
- Select Edit virtual machine settings from the vCenter Web UI.
- Expand the Memory section and click Reserve all guest memory (All locked).
After you have configured a vSphere VM with a vGPU, start the VM. VM console in vSphere Web Client is not supported in this vGPU release. Therefore, use VMware Horizon or VNC to access the VM’s desktop.
After the VM has booted, install the NVIDIA GRID vGPU display drivers as explained in Installing the NVIDIA GRID Guest VM Display Driver.
2.4.4. Configuring a vSphere VM with vSGA
Virtual Shared Graphics Acceleration (vSGA) is a feature of VMware vSphere that enables multiple virtual machines to share the physical GPUs on ESXi hosts.
Before configuring a vSphere VM with vSGA, ensure that these prerequisites are met:
- VMware tools are installed on the VM.
- The VM is powered off.
- Open the vCenter Web UI.
- In the vCenter Web UI, right-click the VM and choose Edit Settings.
- Click the Virtual Hardware tab.
- In the device list, expand the Video card node and set the following options:
- Select the Enable 3D support option.
- Set the 3D Renderer to Hardware.
For more information, see Configure 3D Graphics and Video Cards in the VMware Horizon documentation.
- Start the VM.
- After the VM has booted, verify that the VM has been configured correctly with vSGA.
- Under the Display Adapter section of Device Manager, confirm that VMware SVGA 3D is listed.
- Verify that the virtual machine is using the GPU card.
# gpuvm
The output from the command is similar to the following example for a VM named
samplevm1:
Xserver unix:0, GPU maximum memory 4173824KB pid 21859, VM samplevm1, reserved 131072KB of GPU memory. GPU memory left 4042752KB.
The memory reserved for the VM and the GPU maximum memory depend on the GPU installed in the host and the 3D memory allocated to the virtual machine.
2.5. Disabling ECC Memory
Tesla M60 and Tesla M6 GPUs support error correcting code (ECC) memory for improved data integrity. Tesla M60 and M6 GPUs in graphics mode are supplied with ECC memory disabled by default, but it may subsequently be enabled using nvidia-smi.
However, NVIDIA GRID vGPU does not support ECC memory. If ECC memory is enabled, NVIDIA GRID vGPU fails to start. Therefore, you must ensure that ECC memory is disabled on all GPUs if you are using NVIDIA GRID vGPU.
- Use nvidia-smi to list the status of all GPUs, and check for ECC noted as enabled on GPUs.
- Change the ECC status to off on each GPU for which ECC is enabled.
nvidia-smi -i id -e 0
- Reboot the host.
GPU pass-through is used to directly assign an entire physical GPU to one VM, bypassing the GRID Virtual GPU Manager. In this mode of operation, the GPU is accessed exclusively by the NVIDIA driver running in the VM to which it is assigned; the GPU is not shared among VMs.
GPU pass-through can be used in a server platform alongside GRID vGPU, with some restrictions:
- A physical GPU can host GRID vGPUs, or can be used for pass-through, but cannot do both at the same time. Some hypervisors, for example VMware vSphere ESXi, require a host reboot to change a GPU from pass-through mode to vGPU mode.
- The performance of a physical GPU passed through to a VM can be monitored only from within the VM itself. Such a GPU cannot be monitored by tools that operate through the hypervisor, such as XenCenter or nvidia-smi (see Monitoring GPU performance).
-
The following BIOS settings must be enabled on your server platform:
- VT-D/IOMMU
- SR-IOV in Advanced Options
3.1. Using GPU Pass-Through on Citrix XenServer
You can configure a GPU for pass-through on Citrix XenServer by using XenCenter or by using the using the xe command.
The following additional restrictions apply when GPU pass-through is used in a server platform alongside GRID vGPU:
- The performance of a physical GPU passed through to a VM cannot be monitored through XenCenter.
- nvidia-smi in dom0 no longer has access to the GPU.
- Pass-through GPUs do not provide console output through XenCenter’s VM Console tab. Use a remote graphics connection directly into the VM to access the VM’s OS.
3.1.1. Configuring a VM for GPU pass-through by using XenCenter
Select the Pass-through whole GPU option as the GPU type in the VM’s Properties:
Figure 13. Using XenCenter to configure a pass-through GPU
3.1.2. Configuring a VM for GPU pass-through by using xe
Create a
vgpu object with the
passthrough vGPU type:
[root@xenserver ~]# xe vgpu-type-list model-name="passthrough"
uuid ( RO) : fa50b0f0-9705-6c59-689e-ea62a3d35237
vendor-name ( RO):
model-name ( RO): passthrough
framebuffer-size ( RO): 0
[root@xenserver ~]# xe vgpu-create vm-uuid=753e77a9-e10d-7679-f674-65c078abb2eb vgpu-type-uuid=fa50b0f0-9705-6c59-689e-ea62a3d35237 gpu-group-uuid=585877ef-5a6c-66af-fc56-7bd525bdc2f6
6aa530ec-8f27-86bd-b8e4-fe4fde8f08f9
[root@xenserver ~]#
Do not assign pass-through GPUs using the legacy
other-config:pci parameter setting. This mechanism is not supported alongside the XenCenter UI and xe vgpu mechanisms, and attempts to use it may lead to undefined results.
3.2. Using GPU Pass-Through on Red Hat Enterprise Linux KVM
You can configure a GPU for pass-through on Red Hat Enterprise Linux Kernel-based Virtual Machine (KVM) by using any of the following tools:
- The Virtual Machine Manager (virt-manager) graphical tool
- The virsh command
- The QEMU command line
Before configuring a GPU for pass-through on Red Hat Enterprise Linux KVM, ensure that the following prerequisites are met:
- Red Hat Enterprise Linux KVM is installed.
- A virtual disk has been created.
Note:
Do not create any virtual machines in /root.
- A virtual machine has been created.
3.2.1. Configuring a VM for GPU Pass-Through by Using Virtual Machine Manager (virt-manager)
For more information about using Virtual Machine Manager, see the following topics in Red Hat Virtualization Deployment and Administration Guide for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7:
- Managing Guests with the Virtual Machine Manager (virt-manager)
- Starting virt-manager
- Assigning a PCI Device with virt-manager
- Start virt-manager.
- In the virt-manager main window, select the VM that you want to configure for pass-through.
- From the Edit menu, choose Virtual Machine Details.
- In the virtual machine hardware information window that opens, click Add Hardware.
- In the Add New Virtual Hardware dialog box that opens, in the hardware list on the left, select PCI Host Device.
- From the Host Device list that appears, select the GPU that you want to assign to the VM and click Finish.
If you want to remove a GPU from the VM to which it is assigned, in the virtual machine hardware information window, select the GPU and click Remove.
3.2.2. Configuring a VM for GPU Pass-Through by Using virsh
For more information about using virsh, see the following topics in Red Hat Virtualization Deployment and Administration Guide for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7:
- Verify that the
vfio-pcimodule is loaded.
# lsmod | grep vfio-pci
- Obtain the PCI device bus/device/function (BDF) of the GPU that you want to assign in pass-through mode to a VM.
# lspci | grep NVIDIA
The NVIDIA GPUs listed in this example have the PCI device BDFs
85:00.0and
86:00.0.
# lspci | grep NVIDIA 85:00.0 VGA compatible controller: NVIDIA Corporation GM204GL [Tesla M60] (rev a1) 86:00.0 VGA compatible controller: NVIDIA Corporation GM204GL [Tesla M60] (rev a1)
- Obtain the full identifier of the GPU from its PCI device BDF.
# virsh nodedev-list --cap pci| grep transformed-bdf
- transformed-bdf
-
The PCI device BDF of the GPU with the colon and the period replaced with underscores, for example,
85_00_0.
This example obtains the full identifier of the GPU with the PCI device BDF
85:00.0.
# virsh nodedev-list --cap pci| grep 85_00_0 pci_0000_85_00_0
- Obtain the domain, bus, slot, and function of the GPU.
virsh nodedev-dumpxml full-identifier| egrep 'domain|bus|slot|function'
- full-identifier
-
The full identifier of the GPU that you obtained in the previous step, for example,
pci_0000_85_00_0.
This example obtains the domain, bus, slot, and function of the GPU with the PCI device BDF
85:00.0.
# virsh nodedev-dumpxml pci_0000_85_00_0| egrep 'domain|bus|slot|function' <domain>0x0000</domain> <bus>0x85</bus> <slot>0x00</slot> <function>0x0</function> <address domain='0x0000' bus='0x85' slot='0x00' function='0x0'/>
- In virsh, open for editing the XML file of the VM that you want to assign the GPU to.
# virsh edit vm-name
- vm-name
- The name of the VM to that you want to assign the GPU to.
- Add a device entry in the form of an
addresselement inside the
sourceelement to assign the GPU to the guest VM. You can optionally add a second address element after the
sourceelement to set a fixed PCI device BDF for the GPU in the guest operating system.
<hostdev mode='subsystem' type='pci' managed='yes'> <source> <address domain='domain' bus='bus' slot='slot' function='function'/> </source> <address type='pci' domain='0x0000' bus='0x00' slot='0x05' function='0x0'/> </hostdev>
- domain
- bus
- slot
- function
- The domain, bus, slot, and function of the GPU, which you obtained in the previous step.
This example adds a device entry for the GPU with the PCI device BDF
85:00.0and fixes the BDF for the GPU in the guest operating system.
<hostdev mode='subsystem' type='pci' managed='yes'> <source> <address domain='0x0000' bus='0x85' slot='0x00' function='0x0'/> </source> <address type='pci' domain='0x0000' bus='0x00' slot='0x05' function='0x0'/> </hostdev>
- Start the VM that you assigned the GPU to.
# virsh start vm-name
- vm-name
- The name of the VM that you assigned the GPU to.
3.2.3. Configuring a VM for GPU Pass-Through by Using the QEMU Command Line
- Obtain the PCI device bus/device/function (BDF) of the GPU that you want to assign in pass-through mode to a VM.
# lspci | grep NVIDIA
The NVIDIA GPUs listed in this example have the PCI device BDFs
85:00.0and
86:00.0.
# lspci | grep NVIDIA 85:00.0 VGA compatible controller: NVIDIA Corporation GM204GL [Tesla M60] (rev a1) 86:00.0 VGA compatible controller: NVIDIA Corporation GM204GL [Tesla M60] (rev a1)
- Add the following option to the QEMU command line:
-device vfio-pci,host=bdf
- bdf
-
The PCI device BDF of the GPU that you want to assign in pass-through mode to a VM, for example,
85:00.0.
This example assigns the GPU with the PCI device BDF
85:00.0in pass-through mode to a VM.
-device vfio-pci,host=85:00.0
3.3. Using GPU Pass-Through on Microsoft Windows Server
On supported versons of Microsoft Windows Server with Hyper-V role, you can use Discrete Device Assignment (DDA) to enable a VM to access a GPU directly.
3.3.1. Assigning a GPU to a VM on Microsoft Windows Server with Hyper-V
Perform this task in Windows PowerShell. If you do not know the location path of the GPU that you want to assign to a VM, use Device Manager to obtain it.
Ensure that the following prerequisites are met:
-
Windows Server with Desktop Experience and the Hyper-V role are installed and configured on your server platform, and a VM is created.
For instructions, refer to the following articles on the Microsoft technical documentation site:
- The guest OS is installed in the VM.
- The VM is powered off.
- Obtain the location path of the GPU that you want to assign to a VM.
- In the device manager, context-click the GPU and from the menu that pops up, choose Properties.
- In the Properties window that opens, click the Details tab and in the Properties drop-down list, select Location paths.
An example location path is as follows:
PCIROOT(80)#PCI(0200)#PCI(0000)#PCI(1000)#PCI(0000)
- Dismount the GPU from host to make it unavailable to the host so that it can be used solely by the VM.
Dismount-VMHostAssignableDevice -LocationPath gpu-device-location -force
- gpu-device-location
- The location path of the GPU that you obtained in the previous step.
This example dismounts the GPU at the location path
PCIROOT(80)#PCI(0200)#PCI(0000)#PCI(1000)#PCI(0000).
Dismount-VMHostAssignableDevice -LocationPath "PCIROOT(80)#PCI(0200)#PCI(0000)#PCI(1000)#PCI(0000)" -force
- Assign the GPU that you dismounted in the previous step to the VM.
Add-VMAssignableDevice -LocationPath gpu-device-location -VMName vm-name
Note:
- gpu-device-location
- The location path of the GPU that you dismounted in the previous step.
- vm-name
- The name of the VM to which you are attaching the GPU.
You can assign a pass-through GPU to only one virtual machine at a time.
This example assigns the GPU at the location path
PCIROOT(80)#PCI(0200)#PCI(0000)#PCI(1000)#PCI(0000)to the VM
VM1.
Add-VMAssignableDevice -LocationPath "PCIROOT(80)#PCI(0200)#PCI(0000)#PCI(1000)#PCI(0000)" -VMName VM1
- Power on the VM. The guest OS should now be able to use the GPU.
3.3.2. Returning a GPU to the Host OS from a VM on Windows Server with Hyper-V
Perform this task in the Windows PowerShell.
- List the GPUs that are currently assigned to the virtual machine (VM).
Get-VMAssignableDevice -VMName vm-name
- vm-name
- The name of the VM whose assigned GPUs you want to list.
- Shut down the VM to which the GPU is assigned.
- Remove the GPU from VM to which it is assigned.
Remove-VMAssignableDevice –LocationPath gpu-device-location -VMName vm-name
- gpu-device-location
- The location path of the GPU that you are removing, which you obtained in the previous step.
- vm-name
- The name of the VM from which you are removing the GPU.
This example removes the GPU at the location path
PCIROOT(80)#PCI(0200)#PCI(0000)#PCI(1000)#PCI(0000)from the VM
VM1.
Remove-VMAssignableDevice –LocationPath "PCIROOT(80)#PCI(0200)#PCI(0000)#PCI(1000)#PCI(0000)" -VMName VM1
After the GPU is removed from the VM, it is unavailable to the host operating system (OS) until you remount it on the host OS.
- Remount the GPU on the host OS.
Mount-VMHostAssignableDevice –LocationPath gpu-device-location
- gpu-device-location
- The location path of the GPU that you are remounting, which you specified in the previous step to remove the GPU from the VM.
This example remounts the GPU at the location path
PCIROOT(80)#PCI(0200)#PCI(0000)#PCI(1000)#PCI(0000)on the host OS.
Mount-VMHostAssignableDevice -LocationPath "PCIROOT(80)#PCI(0200)#PCI(0000)#PCI(1000)#PCI(0000)"
The host OS should now be able to use the GPU.
3.4. Using GPU Pass-Through on VMware vSphere
On VMware vSphere, you can use Virtual Dedicated Graphics Acceleration (vDGA) to enable a VM to access a GPU directly. vDGA is a feature of VMware vSphere that dedicates a single physical GPU on an ESXi host to a single virtual machine.
Before configuring a vSphere VM with vDGA, ensure that these prerequisites are met
- The VM and the ESXi host are configured as explained in Preparing for vDGA Capabilities in the VMware Horizon documentation.
- The VM is powered off.
- Open the vCenter Web UI.
- In the vCenter Web UI, right-click the ESXi host and choose Settings.
- From the Hardware menu, choose PCI Devices and click the Edit icon.
- Select all NVIDIA GPUs and click OK.
- Reboot the ESXi host.
- After the ESXi host has booted, right-click the VM and choose Edit Settings.
- From the New Device menu, choose PCI Device and click Add.
- On the page that opens, from the New Device drop-down list, select the GPU.
- Click Reserve all memory and click OK.
- Start the VM.
For more information about vDGA, see the following topics in the VMware Horizon documentation:
After configuring a vSphere VM with vDGA, install the NVIDIA driver in the guest OS on the VM as explained in Installing the NVIDIA GRID Guest VM Display Driver.
The process for installing the NVIDIA GRID guest VM display driver depends on the guest OS that you are using.
The supported vGPU types also depend on the guest VM OS. For details, see Guest VM support.
After you install the NVIDIA GRID guest VM display driver, you can license any NVIDIA GRID licensed products that you are using.
4.1. Installing the GRID display driver on Windows
After you create a Windows VM on the hypervisor and boot the VM, the VM should boot to a standard Windows desktop in VGA mode at 800×600 resolution. You can use the Windows screen resolution control panel to increase the resolution to other standard resolutions, but to fully enable vGPU operation, the NVIDIA driver must be installed.
- Copy the 32-bit or 64-bit NVIDIA Windows driver package to the guest VM and execute it to unpack and run the driver installer.
Figure 14. NVIDIA driver installation in the guest VM
- Click through the license agreement.
- Select Express Installation and click NEXT. After the driver installation is complete, the installer may prompt you to restart the platform.
- If prompted to restart the platform, do one of the following:
- Select Restart Now to reboot the VM.
- Exit the installer and reboot the VM when you are ready.
After the VM restarts, it boots to a Windows desktop.
- Verify that the NVIDIA driver is running.
- Right-click on the desktop.
- From the menu that opens, choose NVIDIA Control Panel.
- In the NVIDIA Control Panel, from the Help menu, choose System Information.
NVIDIA Control Panel reports the Virtual GPU that the VM is using, its capabilities, and the NVIDIA driver version that is loaded.
Figure 15. Verifying NVIDIA driver operation using NVIDIA Control Panel
After you install the NVIDIA GRID guest VM display driver, you can license any NVIDIA GRID licensed products that you are using. For instructions, refer to GRID Licensing User Guide.
4.2. Installing the GRID Display Driver on Linux
After creating and booting a Linux VM on the hypervisor, the steps to install the NVIDIA Linux guest VM driver are largely the same as the steps for installing an NVIDIA GPU driver on a VM running pass-through GPU, or on bare-metal Linux.
Installation of the NVIDIA Linux driver requires:
- Compiler toolchain
- Kernel headers
- Copy the NVIDIA GRID Linux driver package, for example NVIDIA-Linux_x86_64-352.47-grid.run, to the Linux VM.
- Before attempting to run the driver installer, exit the X server and terminate all OpenGL applications.
- On Red Hat Enterprise Linux and CentOS systems, exit the X server by transitioning to runlevel 3:
[nvidia@localhost ~]$ sudo init 3
- On Ubuntu platforms, do the following:
- Use CTRL-ALT-F1 to switch to a console login prompt.
- Log in and shut down the display manager:
[nvidia@localhost ~]$ sudo service lightdm stop
- On Red Hat Enterprise Linux and CentOS systems, exit the X server by transitioning to runlevel 3:
- From a console shell, run the driver installer as the root user.
sudo sh ./ NVIDIA-Linux_x86_64-352.47-grid.run
Figure 16. NVIDIA Linux driver installer
- Accept the license agreement to continue with the driver installation. In some instances the installer may fail to detect the installed kernel headers and sources. In this situation, re-run the installer, specifying the kernel source path with the --kernel-source-path option:
sudo sh ./ NVIDIA-Linux_x86_64-352.47-grid.run \ –kernel-source-path=/usr/src/kernels/3.10.0-229.11.1.el7.x86_64
- When prompted, accept the option to update the X configuration file (xorg.conf) settings as shown in Figure 17:
Figure 17. Update xorg.conf settings
- Once installation has completed, select OK to exit the installer.
- Verify that the NVIDIA driver is operational with vGPU:
- Reboot the system and log in.
- Run nvidia-settings.
[nvidia@localhost ~]$ nvidia-settings
Figure 18. Verifying operation with nvidia-settings
After you install the NVIDIA GRID guest VM display driver, you can license any NVIDIA GRID licensed products that you are using. For instructions, refer to GRID Licensing User Guide.
GRID vGPU is a licensed feature on Tesla M6, Tesla M10, and Tesla M60 GPUs. When booted on these GPUs, a vGPU runs at full capability even without a license. However, until a license is acquired, users are warned each time a vGPU tries and fails to obtain a license. You may optionally configure a license server to provide licenses to a vGPU. After you license GRID vGPU, the warnings cease.
If licensing is configured, the virtual machine (VM) obtains a license from the license server when a vGPU is booted on these GPUs. The VM retains the license until it is shut down. It then releases the license back to the license server. Licensing settings persist across reboots and need only be modified if the license server address changes, or the VM is switched to running GPU passthrough.
NVIDIA GRID K1 and K2 GPUs do not require a license to run vGPU.
For complete information about configuring and using GRID licensed features, including vGPU, refer to GRID Licensing User Guide.
5.1. Licensing GRID vGPU on Windows
- Open NVIDIA Control Panel:
- Right-click on the Windows desktop and select NVIDIA Control Panel from the menu.
- Open Windows Control Panel and double-click the NVIDIA Control Panel icon.
- In NVIDIA Control Panel, select the Manage License task in the Licensing section of the navigation pane.
Note:
If the Licensing section and Manage License task are not displayed in NVIDIA Control Panel, the vGPU you are running on does not require a license, or the system has been configured to hide licensing controls in NVIDIA Control Panel. For information about registry settings, see GRID Licensing User Guide.
Figure 19. Managing vGPU licensing in NVIDIA Control Panel
- Enter the address of your local GRID License Server in the License Server field. The address can be a fully-qualified domain name such as
gridlicense.example.com, or an IP address such as
10.31.20.45.
- Leave the Port Number field unset. The port defaults to
7070, which is the default port number used by NVIDIA GRID License Server.
- Click Apply to assign the settings. The system requests the appropriate license for the current vGPU from the configured license server.
If the system fails to obtain a license, see GRID Licensing User Guide for guidance on troubleshooting.
5.2. Licensing GRID vGPU on Linux
- As root, open the file /etc/nvidia/gridd.conf in a plain-text editor, such as vi.
[nvidia@localhost ~]$ sudo vi /etc/nvidia/gridd.confNote:
You can create the /etc/nvidia/gridd.conf file by copying the supplied template file /etc/nvidia/gridd.conf.template.
- Set
ServerAddressto the address of your local NVIDIA GRID License Server. The address can be a fully-qualified domain name such as
gridlicense.example.com, or an IP address such as
10.31.20.45.
- Optional: Set
ServerPortto the port number of your local NVIDIA GRID License Server. If you do not set
ServerPort, it will default to
7070, which is the default port number that is used by the NVIDIA GRID License Server.
- Set
FeatureTypeto 1, to license vGPU.
- Save your changes to the /etc/nvidia/gridd.conf file.
- Restart the nvidia-gridd service:
[nvidia@localhost ~]$ sudo service nvidia-gridd restart
- Optional: Confirm that the service has obtained a license by examining the log messages written to /var/log/messages:
[nvidia@localhost ~]$ sudo grep gridd /var/log/messages … Aug 5 15:40:06 localhost nvidia-gridd: Started (4293) Aug 5 15:40:24 localhost nvidia-gridd: License acquired successfully.
gridd.conf file for GRID vGPU
The following example shows a gridd.conf file for GRID vGPU in which
ServerAddress is set to
gridlicense.example.com,
ServerPort is set to
7070, and
FeatureType is set to 1.
# /etc/nvidia/gridd.conf - Configuration file for NVIDIA Grid Daemon
# This is a template for the configuration file for NVIDIA Grid Daemon.
# For details on the file format, please refer to the nvidia-gridd(1)
# man page.
# Description: Set License Server Address
# Data type: string
# Format: "<address>"
ServerAddress=gridlicense.example.com
# Description: Set License Server port number
# Data type: integer
# Format: <port>, default is 7070
ServerPort=7070
# Description: Set Feature to be enabled
# Data type: integer
# Possible values:
# 1 => for GRID vGPU
# 2 => for GRID Virtual Workstation
FeatureType=1
# Description: Parameter to enable or disable Grid Licensing tab in nvidia-settings
# Data type: boolean
# Possible values: TRUE or FALSE, default is TRUE
#EnableUI=TRUE
# Description: Set license borrow period in minutes
# Data type: integer
# Possible values: 10 to 10080 mins(7 days), default is 10080
#Licenselnterval=10080
If the system fails to obtain a license, see GRID Licensing User Guide for guidance on troubleshooting.
You can modify a VM's GRID vGPU configuration by removing the GRID vGPU configuration from a VM or by modifying GPU allocation policy.
6.1. Removing a VM’s GRID vGPU Configuration
Remove a VM’s GRID vGPU configuration when you no longer require the VM to use a virtual GPU.
6.1.1. Removing a XenServer VM’s vGPU configuration
You can remove a virtual GPU assignment from a VM, such that it no longer uses a virtual GPU, by using either XenCenter or the xe command.
The VM must be in the powered-off state in order for its vGPU configuration to be modified or removed.
6.1.1.1. Removing a VM’s vGPU configuration by using XenCenter
- Set the GPU type to None in the VM’s GPU Properties, as shown in Figure 20.
Figure 20. Using XenCenter to remove a vGPU configuration from a VM
- Click OK.
6.1.1.2. Removing a VM’s vGPU configuration by using xe
- Use vgpu-list to discover the vGPU object UUID associated with a given VM:
[root@xenserver ~]# xe vgpu-list vm-uuid=e71afda4-53f4-3a1b-6c92-a364a7f619c2 uuid ( RO) : c1c7c43d-4c99-af76-5051-119f1c2b4188 vm-uuid ( RO): e71afda4-53f4-3a1b-6c92-a364a7f619c2 gpu-group-uuid ( RO): d53526a9-3656-5c88-890b-5b24144c3d96
- Use vgpu-destroy to delete the virtual GPU object associated with the VM:
[root@xenserver ~]# xe vgpu-destroy uuid=c1c7c43d-4c99-af76-5051-119f1c2b4188 [root@xenserver ~]#
6.1.2. Removing a vSphere VM’s vGPU configuration
To remove a vSphere vGPU configuration from a VM:
- Select Edit settings after right-clicking on the VM in the vCenter Web UI.
- Select the Virtual Hardware tab.
- Mouse over the PCI Device entry showing NVIDIA GRID vGPU and click on the (X) icon to mark the device for removal.
- Click OK to remove the device and update the VM settings.
6.2. Modifying GPU Allocation Policy
Citrix XenServer and VMware vSphere both support the breadth first and depth-first GPU allocation policies for vGPU-enabled VMs.
- breadth-first
- The breadth-first allocation policy attempts to minimize the number of vGPUs running on each physical GPU. Newly created vGPUs are placed on the physical GPU that can support the new vGPU and that has the fewest vGPUs already resident on it. This policy generally leads to higher performance because it attempts to minimize sharing of physical GPUs, but it may artificially limit the total number of vGPUs that can run.
- depth-first
- The depth-first allocation policy attempts to maximize the number of vGPUs running on each physical GPU. Newly created vGPUs are placed on the physical GPU that can support the new vGPU and that has the most vGPUs already resident on it. This policy generally leads to higher density of vGPUs, particularly when different types of vGPUs are being run, but may result in lower performance because it attempts to maximize sharing of physical GPUs.
Each hypervisor uses a different GPU allocation policy by default.
- Citrix XenServer uses the depth-first allocation policy
- VMware vSphere ESXi uses the breadth-first allocation policy
If the default GPU allocation policy does not meet your requirements for performance or density of vGPUs, you can change it.
6.2.1. Modifying GPU Allocation Policy on Citrix XenServer
You can modify GPU allocation policy on Citrix XenServer by using XenCenter or the xe command.
6.2.1.1. Modifying GPU Allocation Policy by Using xe
The allocation policy of a GPU group is stored in the
allocation-algorithm parameter of the
gpu-group object.
To change the allocation policy of a GPU group, use
gpu-group-param-set:
[root@xenserver ~]# xe gpu-group-param-get uuid=be825ba2-01d7-8d51-9780-f82cfaa64924 param-name=allocation-algorithmdepth-first
[root@xenserver ~]# xe gpu-group-param-set uuid=be825ba2-01d7-8d51-9780-f82cfaa64924 allocation-algorithm=breadth-first
[root@xenserver ~]#
6.2.1.2. Modifying GPU Allocation Policy GPU by Using XenCenter
You can modify GPU allocation policy from the GPU tab in XenCenter.
Figure 21. Modifying GPU placement policy in XenCenter
6.2.2. Modifying GPU Allocation Policy on VMware vSphere
How to switch to a depth-first allocation scheme depends on the version of VMware vSphere that you are using.
-
Supported versions earlier than 6.5: Add the following parameter to /etc/vmware/config:
vGPU.consolidation = true
- Version 6.5: Use the vSphere Web Client.
Before using the vSphere Web Client to change the allocation scheme, ensure that the ESXi host is running and that all VMs on the host are powered off.
- Log in to vCenter Server by using the vSphere Web Client.
- In the navigation tree, select your ESXi host and click the Configure tab.
- From the menu, choose Graphics and then click the Host Graphics tab.
- On the Host Graphics tab, click Edit.
Figure 22. Breadth-first allocation scheme setting for vGPU-enabled VMs
- In the Edit Host Graphics Settings dialog box that opens, select these options and click OK.
- If not already selected, select Shared Direct.
- Select Group VMs on GPU until full.
Figure 23. Host graphics settings for vGPU
After you click OK, the default graphics type changes to Shared Direct and the allocation scheme for vGPU-enabled VMs is breadth-first.
Figure 24. Depth-first allocation scheme setting for vGPU-enabled VMs
- Restart the ESXi host or the Xorg service on the host.
See also the following topics in the VMware vSphere documentation:
NVIDIA GRID enables you to monitor the performance of physical GPUs and virtual GPUs from the hypervisor and from within individual guest VMs.
You can use several tools for monitoring GPU performance:
- From any supported hypervisor, and from a guest VM that is running a 64-bit edition of Windows or Linux, you can use NVIDIA System Management Interface, nvidia-smi.
- From the Citrix XenServer hypervisor, you can use Citrix XenCenter.
- From a Windows guest VM, you can use these tools:
- Windows Performance Monitor
- Windows Management Instrumentation (WMI)
7.1. NVIDIA System Management Interface nvidia-smi
NVIDIA System Management Interface, nvidia-smi, is a command-line tool that reports management information for NVIDIA GPUs.
The nvidia-smi tool is included in the following packages:
- NVIDIA GRID Virtual GPU Manager package for each supported hypervisor
- NVIDIA driver package for each supported guest OS
The scope of the reported management information depends on where you run nvidia-smi from:
-
From a hypervisor command shell, such as the XenServer dom0 shell or VMware ESXi host shell, nvidia-smi reports management information for NVIDIA physical GPUs and virtual GPUs present in the system.Note:
When run from a hypervisor command shell, nvidia-smi will not list any GPU that is currently allocated for GPU pass-through.
-
From a guest VM that is running a 64-bit edition of Windows or Linux, nvidia-smi retrieves usage statistics for vGPUs or pass-through GPUs that are assigned to the VM.
From a Windows guest VM, you can run nvidia-smi from a command prompt by changing to the C:\Program Files\NVIDIA Corporation\NVSMI folder and running the nvidia-smi.exe command.
7.2. Monitoring GPU performance from a hypervisor
You can monitor GPU performance from any supported hypervisor by using the NVIDIA System Management Interface nvidia-smi command-line utility. On Citrix XenServer platforms, you can also use Citrix XenCenter to monitor GPU performance.
You cannot monitor from the hypervisor the performance of GPUs that are being used for GPU pass-through. You can monitor the performance of pass-through GPUs only from within the guest VM that is using them.
7.2.1. Using nvidia-smi to monitor GPU performance from a hypervisor
You can get management information for the NVIDIA physical GPUs and virtual GPUs present in the system by running nvidia-smi from a hypervisor command shell such as the Citrix XenServer dom0 shell or the VMware ESXi host shell.
When run from a hypervisor command shell, nvidia-smi will not list any GPU that is currently allocated for GPU pass-through.
Without a subcommand, nvidia-smi provides management information for physical GPUs. To examine virtual GPUs in more detail, use nvidia-smi with the vgpu subcommand.
From the command line, you can get help information about the nvidia-smi tool and the vgpu subcommand.
|Help Information
|Command
|A list of subcommands supported by the nvidia-smi tool. Note that not all subcommands apply to GRID-supported GPUs.
|nvidia-smi -h
|A list of all options supported by the vgpu subcommand.
|nvidia-smi vgpu –h
7.2.1.1. Getting a summary of all physical GPUs in the system
To get a summary of all physical GPUs in the system, along with PCI bus IDs, power state, temperature, current memory usage, and so on, run nvidia-smi without additional arguments.
Each vGPU instance is reported in the Compute processes section, together with its physical GPU index and the amount of frame-buffer memory assigned to it.
In the example that follows, three vGPUs are running in the system: One vGPU is running on each of the physical GPUs 0, 1, and 2.
[root@vgpu ~]# nvidia-smi
Fri Jan 10 09:26:18 2023
+-----------------------------------------------------------------------------+
| NVIDIA-SMI 367.122 Driver Version: 367.122 |
|-------------------------------+----------------------+----------------------+
| GPU Name Persistence-M| Bus-Id Disp.A | Volatile Uncorr. ECC |
| Fan Temp Perf Pwr:Usage/Cap| Memory-Usage | GPU-Util Compute M. |
|===============================+======================+======================|
| 0 Tesla M60 On | 0000:83:00.0 Off | Off |
| N/A 31C P8 23W / 150W | 1889MiB / 8191MiB | 7% Default |
+-------------------------------+----------------------+----------------------+
| 1 Tesla M60 On | 0000:84:00.0 Off | Off |
| N/A 26C P8 23W / 150W | 926MiB / 8191MiB | 9% Default |
+-------------------------------+----------------------+----------------------+
| 2 Tesla M10 On | 0000:8A:00.0 Off | N/A |
| N/A 23C P8 10W / 53W | 1882MiB / 8191MiB | 12% Default |
+-------------------------------+----------------------+----------------------+
| 3 Tesla M10 On | 0000:8B:00.0 Off | N/A |
| N/A 26C P8 10W / 53W | 10MiB / 8191MiB | 0% Default |
+-------------------------------+----------------------+----------------------+
| 4 Tesla M10 On | 0000:8C:00.0 Off | N/A |
| N/A 34C P8 10W / 53W | 10MiB / 8191MiB | 0% Default |
+-------------------------------+----------------------+----------------------+
| 5 Tesla M10 On | 0000:8D:00.0 Off | N/A |
| N/A 32C P8 10W / 53W | 10MiB / 8191MiB | 0% Default |
+-------------------------------+----------------------+----------------------+
+-----------------------------------------------------------------------------+
| Processes: GPU Memory |
| GPU PID Type Process name Usage |
|=============================================================================|
| 0 11924 C+G /usr/lib64/xen/bin/vgpu 1856MiB |
| 1 11903 C+G /usr/lib64/xen/bin/vgpu 896MiB |
| 2 11908 C+G /usr/lib64/xen/bin/vgpu 1856MiB |
+-----------------------------------------------------------------------------+
[root@vgpu ~]#
7.2.1.2. Getting a summary of all vGPUs in the system
To get a summary of the vGPUs currently that are currently running on each physical GPU in the system, run nvidia-smi vgpu without additional arguments.
[root@vgpu ~]# nvidia-smi vgpu
Fri Jan 10 09:27:06 2023
+-----------------------------------------------------------------------------+
| NVIDIA-SMI 367.122 Driver Version: 367.122 |
|-------------------------------+--------------------------------+------------+
| GPU Name | Bus-Id | GPU-Util |
| vGPU ID Name | VM ID VM Name | vGPU-Util |
|===============================+================================+============|
| 0 Tesla M60 | 0000:83:00.0 | 7% |
| 11924 GRID M60-2Q | 3 Win7-64 GRID test 2 | 6% |
+-------------------------------+--------------------------------+------------+
| 1 Tesla M60 | 0000:84:00.0 | 9% |
| 11903 GRID M60-1B | 1 Win8.1-64 GRID test 3 | 8% |
+-------------------------------+--------------------------------+------------+
| 2 Tesla M10 | 0000:8A:00.0 | 12% |
| 11908 GRID M10-2Q | 2 Win7-64 GRID test 1 | 10% |
+-------------------------------+--------------------------------+------------+
| 3 Tesla M10 | 0000:8B:00.0 | 0% |
+-------------------------------+--------------------------------+------------+
| 4 Tesla M10 | 0000:8C:00.0 | 0% |
+-------------------------------+--------------------------------+------------+
| 5 Tesla M10 | 0000:8D:00.0 | 0% |
+-------------------------------+--------------------------------+------------+
[root@vgpu ~]#
7.2.1.3. Getting vGPU details
To get detailed information about all the vGPUs on the platform, run nvidia-smi vgpu with the –q or --query option.
To limit the information retrieved to a subset of the GPUs on the platform, use the –i or --id option to select one or more vGPUs.
[root@vgpu ~]# nvidia-smi vgpu -q -i 1
GPU 0000:84:00.0
Active vGPUs : 1
vGPU ID : 11903
VM ID : 1
VM Name : Win8.1-64 GRID test 3
vGPU Name : GRID M60-1B
vGPU Type : 14
vGPU UUID : e9bacbcb-19f6-47b5-7fd5-de2b039d0c4a
Guest Driver Version : 368.61
License Status : Unlicensed
Frame Rate Limit : 45 FPS
FB Memory Usage :
Total : 1024 MiB
Used : 1024 MiB
Free : 0 MiB
Utilization :
Gpu : 9 %
Memory : 3 %
Encoder : 0 %
Decoder : 0 %
[root@vgpu ~]#
7.2.1.4. Monitoring vGPU engine usage
To monitor vGPU engine usage across multiple vGPUs, run nvidia-smi vgpu with the –u or --utilization option.
For each vGPU, the usage statistics in the following table are reported once every second. The table also shows the name of the column in the command output under which each statistic is reported.
|Statistic
|Column
|3D/Compute
|sm
|Memory controller bandwidth
|mem
|Video encoder
|enc
|Video decoder
|dec
Each reported percentage is the percentage of the physical GPU’s capacity that a vGPU is using. For example, a vGPU that uses 20% of the GPU’s graphics engine’s capacity will report 20%.
GRID vGPUs are permitted to occupy the full capacity of each physical engine if no other vGPUs are contending for the same engine. Therefore, if a vGPU occupies 20% of the entire graphics engine in a particular sampling period, its graphics usage as reported inside the VM is 20%.
To modify the reporting frequency, use the –l or --loop option.
To limit monitoring to a subset of the GPUs on the platform, use the –i or --id option to select one or more vGPUs.
[root@vgpu ~]# nvidia-smi vgpu -u
# gpu vgpu sm mem enc dec
# Idx Id % % % %
0 11924 6 3 0 0
1 11903 8 3 0 0
2 11908 10 4 0 0
3 - - - - -
4 - - - - -
5 - - - - -
0 11924 6 3 0 0
1 11903 9 3 0 0
2 11908 10 4 0 0
3 - - - - -
4 - - - - -
5 - - - - -
0 11924 6 3 0 0
1 11903 8 3 0 0
2 11908 10 4 0 0
3 - - - - -
4 - - - - -
5 - - - - -
^C[root@vgpu ~]#
7.2.1.5. Listing supported vGPU types
To list the virtual GPU types that the GPUs in the system support, run nvidia-smi vgpu with the –s or --supported option.
To limit the retrieved information to a subset of the GPUs on the platform, use the –i or --id option to select one or more vGPUs.
[root@vgpu ~]# nvidia-smi vgpu -s -i 0
GPU 0000:83:00.0
GRID M60-0B
GRID M60-0Q
GRID M60-1A
GRID M60-1B
GRID M60-1Q
GRID M60-2A
GRID M60-2Q
GRID M60-4A
GRID M60-4Q
GRID M60-8A
GRID M60-8Q
[root@vgpu ~]#
To view detailed information about the supported vGPU types, add the –v or --verbose option:
[root@vgpu ~]# nvidia-smi vgpu -s -i 0 -v
GPU 0000:83:00.0
vGPU Type ID : 0xb
Name : GRID M60-0B
Class : NVS
Max Instances : 16
Device ID : 0x13f210de
Sub System ID : 0x13f21176
FB Memory : 512 MiB
Display Heads : 2
Maximum X Resolution : 2560
Maximum Y Resolution : 1600
Frame Rate Limit : 45 FPS
GRID License : GRID-Virtual-PC,2.0;GRID-Virtual-WS,2.0;GRID-Virtual-WS-Ext,2.0
vGPU Type ID : 0xc
Name : GRID M60-0Q
Class : Quadro
Max Instances : 16
Device ID : 0x13f210de
Sub System ID : 0x13f2114c
FB Memory : 512 MiB
Display Heads : 2
Maximum X Resolution : 2560
Maximum Y Resolution : 1600
Frame Rate Limit : 60 FPS
GRID License : GRID-Virtual-WS,2.0;GRID-Virtual-WS-Ext,2.0
vGPU Type ID : 0xd
Name : GRID M60-1A
Class : NVS
Max Instances : 8
...
[root@vgpu ~]#
7.2.1.6. Listing the vGPU types that can currently be created
To list the virtual GPU types that can currently be created on GPUs in the system, run nvidia-smi vgpu with the –c or --creatable option.
This property is a dynamic property that varies according to the vGPUs that are already running on each GPU.
To limit the retrieved information to a subset of the GPUs on the platform, use the –i or --id option to select one or more vGPUs.
[root@vgpu ~]# nvidia-smi vgpu -c -i 0
GPU 0000:83:00.0
GRID M60-2Q
[root@vgpu ~]#
To view detailed information about the vGPU types that can currently be created, add the –v or --verbose option.
7.2.2. Using Citrix XenCenter to monitor GPU performance
If you are using Citrix XenServer as your hypervisor, you can monitor GPU performance in XenCenter.
- Click on a server’s Performance tab.
- Right-click on the graph window, then select Actions and New Graph.
- Provide a name for the graph.
- In the list of available counter resources, select one or more GPU counters.
Counters are listed for each physical GPU not currently being used for GPU pass-through.
Figure 25. Using Citrix XenCenter to monitor GPU performance
7.3. Monitoring GPU performance from a guest VM
You can use monitoring tools within an individual guest VM to monitor the performance of vGPUs or pass-through GPUs that are assigned to the VM. The scope of these tools is limited to the guest VM within which you use them. You cannot use monitoring tools within an individual guest VM to monitor any other GPUs in the platform.
For a vGPU, only the metrics that indicate the percentage of the vGPU’s full capacity that is currently being used are reported in guest VMs, namely:
- 3D/Compute
- Memory controller
- Video encoder
- Video decoder
- Frame buffer usage
Other metrics normally present in a GPU are not applicable to a vGPU and are reported as zero or N/A, depending on the tool that you are using.
7.3.1. Using nvidia-smi to monitor GPU performance from a guest VM
In VMs that are running 64-bit editions of Windows and Linux, you can use the nvidia-smi command to retrieve the following usage statistics:
- GPU
- Video encoder
- Video decoder
- Frame buffer
To use nvidia-smi to monitor GPU perfomance from a guest VM, run the following command:
nvidia-smi –q –d UTILIZATION
The following example shows the result of running nvidia-smi from within a Windows guest VM.
Figure 26. Using nvidia-smi from a Windows guest VM
7.3.2. Using Windows Performance Counters to monitor GPU performance
In Windows VMs, GPU metrics are available as Windows Performance Counters through the
NVIDIA GPU object.
Any application that is enabled to read performance counters can access these metrics. You can access these metrics directly through the Windows Performance Monitor application that is included with the Windows OS.
The following example shows GPU metrics in the Performance Monitor application.
Figure 27. Using Windows Performance Monitor to monitor GPU performance
On vGPUs, the following GPU performance counters read as 0 because they are not applicable to vGPUs:
- % Bus Usage
- % Cooler rate
- Core Clock MHz
- Fan Speed
- Memory Clock MHz
- PCI-E current speed to GPU Mbps
- PCI-E current width to GPU
- PCI-E downstream width to GPU
- Power Consumption mW
- Temperature C
7.3.3. Using NVWMI to monitor GPU performance
In Windows VMs, Windows Management Instrumentation (WMI) exposes GPU metrics in the
ROOT\CIMV2\NV namespace through NVWMI. NVWMI is included with the NVIDIA driver package. After the driver is installed, NVWMI help information in Windows Help format is available as follows:
C:\Program Files\NVIDIA Corporation\NVIDIA WMI Provider>nvwmi.chm
Any WMI-enabled application can access these metrics. The following example shows GPU metrics in the third-party application WMI Explorer, which is available for download from the from the CodePlex WMI Explorer page.
Figure 28. Using WMI Explorer to monitor GPU performance
On vGPUs, some instance properties of the following classes do not apply to vGPUs:
- Ecc
- Gpu
- PcieLink
Ecc instance properties that do not apply to vGPUs
|Ecc Instance Property
|Value reported on vGPU
|isSupported
|False
|isWritable
|False
|isEnabled
|False
|isEnabledByDefault
|False
|aggregateDoubleBitErrors
|0
|aggregateSingleBitErrors
|0
|currentDoubleBitErrors
|0
|currentSingleBitErrors
|0
Gpu instance properties that do not apply to vGPUs
|Gpu Instance Property
|Value reported on vGPU
|gpuCoreClockCurrent
|-1
|memoryClockCurrent
|-1
|pciDownstreamWidth
|0
|pcieGpu.curGen
|0
|pcieGpu.curSpeed
|0
|pcieGpu.curWidth
|0
|pcieGpu.maxGen
|1
|pcieGpu.maxSpeed
|2500
|pcieGpu.maxWidth
|0
|power
|-1
|powerSampleCount
|-1
|powerSamplingPeriod
|-1
|verVBIOS.orderedValue
|0
|verVBIOS.strValue
|-
|verVBIOS.value
|0
PcieLink instance properties that do not apply to vGPUs
No instances of PcieLink are reported for vGPU.
This chapter describes Citrix XenServer advanced vGPU management techniques using XenCenter and xe command line operations.
8.1. Management objects for GPUs
XenServer uses four underlying management objects for GPUs: physical GPUs, vGPU types, GPU groups, and vGPUs. These objects are used directly when managing vGPU by using xe, and indirectly when managing vGPU by using XenCenter.
8.1.1.
pgpu
- physical GPU
A
pgpu object represents a physical GPU, such as one of the multiple GPUs present on a GRID K1 or K2 card. XenServer automatically creates
pgpu objects at startup to represent each physical GPU present on the platform.
8.1.1.1. Listing the
pgpu
objects present on a platform
To list the physical GPU objects present on a platform, use xe pgpu-list.
For example, this platform contains a single GRID K2 card with two physical GPUs:
[root@xenserver ~]# xe pgpu-list
uuid ( RO) : 7c1e3cff-1429-0544-df3d-bf8a086fb70a
vendor-name ( RO): NVIDIA Corporation
device-name ( RO): GK104GL [GRID K2]
gpu-group-uuid ( RW): be825ba2-01d7-8d51-9780-f82cfaa64924
uuid ( RO) : d07fa627-7dc9-f625-92be-ce5d2655e830
vendor-name ( RO): NVIDIA Corporation
device-name ( RO): GK104GL [GRID K2]
gpu-group-uuid ( RW): be825ba2-01d7-8d51-9780-f82cfaa64924
[root@xenserver ~]#
8.1.1.2. Viewing detailed information about a
pgpu
object
To view detailed information about a
pgpu, use xe pgpu-param-list:
[root@xenserver ~]# xe pgpu-param-list uuid=d07fa627-7dc9-f625-92be-ce5d2655e830
uuid ( RO) : d07fa627-7dc9-f625-92be-ce5d2655e830
vendor-name ( RO): NVIDIA Corporation
device-name ( RO): GK104GL [GRID K2]
gpu-group-uuid ( RW): 315a1e1e-6d0c-1cb3-7903-1602d236a33a
gpu-group-name-label ( RO): Group of NVIDIA Corporation GK104GL [GRID K2] GPUs
host-uuid ( RO): 2305cc32-c2d8-4fbd-b1aa-d0b0121ba454
host-name-label ( RO): acurrid-vgpu-2 (VM IPs 10.31.223.0 - 10.31.223.19)
pci-id ( RO): 0000:0a:00.0
dependencies (SRO):
other-config (MRW):
supported-VGPU-types ( RO): c18ab767-ba72-b286-9350-d8010bab4f30; 7cd190db-e4fe-e824-cf4a-ff1604882323; 24a7baa3-a70a-8c7b-ee7d-f437e0857eca; bfcfb8cd-c01b-2691-272c-8e908937922d; 0d581f02-c601-a9b1-f440-f852f31f583e; 2c210411-7de3-37f5-c58c-9635b40d50f6
enabled-VGPU-types (SRW): c18ab767-ba72-b286-9350-d8010bab4f30; 7cd190db-e4fe-e824-cf4a-ff1604882323; 24a7baa3-a70a-8c7b-ee7d-f437e0857eca; bfcfb8cd-c01b-2691-272c-8e908937922d; 0d581f02-c601-a9b1-f440-f852f31f583e; 2c210411-7de3-37f5-c58c-9635b40d50f6
resident-VGPUs ( RO):
[root@xenserver ~]#
8.1.1.3. Viewing physical GPUs in XenCenter
To view physical GPUs in XenCenter, click on the server’s GPU tab:
Figure 29. Physical GPU display in XenCenter
8.1.2.
vgpu-type
- virtual GPU type
A
vgpu-type represents a type of virtual GPU, such as GRID K100, K140Q, K200, etc. An additional, pass-through vGPU type is defined to represent a physical GPU that is directly assignable to a single guest VM.
XenServer automatically creates
vgpu-type objects at startup to represent each virtual type supported by the physical GPUs present on the platform.
8.1.2.1. Listing the
vgpu-type
objects present on a platform
To list the
vgpu-type objects present on a platform, use xe vgpu-type-list.
For example, as this platform contains multiple GRID K2 cards, the vGPU types reported are solely those supported by GRID K2:
[root@xenserver ~]# xe vgpu-type-list
uuid ( RO) : 7cd190db-e4fe-e824-cf4a-ff1604882323
vendor-name ( RO): NVIDIA Corporation
model-name ( RO): GRID K240Q
max-heads ( RO): 2
max-resolution ( RO): 2560x1600
uuid ( RO) : 2c210411-7de3-37f5-c58c-9635b40d50f6
vendor-name ( RO): NVIDIA Corporation
model-name ( RO): GRID K220Q
max-heads ( RO): 2
max-resolution ( RO): 2560x1600
uuid ( RO) : 24a7baa3-a70a-8c7b-ee7d-f437e0857eca
vendor-name ( RO): NVIDIA Corporation
model-name ( RO): GRID K260Q
max-heads ( RO): 4
max-resolution ( RO): 2560x1600
uuid ( RO) : 0d581f02-c601-a9b1-f440-f852f31f583e
vendor-name ( RO): NVIDIA Corporation
model-name ( RO): GRID K200
max-heads ( RO): 2
max-resolution ( RO): 1920x1200
uuid ( RO) : c18ab767-ba72-b286-9350-d8010bab4f30
vendor-name ( RO):
model-name ( RO): passthrough
max-heads ( RO): 0
max-resolution ( RO): 0x0
uuid ( RO) : bfcfb8cd-c01b-2691-272c-8e908937922d
vendor-name ( RO): NVIDIA Corporation
model-name ( RO): GRID K280Q
max-heads ( RO): 4
max-resolution ( RO): 2560x1600
[root@xenserver ~]#
8.1.2.2. Viewing detailed information about a
vgpu-type
object
To see detailed information about a
vgpu-type, use xe vgpu-type-param-list:
[root@xenserver ~]# xe vgpu-type-param-list uuid=7cd190db-e4fe-e824-cf4a-ff1604882323
uuid ( RO) : 7cd190db-e4fe-e824-cf4a-ff1604882323
vendor-name ( RO): NVIDIA Corporation
model-name ( RO): GRID K240Q
framebuffer-size ( RO): 939524096
max-heads ( RO): 2
max-resolution ( RO): 2560x1600
supported-on-PGPUs ( RO): d72b9b0d-ae86-a1fa-4432-a46bcef4a4ab; f17f00fc-dff2-ecb0-5bdb-8f050da2fd8b; 13cfa311-93fe-79e5-f94f-1e8c38a88486; a9474d47-ddba-ab3a-8f44-58163ffa49f8; 8d147385-40a5-7305-95ea-de92ed4bcfc8; d3984345-f8e1-c5fe-c5fc-78d2225f0382; 50493ce6-f3b1-1bd9-c012-2457472f2a92; 4778208a-97a9-cbf0-cedf-a20cd28f91f3
enabled-on-PGPUs ( RO): d72b9b0d-ae86-a1fa-4432-a46bcef4a4ab; f17f00fc-dff2-ecb0-5bdb-8f050da2fd8b; 13cfa311-93fe-79e5-f94f-1e8c38a88486; a9474d47-ddba-ab3a-8f44-58163ffa49f8; 8d147385-40a5-7305-95ea-de92ed4bcfc8; d3984345-f8e1-c5fe-c5fc-78d2225f0382; 50493ce6-f3b1-1bd9-c012-2457472f2a92; 4778208a-97a9-cbf0-cedf-a20cd28f91f3
supported-on-GPU-groups ( RO): 315a1e1e-6d0c-1cb3-7903-1602d236a33a
enabled-on-GPU-groups ( RO): 315a1e1e-6d0c-1cb3-7903-1602d236a33a
VGPU-uuids ( RO): b6242c9c-87ad-92e9-5a24-a6bd1a3d8950
[root@xenserver ~]#
8.1.3.
gpu-group
- collection of physical GPUs
A
gpu-group is a collection of physical GPUs, all of the same type. XenServer automatically creates
gpu-group objects at startup to represent the distinct types of physical GPU present on the platform.
8.1.3.1. Listing the
gpu-group
objects present on a platform
To list the
gpu-group objects present on a platform, use xe gpu-group-list.
For example, a system with a single GRID K2 card contains a single GPU group of type GRID K2:
[root@xenserver ~]# xe gpu-group-list
uuid ( RO) : be825ba2-01d7-8d51-9780-f82cfaa64924
name-label ( RW): Group of NVIDIA Corporation GK104GL [GRID K2] GPUs
name-description ( RW):
[root@xenserver ~]#
8.1.3.2. Viewing detailed information about a
gpu-group
object
To view detailed information about a
gpu-group, use xe gpu-group-param-list:
[root@xenserver ~]# xe gpu-group-param-list uuid=be825ba2-01d7-8d51-9780-f82cfaa64924
uuid ( RO) : be825ba2-01d7-8d51-9780-f82cfaa64924
name-label ( RW): Group of NVIDIA Corporation GK104GL [GRID K2] GPUs
name-description ( RW):
VGPU-uuids (SRO): 6493ff45-d895-764c-58d8-96f1bc0307aa; 8481cb68-66e5-25e6-a0c0-bd691df682b3; b73cbd30-096f-8a9a-523e-a800062f4ca7
PGPU-uuids (SRO): a4a4df34-4e5f-de9f-82d6-2134d9e339dc; 84c76e93-555c-5ffa-e9a9-0d6fcb9ff48d; d07fa627-7dc9-f625-92be-ce5d2655e830; 7c1e3cff-1429-0544-df3d-bf8a086fb70a
other-config (MRW):
enabled-VGPU-types ( RO): d1fb00dd-02e6-e7df-ccd5-1944965ece55; 1a312df9-5397-bd44-c447-c6da804d2fe7; fa50b0f0-9705-6c59-689e-ea62a3d35237; 3f318889-7508-c9fd-7134-003d4d05ae56
supported-VGPU-types ( RO): d1fb00dd-02e6-e7df-ccd5-1944965ece55; 1a312df9-5397-bd44-c447-c6da804d2fe7; fa50b0f0-9705-6c59-689e-ea62a3d35237; 3f318889-7508-c9fd-7134-003d4d05ae56
allocation-algorithm ( RW): depth-first
[root@xenserver ~]
8.1.4.
vgpu
- virtual GPU
A
vgpu object represents a virtual GPU. Unlike the other GPU management objects,
vgpu objects are not created automatically by XenServer. Instead, they are created as follows:
- When a VM is configured through XenCenter or through xe to use a vGPU
- By cloning a VM that is configured to use vGPU, as explained in Cloning vGPU-enabled VMs
8.2. Creating a vGPU using xe
Use xe vgpu-create to create a
vgpu object, specifying the type of vGPU required, the GPU group it will be allocated from, and the VM it is associated with:
[root@xenserver ~]# xe vgpu-create vm-uuid=e71afda4-53f4-3a1b-6c92-a364a7f619c2 gpu-group-uuid=be825ba2-01d7-8d51-9780-f82cfaa64924 vgpu-type-uuid=3f318889-7508-c9fd-7134-003d4d05ae56b73cbd30-096f-8a9a-523e-a800062f4ca7
[root@xenserver ~]#
Creating the
vgpu object for a VM does not immediately cause a virtual GPU to be created on a physical GPU. Instead, the
vgpu object is created whenever its associated VM is started. For more details on how vGPUs are created at VM startup, see Controlling vGPU allocation.
The owning VM must be in the powered-off state in order for the
vgpu-create command to succeed.
A
vgpu object’s owning VM, associated GPU group, and vGPU type are fixed at creation and cannot be subsequently changed. To change the type of vGPU allocated to a VM, delete the existing
vgpu object and create another one.
8.3. Controlling vGPU allocation
Configuring a VM to use a vGPU in XenCenter, or creating a
vgpu object for a VM using xe, does not immediately cause a virtual GPU to be created; rather, the virtual GPU is created at the time the VM is next booted, using the following steps:
- The GPU group that the
vgpuobject is associated with is checked for a physical GPU that can host a vGPU of the required type (i.e. the
vgpuobject’s associated
vgpu-type). Because vGPU types cannot be mixed on a single physical GPU, the new vGPU can only be created on a physical GPU that has no vGPUs resident on it, or only vGPUs of the same type, and less than the limit of vGPUs of that type that the physical GPU can support.
- If no such physical GPUs exist in the group, the
vgpucreation fails and the VM startup is aborted.
- Otherwise, if more than one such physical GPU exists in the group, a physical GPU is selected according to the GPU group’s allocation policy, as described in Modifying GPU Allocation Policy.
8.3.1. Determining the physical GPU that a virtual GPU is resident on
The
vgpu object’s
resident-on parameter returns the UUID of the
pgpu object for the physical GPU the vGPU is resident on.
To determine the physical GPU that a virtual GPU is resident on, use vgpu-param-get:
[root@xenserver ~]# xe vgpu-param-get uuid=8481cb68-66e5-25e6-a0c0-bd691df682b3 param-name=resident-on
a4a4df34-4e5f-de9f-82d6-2134d9e339dc
[root@xenserver ~]# xe pgpu-param-list uuid=a4a4df34-4e5f-de9f-82d6-2134d9e339dc
uuid ( RO) : a4a4df34-4e5f-de9f-82d6-2134d9e339dc
vendor-name ( RO): NVIDIA Corporation
device-name ( RO): GK104GL [GRID K2]
gpu-group-uuid ( RW): be825ba2-01d7-8d51-9780-f82cfaa64924
gpu-group-name-label ( RO): Group of NVIDIA Corporation GK104GL [GRID K2] GPUs
host-uuid ( RO): 6f6209a6-0f11-4c51-b12d-2bce361e9639
host-name-label ( RO): xenserver (VM IPs 10.31.213.50-95, dom0 .98, OOB .99)
pci-id ( RO): 0000:09:00.0
dependencies (SRO):
other-config (MRW):
supported-VGPU-types ( RO): fa50b0f0-9705-6c59-689e-ea62a3d35237; 1a312df9-5397-bd44-c447-c6da804d2fe7; d1fb00dd-02e6-e7df-ccd5-1944965ece55; 3f318889-7508-c9fd-7134-003d4d05ae56
enabled-VGPU-types (SRW): fa50b0f0-9705-6c59-689e-ea62a3d35237; 1a312df9-5397-bd44-c447-c6da804d2fe7; d1fb00dd-02e6-e7df-ccd5-1944965ece55; 3f318889-7508-c9fd-7134-003d4d05ae56
resident-VGPUs ( RO): 8481cb68-66e5-25e6-a0c0-bd691df682b3
[root@xenserver ~]#
If the vGPU is not currently running, the
resident-on parameter is not instantiated for the vGPU, and the vgpu-param-get operation returns:
<not in database>
8.3.2. Controlling the vGPU types enabled on specific physical GPUs
Physical GPUs support several vGPU types, as defined in Supported GPUs and the “pass-through” type that is used to assign an entire physical GPU to a VM (see Using GPU Pass-Through on Citrix XenServer).
8.3.2.1. Controlling vGPU types enabled on specific physical GPUs by using XenCenter
To limit the types of vGPU that may be created on a specific physical GPU:
- Open the server’s GPU tab in XenCenter.
- Select the box beside one or more GPUs on which you want to limit the types of vGPU.
- Select Edit Selected GPUs.
Figure 30. Editing a GPU’s enabled vGPU types using XenCenter
8.3.2.2. Controlling vGPU types enabled on specific physical GPUs by using xe
The physical GPU’s
pgpu object’s
enabled-vGPU-types parameter controls the vGPU types enabled on specific physical GPUs.
To modify the
pgpu object’s
enabled-vGPU-types parameter , use xe pgpu-param-set:
[root@xenserver ~]# xe pgpu-param-list uuid=f2607117-5b4c-d6cc-3900-00bf712e33f4
uuid ( RO) : f2607117-5b4c-d6cc-3900-00bf712e33f4
vendor-name ( RO): NVIDIA Corporation
device-name ( RO): GK104GL [GRID K2]
gpu-group-uuid ( RW): f4662c69-412c-abc5-6d02-f74b7703cccd
gpu-group-name-label ( RO): GRID K2 Socket 0
host-uuid ( RO): d9eb9118-a5c5-49fb-970e-80e6a8f7ff98
host-name-label ( RO): xenserver-vgx-test (VM IPs 10.31.223.0-49, dom0 .96, OOB .97)
pci-id ( RO): 0000:08:00.0
dependencies (SRO):
other-config (MRW):
supported-VGPU-types ( RO): a724b756-d108-4c9f-0ea3-8f3a1553bfbc; 63d9d912-3454-b020-8519-58dedb3b0117; 0bdf4715-e035-19c3-a57d-5ead20b3e5cd; a7838abe-0d73-1918-7d29-fd361d3e411f
enabled-VGPU-types (SRW): a724b756-d108-4c9f-0ea3-8f3a1553bfbc; 63d9d912-3454-b020-8519-58dedb3b0117; 0bdf4715-e035-19c3-a57d-5ead20b3e5cd; a7838abe-0d73-1918-7d29-fd361d3e411f
resident-VGPUs ( RO):
[root@xenserver-vgx-test ~]# xe pgpu-param-set uuid=f2607117-5b4c-d6cc-3900-00bf712e33f4 enabled-VGPU-types=a724b756-d108-4c9f-0ea3-8f3a1553bfbc
8.3.3. Creating vGPUs on specific physical GPUs
To precisely control allocation of vGPUs on specific physical GPUs, create separate GPU groups for the physical GPUs you wish to allocate vGPUs on. When creating a virtual GPU, create it on the GPU group containing the physical GPU you want it to be allocated on.
For example, to create a new GPU group for the physical GPU at PCI bus ID
0000:05:0.0, follow these steps:
- Create the new GPU group with an appropriate name:
[root@xenserver ~]# xe gpu-group-create name-label="GRID K2 5:0.0" 585877ef-5a6c-66af-fc56-7bd525bdc2f6 [root@xenserver ~]#
- Find the UUID of the physical GPU at
0000:05:0.0that you want to assign to the new GPU group:
[root@xenserver ~]# xe pgpu-list pci-id=0000:05:00.0 uuid ( RO) : 7c1e3cff-1429-0544-df3d-bf8a086fb70a vendor-name ( RO): NVIDIA Corporation device-name ( RO): GK104GL [GRID K2] gpu-group-uuid ( RW): be825ba2-01d7-8d51-9780-f82cfaa64924 [root@xenserver ~]Note:
The
pci-idparameter passed to the pgpu-list command must be in the exact format shown, with the PCI domain fully specified (for example,
0000) and the PCI bus and devices numbers each being two digits (for example,
05:00.0).
- Ensure that no vGPUs are currently operating on the physical GPU by checking the
resident-VGPUsparameter:
[root@xenserver ~]# xe pgpu-param-get uuid=7c1e3cff-1429-0544-df3d-bf8a086fb70a param-name=resident-VGPUs [root@xenserver ~]#
- If any vGPUs are listed, shut down the VMs associated with them.
- Change the
gpu-group-uuidparameter of the physical GPU to the UUID of the newly-created GPU group:
[root@xenserver ~]# xe pgpu-param-set uuid=7c1e3cff-1429-0544-df3d-bf8a086fb70a gpu-group-uuid=585877ef-5a6c-66af-fc56-7bd525bdc2f6 [root@xenserver ~]#
Any
vgpu object now created that specifies this GPU group UUID will always have its vGPUs created on the GPU at PCI bus ID
0000:05:0.0.
You can add more than one physical GPU to a manually-created GPU group – for example, to represent all the GPUs attached to the same CPU socket in a multi-socket server platform - but as for automatically-created GPU groups, all the physical GPUs in the group must be of the same type.
In XenCenter, manually-created GPU groups appear in the GPU type listing in a VM’s GPU Properties. Select a GPU type within the group from which you wish the vGPU to be allocated:
Figure 31. Using a custom GPU group within XenCenter
8.4. Cloning vGPU-enabled VMs
XenServer’s fast-clone or copying feature can be used to rapidly create new VMs from a “golden” base VM image that has been configured with GRID vGPU, the NVIDIA driver, applications, and remote graphics software.
When a VM is cloned, any vGPU configuration associated with the base VM is copied to the cloned VM. Starting the cloned VM will create a vGPU instance of the same type as the original VM, from the same GPU group as the original vGPU.
8.4.1. Cloning a vGPU-enabled VM by using xe
To clone a vGPU-enabled VM from the dom0 shell, use vm-clone:
[root@xenserver ~]# xe vm-clone new-name-label="new-vm" vm="base-vm-name" 7f7035cb-388d-1537-1465-1857fb6498e7
[root@xenserver ~]#
8.4.2. Cloning a vGPU-enabled VM by using XenCenter
To clone a vGPU-enabled VM by using XenCenter, use the VM’s Copy VM command as shown in Figure 32.
Figure 32. Cloning a VM using XenCenter
This chapter provides recommendations on optimizing performance for VMs running with GRID vGPU on Citrix XenServer.
9.1. XenServer tools
To get maximum performance out of a VM running on Citrix XenServer, regardless of whether you are using GRID vGPU, you must install Citrix XenServer tools within the VM. Without the optimized networking and storage drivers that the XenServer tools provide, remote graphics applications running on GRID vGPU will not deliver maximum performance.
9.2. Using remote graphics
GRID vGPU implements a console VGA interface that permits the VM’s graphics output to be viewed through XenCenter’s console tab. This feature allows the desktop of a vGPU-enabled VM to be visible in XenCenter before any NVIDIA graphics driver is loaded in the virtual machine, but it is intended solely as a management convenience; it only supports output of vGPU’s primary display and isn’t designed or optimized to deliver high frame rates.
To deliver high frames from multiple heads on vGPU, NVIDIA recommends that you install a high-performance remote graphics stack such as Citrix XenDesktop® with HDX 3D Pro remote graphics and, after the stack is installed, disable vGPU’s console VGA.
Using Windows Remote Desktop (RDP) to access Windows 7 or Windows Server 2008 VMs running GRID vGPU will cause the NVIDIA driver in the VM to be unloaded. GPU-accelerated DirectX, OpenGL, and the NVIDIA control panel will be unavailable whenever RDP is active. Installing a VNC server in the VM will allow for basic, low-performance remote access while leaving the NVIDIA driver loaded and vGPU active, but for high performance remote accesses, use an accelerated stack such as XenDesktop.
9.2.1. Disabling console VGA
The console VGA interface in vGPU is optimized to consume minimal resources, but when a system is loaded with a high number of VMs, disabling the console VGA interface entirely may yield some performance benefit.
Once you have installed an alternate means of accessing a VM (such as XenDesktop or a VNC server), its vGPU console VGA interface can be disabled by specifying
disable_vnc=1 in the VM’s
platform:vgpu_extra_args parameter:
[root@xenserver ~]# xe vm-param-set uuid=e71afda4-53f4-3a1b-6c92-a364a7f619c2 platform:vgpu_extra_args="disable_vnc=1"
[root@xenserver ~]#
The new console VGA setting takes effect the next time the VM is started or rebooted. With console VGA disabled, the XenCenter console will display the Windows boot splash screen for the VM, but nothing beyond that.
If you disable console VGA before you have installed or enabled an alternate mechanism to access the VM (such as XenDesktop), you will not be able to interact with the VM once it has booted.
You can recover console VGA access by making one of the following changes:
- Removing the
vgpu_extra_argskey from the
platformparameter
- Removing
disable_vnc=1from the
vgpu_extra_argskey
- Setting
disable_vnc=0, for example:
[root@xenserver ~]# xe vm-param-set uuid=e71afda4-53f4-3a1b-6c92-a364a7f619c2 platform:vgpu_extra_args="disable_vnc=0"
9.3. Allocation strategies
Strategies for pinning VM CPU cores to physical cores on Non-Uniform Memory Access (NUMA) platforms and for allocating VMs to CPUs and vGPUs to physical GPUs can improve performance for VMs running with GRID vGPU.
9.3.1. NUMA considerations
Server platforms typically implement multiple CPU sockets, with system memory and PCI Express expansion slots local to each CPU socket, as illustrated in Figure 33:
Figure 33. A NUMA server platform
These platforms are typically configured to operate in Non-Uniform Memory Access (NUMA) mode; physical memory is arranged sequentially in the address space, with all the memory attached to each socket appearing in a single contiguous block of addresses. The cost of accessing a range of memory from a CPU or GPU varies; memory attached to the same socket as the CPU or GPU is accessible at lower latency than memory on another CPU socket, because accesses to remote memory must additionally traverse the interconnect between CPU sockets.
To obtain best performance on a NUMA platform, NVIDIA recommends pinning VM vCPU cores to physical cores on the same CPU socket to which the physical GPU hosting the VM’s vGPU is attached. For example, using as a reference, a VM with a vGPU allocated on physical GPU 0 or 1 should have its vCPUs pinned to CPU cores on CPU socket 0. Similarly, a VM with a vGPU allocated on physical GPU 2 or 3 should have its vCPUs pinned to CPU cores on socket 1.
See Pinning VMs to a specific CPU socket and cores for guidance on pinning vCPUs, and How GPU locality is determined for guidance on determining which CPU socket a GPU is connected to. Controlling the vGPU types enabled on specific physical GPUs describes how to precisely control which physical GPU is used to host a vGPU, by creating GPU groups for specific physical GPUs.
9.3.2. Maximizing performance
To maximize performance as the number of vGPU-enabled VMs on the platform increases, NVIDIA recommends adopting a breadth-first allocation: allocate new VMs on the least-loaded CPU socket, and allocate the VM’s vGPU on an available, least-loaded, physical GPU connected via that socket.
XenServer creates GPU groups with a default allocation policy of depth-first. See Modifying GPU Allocation Policy on Citrix XenServer for details on switching the allocation policy to breadth-first.
Due to vGPU’s requirement that only one type of vGPU can run on a physical GPU at any given time, not all physical GPUs may be available to host the vGPU type required by the new VM.
This chapter describes basic troubleshooting steps for GRID vGPU on Citrix XenServer and VMware vSphere, and how to collect debug information when filing a bug report.
10.1. Known issues
Before troubleshooting or filing a bug report, review the release notes that accompany each driver release, for information about known issues with the current release, and potential workarounds.
10.2. Troubleshooting steps
If a vGPU-enabled VM fails to start, or doesn’t display any output when it does start, follow these steps to narrow down the probable cause.
10.2.1. Verifying the NVIDIA kernel driver is loaded
- Use the command that your hypervisor provides to verify that the kernel driver is loaded:
- On Citrix XenServer, use lsmod:
[root@xenserver ~]# lsmod|grep nvidia nvidia 9604895 84 i2c_core 20294 2 nvidia,i2c_i801 [root@xenserver ~]#
- On VMware vSphere, use vmkload_mod:
[root@esxi:~] vmkload_mod -l | grep nvidia nvidia 5 8420
- On Citrix XenServer, use lsmod:
- If the nvidia driver is not listed in the output, check dmesg for any load-time errors reported by the driver (see Examining NVIDIA kernel driver output).
- On Citrix XenServer, also use the rpm -q command to verify that the NVIDIA GPU Manager package is correctly installed.
rpm -q vgpu-manager-rpm-package-name
- vgpu-manager-rpm-package-name
-
The RPM package name of the NVIDIA GPU Manager package, for example
NVIDIA-vGPU-xenserver-7.0-367.122for Citrix XenServer.
This example verifies that the NVIDIA GPU Manager package for Citrix XenServer is correctly installed.
[root@xenserver ~]# rpm –q NVIDIA-vGPU-xenserver-7.0-367.122 [root@xenserver ~]# If an existing NVIDIA GRID package is already installed and you don’t select the upgrade (-U) option when installing a newer GRID package, the rpm command will return many conflict errors. Preparing packages for installation... file /usr/bin/nvidia-smi from install of NVIDIA-vGPU-xenserver-7.0-367.122.x86_64 conflicts with file from package NVIDIA-vGPU-xenserver-7.0-367.106.x86_64 file /usr/lib/libnvidia-ml.so from install of NVIDIA-vGPU-xenserver-7.0-367.122.x86_64 conflicts with file from package NVIDIA-vGPU-xenserver-7.0-367.106.x86_64 ...
10.2.2. Verifying that nvidia-smi works
If the NVIDIA kernel driver is correctly loaded on the physical GPU, run nvidia-smi and verify that all physical GPUs not currently being used for GPU past-through are listed in the output. For details on expected output, see NVIDIA System Management Interface nvidia-smi.
If nvidia-smi fails to report the expected output, check dmesg for NVIDIA kernel driver messages.
10.2.3. Examining NVIDIA kernel driver output
Information and debug messages from the NVIDIA kernel driver are logged in kernel logs, prefixed with
NVRM or
nvidia.
Run dmesg on Citrix XenServer and VMware vSphere and check for the
NVRM and
nvidia prefixes:
[root@xenserver ~]# dmesg | grep -E "NVRM|nvidia"
[ 22.054928] nvidia: module license 'NVIDIA' taints kernel.
[ 22.390414] NVRM: loading
[ 22.829226] nvidia 0000:04:00.0: enabling device (0000 -> 0003)
[ 22.829236] nvidia 0000:04:00.0: PCI INT A -> GSI 32 (level, low) -> IRQ 32
[ 22.829240] NVRM: This PCI I/O region assigned to your NVIDIA device is invalid:
[ 22.829241] NVRM: BAR0 is 0M @ 0x0 (PCI:0000:00:04.0)
[ 22.829243] NVRM: The system BIOS may have misconfigured your GPU.
10.2.4. Examining GRID Virtual GPU Manager messages
Information and debug messages from the GRID Virtual GPU Manager are logged to the hypervisor’s log files, prefixed with
vmiop.
10.2.4.1. Examining Citrix XenServer vGPU Manager messages
For Citrix Xenserver, GRID Virtual GPU Manager messages are written to /var/log/messages.
Look in the /var/log/messages file for the
vmiop prefix:
[root@xenserver ~]# grep vmiop /var/log/messages
Jan 13 09:17:44 xenserver-vgx-test2 fe: vgpu-2[14901]: vmiop_log: notice: vmiop-env: guest_max_gpfn:0x10efff
Jan 13 09:17:44 xenserver-vgx-test2 fe: vgpu-2[14901]: vmiop_log: notice: pluginconfig: /usr/share/nvidia/vgx/grid_k100.conf,disable_vnc=0,gpu-pci-id=0000:88:00.0
Jan 13 09:17:44 xenserver-vgx-test2 fe: vgpu-2[14901]: vmiop_log: notice: Loading Plugin0: libnvidia-vgx
Jan 13 09:17:45 xenserver-vgx-test2 fe: vgpu-2[14901]: vmiop_log: notice: vgpu_type : vdi
Jan 13 09:17:45 xenserver-vgx-test2 fe: vgpu-2[14901]: vmiop_log: notice: Framebuffer: 0x10000000
Jan 13 09:17:45 xenserver-vgx-test2 fe: vgpu-2[14901]: vmiop_log: notice: Virtual Device Id: 0x0FE7:0x101E
Jan 13 09:17:45 xenserver-vgx-test2 fe: vgpu-2[14901]: vmiop_log: notice: ######## vGPU Manager Information: ########
Jan 13 09:17:45 xenserver-vgx-test2 fe: vgpu-2[14901]: vmiop_log: notice: Driver Version: 367.122
Jan 13 09:17:45 xenserver-vgx-test2 fe: vgpu-2[14901]: vmiop_log: notice: VGX Version: 4.4
Jan 13 09:17:45 xenserver-vgx-test2 fe: vgpu-2[14901]: vmiop_log: notice: Init frame copy engine: syncing...
Jan 13 09:18:03 xenserver-vgx-test2 fe: vgpu-2[14901]: vmiop_log: notice: ######## Guest NVIDIA Driver Information: ########
Jan 13 09:18:03 xenserver-vgx-test2 fe: vgpu-2[14901]: vmiop_log: notice: Driver Version: 370.16
Jan 13 09:18:03 xenserver-vgx-test2 fe: vgpu-2[14901]: vmiop_log: notice: VGX Version: 4.4
[root@xenserver ~]#
10.2.4.2. Examining VMware vSphere vGPU Manager messages
For VMware vSphere, GRID Virtual GPU Manager messages are written to the vmware.log file in the guest VM’s storage directory.
Look in the vmware.log file for the
vmiop prefix:
[root@esxi:~] grep vmiop /vmfs/volumes/datastore1/win7-vgpu-test1/vmware.log
2020-01-13T14:02:21.275Z| vmx| I120: DICT pciPassthru0.virtualDev = "vmiop"
2020-01-13T14:02:21.344Z| vmx| I120: GetPluginPath testing /usr/lib64/vmware/plugin/libvmx-vmiop.so
2020-01-13T14:02:21.344Z| vmx| I120: PluginLdr_LoadShared: Loaded shared plugin libvmx-vmiop.so from /usr/lib64/vmware/plugin/libvmx-vmiop.so
2020-01-13T14:02:21.344Z| vmx| I120: VMIOP: Loaded plugin libvmx-vmiop.so:VMIOP_InitModule
2020-01-13T14:02:21.359Z| vmx| I120: VMIOP: Initializing plugin vmiop-display
2020-01-13T14:02:21.365Z| vmx| I120: vmiop_log: gpu-pci-id : 0000:04:00.0
2020-01-13T14:02:21.365Z| vmx| I120: vmiop_log: vgpu_type : quadro
2020-01-13T14:02:21.365Z| vmx| I120: vmiop_log: Framebuffer: 0x74000000
2020-01-13T14:02:21.365Z| vmx| I120: vmiop_log: Virtual Device Id: 0x11B0:0x101B
2020-01-13T14:02:21.365Z| vmx| I120: vmiop_log: ######## vGPU Manager Information: ########
2020-01-13T14:02:21.365Z| vmx| I120: vmiop_log: Driver Version: 367.122
2020-01-13T14:02:21.365Z| vmx| I120: vmiop_log: VGX Version: 4.4
2020-01-13T14:02:21.445Z| vmx| I120: vmiop_log: Init frame copy engine: syncing...
2020-01-13T14:02:37.031Z| vthread-12| I120: vmiop_log: ######## Guest NVIDIA Driver Information: ########
2020-01-13T14:02:37.031Z| vthread-12| I120: vmiop_log: Driver Version: 370.16
2020-01-13T14:02:37.031Z| vthread-12| I120: vmiop_log: VGX Version: 4.4
2020-01-13T14:02:37.093Z| vthread-12| I120: vmiop_log: Clearing BAR1 mapping
2019-01-13T23:39:55.726Z| vmx| I120: VMIOP: Shutting down plugin vmiop-display
[root@esxi:~]
10.3. Capturing configuration data for filing a bug report
When filing a bug report with NVIDIA, capture relevant configuration data from the platform exhibiting the bug in one of the following ways:
- On any supported hypervisor, run nvidia-bug-report.sh.
- On Citrix XenServer, create a XenServer server status report.
10.3.1. Capturing configuration data by running nvidia-bug-report.sh
The nvidia-bug-report.sh script captures debug information into a gzip-compressed log file on the server.
Run nvidia-bug-report.sh from the Citrix XenServer dom0 shell or the VMware ESXi host shell.
This example runs nvidia-bug-report.sh on Citrix XenServer, but the procedure is the same on VMware vSphere ESXi.
[root@xenserver ~]# nvidia-bug-report.sh
nvidia-bug-report.sh will now collect information about your
system and create the file 'nvidia-bug-report.log.gz' in the current
directory. It may take several seconds to run. In some
cases, it may hang trying to capture data generated dynamically
by the Linux kernel and/or the NVIDIA kernel module. While
the bug report log file will be incomplete if this happens, it
may still contain enough data to diagnose your problem.
For Xen open source/XCP users, if you are reporting a domain issue,
please run: nvidia-bug-report.sh --domain-name <"domain_name">
Please include the 'nvidia-bug-report.log.gz' log file when reporting
your bug via the NVIDIA Linux forum (see devtalk.nvidia.com)
or by sending email to 'linux-bugs@nvidia.com'.
Running nvidia-bug-report.sh...
If the bug report script hangs after this point consider running with
--safe-mode command line argument.
complete
[root@xenserver ~]#
10.3.2. Capturing configuration data by creating a XenServer status report
- In XenCenter, from the Tools menu, choose Server Status Report.
- Select the XenServer instance from which you want to collect a status report.
- Select the data to include in the report.
- To include GRID vGPU debug information, select NVIDIA-logs in the Report Content Item list.
- Generate the report.
Figure 34. Including NVIDIA logs in a XenServer status report
This appendix outlines basic operations on XenServer that are needed in order to install and configure GRID vGPU, and optimize XenServer operation with vGPU.
A.1. Opening a dom0 shell
Most configuration commands must be run in a command shell on XenServer’s dom0. You can open a shell on XenServer’s dom0 in any of the following ways:
- Using the console window in XenCenter
- Using a standalone secure shell (SSH) client
A.1.1. Accessing the dom0 shell through XenCenter
- In the left pane of the XenCenter window, select the XenServer host that you want to connect to.
- Click on the Console tab to open the XenServer’s console.
- Press Enter to start a shell prompt.
Figure 35. Connecting to the dom0 shell by using XenCenter
A.1.2. Accessing the dom0 shell through an SSH client
- Ensure that you have an SSH client suite such as PuTTY on Windows, or the SSH client from OpenSSH on Linux.
- Connect your SSH client to the management IP address of the XenServer host.
- Log in as the root user.
A.2. Copying files to dom0
You can easily copy files to and from XenServer dom0 in any of the following ways:
- Using a Secure Copy Protocol (SCP) client
- Using a network-mounted file system
A.2.1. Copying files by using an SCP client
The SCP client to use for copying files to dom0 depends on where you are running the client from.
-
If you are running the client from dom0, use the secure copy command scp.
The scp command is part of the SSH suite of applications. It is implemented in dom0 and can be used to copy from a remote SSH-enabled server:
[root@xenserver ~]# scp root@10.31.213.96:/tmp/somefile . The authenticity of host '10.31.213.96 (10.31.213.96)' can't be established. RSA key fingerprint is 26:2d:9b:b9:bf:6c:81:70:36:76:13:02:c1:82:3d:3c. Are you sure you want to continue connecting (yes/no)? yes Warning: Permanently added '10.31.213.96' (RSA) to the list of known hosts. root@10.31.213.96's password: somefile 100% 532 0.5KB/s 00:00 [root@xenserver ~]#
-
If you are running the client from Windows, use the pscp program.
The pscp program is part of the PuTTY suite and can be used to copy files from a remote Windows system to XenServer:
C:\Users\nvidia>pscp somefile root@10.31.213.98:/tmp root@10.31.213.98's password: somefile | 80 kB | 80.1 kB/s | ETA: 00:00:00 | 100% C:\Users\nvidia>
A.2.2. Copying files by using a CIFS-mounted file system
You can copy files to and from a CIFS/SMB file share by mounting the share from dom0.
The following example shows how to mount a network share \\myserver.example.com\myshare at /mnt/myshare on dom0 and how to copy files to and from the share. The example assumes that the file share is part of an Active Directory domain called
example.com and that user
myuser has permissions to access the share.
- Create the directory /mnt/myshare on dom0.
[root@xenserver ~]# mkdir /mnt/myshare
- Mount the network share \\myserver.example.com\myshare at /mnt/myshare on dom0.
[root@xenserver ~]# mount -t cifs -o username=myuser,workgroup=example.com //myserver.example.com/myshare /mnt/myshare Password: [root@xenserver ~]#
- When prompted for a password, enter the password for
myuserin the
example.comdomain.
- After the share has been mounted, copy files to and from the file share by using the cp command to copy them to and from /mnt/myshare:
[root@xenserver ~]# cp /mnt/myshare/NVIDIA-vGPU-xenserver-7.0-367.122.x86_64.rpm . [root@xenserver ~]#
A.3. Determining a VM’s UUID
You can determine a virtual machine’s UUID in any of the following ways:
- Using the xe vm-list command in a dom0 shell
- Using XenCenter
A.3.1. Determining a VM’s UUID by using xe vm-list
Use the xe vm-list command to list all VMs and their associated UUIDs or to find the UUID of a specific named VM.
-
To list all VMs and their associated UUIDs, use
xe vm-listwithout any parameters:
[root@xenserver ~]# xe vm-list uuid ( RO) : 6b5585f6-bd74-2e3e-0e11-03b9281c3ade name-label ( RW): vgx-base-image-win7-64 power-state ( RO): halted uuid ( RO) : fa3d15c7-7e88-4886-c36a-cdb23ed8e275 name-label ( RW): test-image-win7-32 power-state ( RO): halted uuid ( RO) : 501bb598-a9b3-4afc-9143-ff85635d5dc3 name-label ( RW): Control domain on host: xenserver power-state ( RO): running uuid ( RO) : 8495adf7-be9d-eee1-327f-02e4f40714fc name-label ( RW): vgx-base-image-win7-32 power-state ( RO): halted
-
To find the UUID of a specific named VM, use the
name-labelparameter to xe vm-list:
[root@xenserver ~]# xe vm-list name-label=test-image-win7-32 uuid ( RO) : fa3d15c7-7e88-4886-c36a-cdb23ed8e275 name-label ( RW): test-image-win7-32 power-state ( RO): halted
A.3.2. Determining a VM’s UUID by using XenCenter
- In the left pane of the XenCenter window, select the VM whose UUID you want to determine.
- In the right pane of the XenCenter window, click the General tab.
The UUID is listed in the VM’s General Properties.
Figure 36. Using XenCenter to determine a VM's UUID
A.4. Using more than two vCPUs with Windows client VMs
Windows client operating systems support a maximum of two CPU sockets. When allocating vCPUs to virtual sockets within a guest VM, XenServer defaults to allocating one vCPU per socket. Any more than two vCPUs allocated to the VM won’t be recognized by the Windows client OS.
To ensure that all allocated vCPUs are recognized, set
platform:cores-per-socket to the number of vCPUs that are allocated to the VM:
[root@xenserver ~]# xe vm-param-set uuid=vm-uuid platform:cores-per-socket=4 VCPUs-max=4 VCPUs-at-startup=4
vm-uuid is the VM’s UUID, which you can obtain as explained in Determining a VM’s UUID.
A.5. Pinning VMs to a specific CPU socket and cores
- Use xe host-cpu-info to determine the number of CPU sockets and logical CPU cores in the server platform. In this example the server implements 32 logical CPU cores across two sockets:
[root@xenserver ~]# xe host-cpu-info cpu_count : 32 socket_count: 2 vendor: GenuineIntel speed: 2600.064 modelname: Intel(R) Xeon(R) CPU E5-2670 0 @ 2.60GHz family: 6 model: 45 stepping: 7 flags: fpu de tsc msr pae mce cx8 apic sep mtrr mca cmov pat clflush acpi mmx fxsr sse sse2 ss ht nx constant_tsc nonstop_tsc aperfmperf pni pclmulqdq vmx est ssse3 sse4_1 sse4_2 x2apic popcnt aes hypervisor ida arat tpr_shadow vnmi flexpriority ept vpid features: 17bee3ff-bfebfbff-00000001-2c100800 features_after_reboot: 17bee3ff-bfebfbff-00000001-2c100800 physical_features: 17bee3ff-bfebfbff-00000001-2c100800 maskable: full
- Set
VCPUs-params:maskto pin a VM’s vCPUs to a specific socket or to specific cores within a socket. This setting persists over VM reboots and shutdowns. In a dual socket platform with 32 total cores, cores 0-15 are on socket 0, and cores 16-31 are on socket 1. In the examples that follow, vm-uuid is the VM’s UUID, which you can obtain as explained in Determining a VM’s UUID.
- To restrict a VM to only run on socket 0, set the mask to specify cores 0-15:
[root@xenserver ~]# xe vm-param-set uuid=vm-uuid VCPUs-params:mask=0,1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10,11,12,13,14,15
- To restrict a VM to only run on socket 1, set the mask to specify cores 16-31:
[root@xenserver ~]# xe vm-param-set uuid=vm-uuid VCPUs-params:mask=16,17,18,19,20,21,22,23,24,25,26,27,28,29,30,31
- To pin vCPUs to specific cores within a socket, set the mask to specify the cores directly:
[root@xenserver ~]# xe vm-param-set uuid=vm-uuid VCPUs-params:mask=16,17,18,19
- To restrict a VM to only run on socket 0, set the mask to specify cores 0-15:
- Use xl vcpu-list to list the current assignment of vCPUs to physical CPUs:
[root@xenserver ~]# xl vcpu-list Name ID VCPU CPU State Time(s) CPU Affinity Domain-0 0 0 25 -b- 9188.4 any cpu Domain-0 0 1 19 r-- 8908.4 any cpu Domain-0 0 2 30 -b- 6815.1 any cpu Domain-0 0 3 17 -b- 4881.4 any cpu Domain-0 0 4 22 -b- 4956.9 any cpu Domain-0 0 5 20 -b- 4319.2 any cpu Domain-0 0 6 28 -b- 5720.0 any cpu Domain-0 0 7 26 -b- 5736.0 any cpu test-image-win7-32 34 0 9 -b- 17.0 4-15 test-image-win7-32 34 1 4 -b- 13.7 4-15
A.6. Changing dom0 vCPU Default configuration
By default, dom0 vCPUs are configured as follows:
- The number of vCPUs assigned to dom0 is 8.
- The dom0 shell’s vCPUs are unpinned and able to run on any physical CPU in the system.
A.6.1. Changing the number of dom0 vCPUs
The default number of vCPUs assigned to dom0 is 8.
- Modify the
dom0_max_vcpusparameter in the Xen boot line.
For example:
[root@xenserver ~]# /opt/xensource/libexec/xen-cmdline --set-xen dom0_max_vcpus=4
- After applying this setting, reboot the system for the setting to take effect by doing one of the following:
- Run the following command:
shutdown –r
- Reboot the system from XenCenter.
- Run the following command:
A.6.2. Pinning dom0 vCPUs
By default, dom0’s vCPUs are unpinned, and able to run on any physical CPU in the system.
- To pin dom0 vCPUs to specific physical CPUs, use xl vcpu-pin.
For example, to pin dom0’s vCPU 0 to physical CPU 18, use the following command:
[root@xenserver ~]# xl vcpu-pin Domain-0 0 18
CPU pinnings applied this way take effect immediately but do not persist over reboots.
- To make settings persistent, add xl vcpu-pin commands into /etc/rc.local.
For example:
xl vcpu-pin 0 0 0-15 xl vcpu-pin 0 1 0-15 xl vcpu-pin 0 2 0-15 xl vcpu-pin 0 3 0-15 xl vcpu-pin 0 4 16-31 xl vcpu-pin 0 5 16-31 xl vcpu-pin 0 6 16-31 xl vcpu-pin 0 7 16-31
A.7. How GPU locality is determined
As noted in NUMA considerations, current multi-socket servers typically implement PCIe expansion slots local to each CPU socket and it is advantageous to pin VMs to the same socket that their associated physical GPU is connected to.
For current Intel platforms, CPU socket 0 typically has its PCIe root ports located on bus 0, so any GPU below a root port located on bus 0 is connected to socket 0. CPU socket 1 has its root ports on a higher bus number, typically bus 0x20 or bus 0x80 depending on the specific server platform.
Notice
ALL NVIDIA DESIGN SPECIFICATIONS, REFERENCE BOARDS, FILES, DRAWINGS, DIAGNOSTICS, LISTS, AND OTHER DOCUMENTS (TOGETHER AND SEPARATELY, "MATERIALS") ARE BEING PROVIDED "AS IS." NVIDIA MAKES NO WARRANTIES, EXPRESSED, IMPLIED, STATUTORY, OR OTHERWISE WITH RESPECT TO THE MATERIALS, AND EXPRESSLY DISCLAIMS ALL IMPLIED WARRANTIES OF NONINFRINGEMENT, MERCHANTABILITY, AND FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE.
Information furnished is believed to be accurate and reliable. However, NVIDIA Corporation assumes no responsibility for the consequences of use of such information or for any infringement of patents or other rights of third parties that may result from its use. No license is granted by implication of otherwise under any patent rights of NVIDIA Corporation. Specifications mentioned in this publication are subject to change without notice. This publication supersedes and replaces all other information previously supplied. NVIDIA Corporation products are not authorized as critical components in life support devices or systems without express written approval of NVIDIA Corporation.
HDMI
HDMI, the HDMI logo, and High-Definition Multimedia Interface are trademarks or registered trademarks of HDMI Licensing LLC.
OpenCL
OpenCL is a trademark of Apple Inc. used under license to the Khronos Group Inc.
Trademarks
NVIDIA, the NVIDIA logo, NVIDIA GRID, vGPU, and Tesla are trademarks or registered trademarks of NVIDIA Corporation in the U.S. and other countries. Other company and product names may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated.