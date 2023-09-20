GRID Software User Guide

The process for installing and configuring NVIDIA GRID Virtual GPU Manager depends on the hypervisor that you are using. After you complete this process, you can install the display drivers for your guest OS and license any NVIDIA GRID licensed products that you are using.



Before proceeding, ensure that these prerequisites are met:

You have a server platform that is capable of hosting your chosen hypervisor and NVIDIA GPUs that support NVIDIA GRID.

One or more NVIDIA GPUs that support NVIDIA GRID is installed in your server platform.

You have downloaded the NVIDIA GRID vGPU software package for your chosen hypervisor, which consists of the following software: GRID Virtual GPU Manager for your hypervisor NVIDIA GRID display drivers for supported guest operating systems

The following software is installed according to the instructions in the software vendor's documentation: Your chosen hypervisor, for example, Citrix XenServer, or VMware vSphere Hypervisor (ESXi) The software for managing your chosen hypervisor, for example, Citrix XenCenter management GUI, or VMware vCenter Server The virtual desktop software that you will use with virtual machines (VMs) running NVIDIA Virtual GPU, for example, Citrix XenDesktop, or VMware Horizon Note: If you are using VMware vSphere Hypervisor (ESXi), ensure that the ESXi host on which you will install the NVIDIA GRID Virtual GPU Manager for vSphere is not a member of a VMware Distributed Resource Scheduler (DRS) cluster.

A Windows VM to be enabled with vGPU is installed.

For information about supported hardware and software, and any known issues for this release of NVIDIA GRID software, refer to the Release Notes for your chosen hypervisor:

Tesla M60 and M6 GPUs support compute mode and graphics mode. GRID vGPU requires GPUs that support both modes to operate in graphics mode.

Note: Only Tesla M60 and M6 GPUs require and support mode switching. Other GPUs that support NVIDIA GRID do not require or support mode switching.

Recent Tesla M60 GPUs and M6 GPUs are supplied in graphics mode. However, your GPU might be in compute mode if it is an older Tesla M60 GPU or M6 GPU, or if its mode has previously been changed.

If your GPU supports both modes but is in compute mode, you must use the gpumodeswitch tool to change the mode of the GPU to graphics mode. If you are unsure which mode your GPU is in, use the gpumodeswitch tool to find out the mode.

For more information, see gpumodeswitch User Guide .

The following topics step you through the process of setting up a single Citrix XenServer VM to use GRID vGPU. After the process is complete, you can install the display drivers for your guest OS and license any NVIDIA GRID licensed products that you are using.

These setup steps assume familiarity with the XenServer skills covered in XenServer Basics.



The NVIDIA Virtual GPU Manager runs in XenServer’s dom0. For all supported XenServer releases, the NVIDIA Virtual GPU Manager is provided as an RPM file. Starting with the XenServer 6.5 SP1 release, the NVIDIA Virtual GPU Manager is also supplied as a Supplemental Pack.

Note: There are separate Virtual GPU Manager files for different versions of XenServer. Consult the release notes for guidance on which package to use for each version of XenServer.

CAUTION: GRID Virtual GPU Manager and Guest VM drivers must be matched from the same release. After updating vGPU Manager, guest VMs will boot with vGPU disabled until their guest vGPU driver is updated to match the vGPU Manager version. Consult the release notes for further details.





The RPM file must be copied to XenServer’s dom0 prior to installation (see Copying files to dom0).

Use the rpm command to install the package: Copy Copied! [root@xenserver ~]# rpm -iv NVIDIA-vGPU-xenserver-7.0-367.122.x86_64.rpm Preparing packages for installation... NVIDIA-vGPU-xenserver-7.0-367.122 [root@xenserver ~]# Reboot the XenServer platform: Copy Copied! [root@xenserver ~]# shutdown –r now Broadcast message from root (pts/1) (Fri Jan 10 14:24:11 2023): The system is going down for reboot NOW! [root@xenserver ~]#

If an existing GRID Virtual GPU Manager is already installed on the system and you want to upgrade, follow these steps:



Shut down any VMs that are using GRID vGPU. Install the new package using the –U option to the rpm command, to upgrade from the previously installed package: Copy Copied! [root@xenserver ~]# rpm -Uv NVIDIA-vGPU-xenserver-7.0-367.122.x86_64.rpm Preparing packages for installation... NVIDIA-vGPU-xenserver-7.0-367.122 [root@xenserver ~]# Note: You can query the version of the current GRID package using the rpm –q command: Copy Copied! [root@xenserver ~]# rpm –q NVIDIA-vGPU-xenserver-7.0-367.122 [root@xenserver ~]# If an existing NVIDIA GRID package is already installed and you don’t select the upgrade (-U) option when installing a newer GRID package, the rpm command will return many conflict errors. Preparing packages for installation... file /usr/bin/nvidia-smi from install of NVIDIA-vGPU-xenserver-7.0-367.122.x86_64 conflicts with file from package NVIDIA-vGPU-xenserver-7.0-367.106.x86_64 file /usr/lib/libnvidia-ml.so from install of NVIDIA-vGPU-xenserver-7.0-367.122.x86_64 conflicts with file from package NVIDIA-vGPU-xenserver-7.0-367.106.x86_64 ... Reboot the XenServer platform: Copy Copied! [root@xenserver ~]# shutdown –r now Broadcast message from root (pts/1) (Fri Jan 10 14:24:11 2023): The system is going down for reboot NOW! [root@xenserver ~]#

XenCenter can be used to install or update Supplemental Packs on XenServer hosts. The NVIDIA GRID Virtual GPU Manager supplemental pack is provided as an ISO.

Note: NVIDIA GRID Virtual GPU Manager supplemental pack installation and update are supported from XenServer 6.5 SP1 and XenCenter version 6.5 (build 6.5.2.2477) onwards.





Select Install Update from the Tools menu. Click Next after going through the instructions on the Before You Start section. Click Select update or supplemental pack from disk on the Select Update section and open NVIDIA’s XenServer Supplemental Pack ISO. Figure 4. GRID vGPU Manager supplemental pack selected in XenCenter Click Next on the Select Update section. In the Select Servers section select all the XenServer hosts on which the Supplemental Pack should be installed on and click Next. Click Next on the Upload section once the Supplemental Pack has been uploaded to all the XenServer hosts. Click Next on the Prechecks section. Click Install Update on the Update Mode section. Click Finish on the Install Update section.

Figure 5. Successful installation of GRID vGPU Manager supplemental pack

After the XenServer platform has rebooted, verify the installation of the GRID package for XenServer by performing the following steps:



Verify that the GRID package installed and loaded correctly by checking for the NVIDIA kernel driver in the list of kernel loaded modules. Copy Copied! [root@xenserver ~]# lsmod | grep nvidia nvidia 9522927 0 i2c_core 20294 2 nvidia,i2c_i801 [root@xenserver ~]# Verify that the NVIDIA kernel driver can successfully communicate with the GRID physical GPUs in your system by running the nvidia-smi command. The nvidia-smi command is described in more detail in NVIDIA System Management Interface nvidia-smi.

Running the nvidia-smi command should produce a listing of the GPUs in your platform.

Copy Copied! [root@xenserver ~]# nvidia-smi Fri Jan 10 18:46:50 2023 +------------------------------------------------------+ | NVIDIA-SMI 367.122 Driver Version: 367.122 | |-------------------------------+----------------------+----------------------+ | GPU Name | Bus-Id Disp. | Volatile Uncorr. ECC | | Fan Temp Perf Pwr:Usage/Cap| Memory-Usage | GPU-Util Compute M. | |===============================+======================+======================| | 0 GRID K1 | 0000:04:00.0 Off | N/A | | N/A 27C P0 13W / 31W | 0% 9MB / 4095MB | 0% Default | +-------------------------------+----------------------+----------------------+ | 1 GRID K1 | 0000:05:00.0 Off | N/A | | N/A 25C P0 13W / 31W | 0% 9MB / 4095MB | 0% Default | +-------------------------------+----------------------+----------------------+ | 2 GRID K1 | 0000:06:00.0 Off | N/A | | N/A 21C P0 13W / 31W | 0% 9MB / 4095MB | 0% Default | +-------------------------------+----------------------+----------------------+ | 3 GRID K1 | 0000:07:00.0 Off | N/A | | N/A 23C P0 13W / 31W | 0% 9MB / 4095MB | 0% Default | +-------------------------------+----------------------+----------------------+ | 4 GRID K1 | 0000:86:00.0 Off | N/A | | N/A 24C P0 13W / 31W | 0% 9MB / 4095MB | 0% Default | +-------------------------------+----------------------+----------------------+ | 5 GRID K1 | 0000:87:00.0 Off | N/A | | N/A 24C P0 13W / 31W | 0% 9MB / 4095MB | 0% Default | +-------------------------------+----------------------+----------------------+ | 6 GRID K1 | 0000:88:00.0 Off | N/A | | N/A 25C P0 13W / 31W | 0% 9MB / 4095MB | 0% Default | +-------------------------------+----------------------+----------------------+ | 7 GRID K1 | 0000:89:00.0 Off | N/A | | N/A 25C P0 12W / 31W | 0% 9MB / 4095MB | 0% Default | +-------------------------------+----------------------+----------------------+ +-----------------------------------------------------------------------------+ | Compute processes: GPU Memory | | GPU PID Process name Usage | |=============================================================================| | No running compute processes found | +-----------------------------------------------------------------------------+ [root@xenserver ~]#





If nvidia-smi fails to run or doesn’t produce the expected output for all the NVIDIA GPUs in your system, see Troubleshooting for troubleshooting steps.

XenServer supports configuration and management of virtual GPUs using XenCenter, or the xe command line tool that is run in a XenServer dom0 shell. Basic configuration using XenCenter is described in the following sections. Command line management using xe is described in XenServer vGPU Management.

To configure a XenServer VM to use virtual GPU, follow these steps:



Ensure the VM is powered off. Right-click on the VM in XenCenter, select Properties to open the VM’s properties, and select the GPU property. The available GPU types are listed in the GPU type dropdown: Figure 6. Using XenCenter to configure a VM with a vGPU

After you have configured a XenServer VM with a vGPU, start the VM, either from XenCenter or by using xe vm-start in a dom0 shell. You can view the VM’s console in XenCenter.

After the VM has booted, install the NVIDIA GRID vGPU display drivers as explained in Installing the NVIDIA GRID Guest VM Display Driver.

You can use the NVIDIA Virtual GPU Manager for VMware vSphere to set up a VMware vSphere VM to use GRID vGPU or VMware vSGA. After configuring a vSphere VM to use GRID vGPU, you can install the display drivers for your guest OS and license any NVIDIA GRID licensed products that you are using. Installation of the display drivers for the guest OS is not required for vSGA.



The NVIDIA Virtual GPU Manager runs on ESXi host. It is provided as a VIB file, which must be copied to the ESXi host and then installed.

CAUTION: GRID Virtual GPU Manager and Guest VM drivers must be matched from the same release. After updating vGPU Manager, guest VMs will boot with vGPU disabled until their guest vGPU driver is updated to match the vGPU Manager version. Consult the release notes for further details.





To install the vGPU Manager VIB you need to access the ESXi host via the ESXi Shell or SSH. Refer to VMware’s documentation on how to enable ESXi Shell or SSH for an ESXi host.

Note: Before proceeding with the vGPU Manager installation make sure that all VMs are powered off and the ESXi host is placed in maintenance mode. Refer to VMware’s documentation on how to place an ESXi host in maintenance mode.





Use the esxcli command to install the vGPU Manager package: Copy Copied! [root@esxi:~] esxcli software vib install -v directory/NVIDIA-vGPU-VMware_ESXi_6.0_Host_Driver_367.122-1OEM.600.0.0.2159203.vib Installation Result Message: Operation finished successfully. Reboot Required: false VIBs Installed: NVIDIA-vGPU-VMware_ESXi_6.0_Host_Driver_367.122-1OEM.600.0.0.2159203 VIBs Removed: VIBs Skipped: directory is the absolute path to the directory that contains the VIB file. You must specify the absolute path even if the VIB file is in the current working directory. Reboot the ESXi host and remove it from maintenance mode.

Update the vGPU Manager VIB package if you want to install a new version of GRID Virtual GPU Manager on a system where an existing version is already installed.

To update the vGPU Manager VIB you need to access the ESXi host via the ESXi Shell or SSH. Refer to VMware’s documentation on how to enable ESXi Shell or SSH for an ESXi host.

Note: Before proceeding with the vGPU Manager update, make sure that all VMs are powered off and the ESXi host is placed in maintenance mode. Refer to VMware’s documentation on how to place an ESXi host in maintenance mode





Use the esxcli command to update the vGPU Manager package: Copy Copied! [root@esxi:~] esxcli software vib update -v directory/NVIDIA-vGPU-VMware_ESXi_6.0_Host_Driver_367.122-1OEM.600.0.0.2159203.vib Installation Result Message: Operation finished successfully. Reboot Required: false VIBs Installed: NVIDIA-vGPU-VMware_ESXi_6.0_Host_Driver_367.122-1OEM.600.0.0.2159203 VIBs Removed: NVIDIA-vGPU-VMware_ESXi_6.0_Host_Driver_367.106-1OEM.600.0.0.2159203 VIBs Skipped: directory is the path to the directory that contains the VIB file. Reboot the ESXi host and remove it from maintenance mode. CAUTION: GRID Virtual GPU Manager and Guest VM drivers must be matched from the same release. After updating vGPU Manager, guest VMs will boot with vGPU disabled until their guest vGPU driver is updated to match the vGPU Manager version. Consult the release notes for further details.

After the ESXi host has rebooted, verify the installation of the GRID package for vSphere by performing the following steps:



Verify that the GRID package installed and loaded correctly by checking for the NVIDIA kernel driver in the list of kernel loaded modules. Copy Copied! [root@esxi:~] vmkload_mod -l | grep nvidia nvidia 5 8420 If the NVIDIA driver is not listed in the output, check dmesg for any load-time errors reported by the driver. Verify that the NVIDIA kernel driver can successfully communicate with the GRID physical GPUs in your system by running the nvidia-smi command. The nvidia-smi command is described in more detail in NVIDIA System Management Interface nvidia-smi.

Running the nvidia-smi command should produce a listing of the GPUs in your platform.

Copy Copied! [root@esxi:~] nvidia-smi Fri Jan 10 17:56:22 2023 +------------------------------------------------------+ | NVIDIA-SMI 367.122 Driver Version: 367.122 | |-------------------------------+----------------------+----------------------+ | GPU Name Persistence-M| Bus-Id Disp.A | Volatile Uncorr. ECC | | Fan Temp Perf Pwr:Usage/Cap| Memory-Usage | GPU-Util Compute M. | |===============================+======================+======================| | 0 GRID K2 On | 0000:04:00.0 Off | Off | | N/A 27C P8 27W / 117W | 11MiB / 4095MiB | 0% Default | +-------------------------------+----------------------+----------------------+ | 1 GRID K2 On | 0000:05:00.0 Off | Off | | N/A 27C P8 27W / 117W | 10MiB / 4095MiB | 0% Default | +-------------------------------+----------------------+----------------------+ | 2 GRID K2 On | 0000:08:00.0 Off | Off | | N/A 32C P8 27W / 117W | 10MiB / 4095MiB | 0% Default | +-------------------------------+----------------------+----------------------+ | 3 GRID K2 On | 0000:09:00.0 Off | Off | | N/A 32C P8 27W / 117W | 10MiB / 4095MiB | 0% Default | +-------------------------------+----------------------+----------------------+ | 4 GRID K2 On | 0000:86:00.0 Off | Off | | N/A 24C P8 27W / 117W | 10MiB / 4095MiB | 0% Default | +-------------------------------+----------------------+----------------------+ +-----------------------------------------------------------------------------+ | Processes: GPU Memory | | GPU PID Type Process name Usage | |=============================================================================| | No running processes found | +-----------------------------------------------------------------------------+



If nvidia-smi fails to report the expected output for all the NVIDIA GPUs in your system, see Troubleshooting for troubleshooting steps.

The vGPU Manager VIBs for VMware vSphere 6.5 and later provide vSGA and vGPU functionality in a single VIB. After this VIB is installed, the default graphics type is Shared, which provides vSGA functionality. To enable vGPU support for VMs in VMware vSphere 6.5, you must change the default graphics type to Shared Direct. If you do not change the default graphics type, VMs to which a vGPU is assigned fail to start and the following error message is displayed:

Copy Copied! The amount of graphics resource available in the parent resource pool is insufficient for the operation.

Note: If you are using a supported version of VMware vSphere earlier than 6.5, or are configuring a VM to use vSGA, omit this task. Change the default graphics type before configuring vGPU. Output from the VM console in the VMware vSphere Web Client is not available for VMs that are running vGPU.





Before changing the default graphics type, ensure that the ESXi host is running and that all VMs on the host are powered off.

Log in to vCenter Server by using the vSphere Web Client. In the navigation tree, select your ESXi host and click the Configure tab. From the menu, choose Graphics and then click the Host Graphics tab. On the Host Graphics tab, click Edit. Figure 7. Shared default graphics type In the Edit Host Graphics Settings dialog box that opens, select Shared Direct and click OK. Figure 8. Host graphics settings for vGPU Note: In this dialog box, you can also change the allocation scheme for vGPU-enabled VMs. For more information, see Modifying GPU Allocation Policy on VMware vSphere. After you click OK, the default graphics type changes to Shared Direct. Click the Graphics Devices tab to verify the configured type of each physical GPU on which you want to configure vGPU. The configured type of each physical GPU must be Shared Direct. For any physical GPU for which the configured type is Shared, change the configured type as follows: On the Graphics Devices tab, select the physical GPU and click the Edit icon. Figure 9. Shared graphics type In the Edit Graphics Device Settings dialog box that opens, select Shared Direct and click OK. Figure 10. Graphics device settings for a physical GPU Restart the ESXi host or the Xorg service on the host. In the Graphics Devices tab of the VMware vCenter Web UI, confirm that the active type and the configured type of each physical GPU are Shared Direct. Figure 11. Shared direct graphics type

After changing the default graphics type, configure vGPU as explained in Configuring a vSphere VM with Virtual GPU.

See also the following topics in the VMware vSphere documentation:

CAUTION: Output from the VM console in the VMware vSphere Web Client is not available for VMs that are running vGPU. Make sure that you have installed an alternate means of accessing the VM (such as VMware Horizon or a VNC server) before you configure vGPU.

VM console in vSphere Web Client will become active again once the vGPU parameters are removed from the VM’s configuration.

To configure vGPU for a VM:



Select Edit Settings after right-clicking on the VM in the vCenter Web UI. Select the Virtual Hardware tab. In the New device list, select Shared PCI Device and click Add. The PCI device field should be auto-populated with NVIDIA GRID vGPU , as shown in Figure 12. Figure 12. VM settings for vGPU From the GPU Profile dropdown menu, choose the type of vGPU you want to configure. Ensure that VMs running vGPU have all their memory reserved: Select Edit virtual machine settings from the vCenter Web UI. Expand the Memory section and click Reserve all guest memory (All locked).

After you have configured a vSphere VM with a vGPU, start the VM. VM console in vSphere Web Client is not supported in this vGPU release. Therefore, use VMware Horizon or VNC to access the VM’s desktop.

After the VM has booted, install the NVIDIA GRID vGPU display drivers as explained in Installing the NVIDIA GRID Guest VM Display Driver.

Virtual Shared Graphics Acceleration (vSGA) is a feature of VMware vSphere that enables multiple virtual machines to share the physical GPUs on ESXi hosts.



Before configuring a vSphere VM with vSGA, ensure that these prerequisites are met:

VMware tools are installed on the VM.

The VM is powered off.

Open the vCenter Web UI. In the vCenter Web UI, right-click the VM and choose Edit Settings. Click the Virtual Hardware tab. In the device list, expand the Video card node and set the following options: Select the Enable 3D support option. Set the 3D Renderer to Hardware. For more information, see Configure 3D Graphics and Video Cards in the VMware Horizon documentation. Start the VM. After the VM has booted, verify that the VM has been configured correctly with vSGA. Under the Display Adapter section of Device Manager, confirm that VMware SVGA 3D is listed. Verify that the virtual machine is using the GPU card. Copy Copied! # gpuvm The output from the command is similar to the following example for a VM named samplevm1 : Copy Copied! Xserver unix:0, GPU maximum memory 4173824KB pid 21859, VM samplevm1, reserved 131072KB of GPU memory. GPU memory left 4042752KB. The memory reserved for the VM and the GPU maximum memory depend on the GPU installed in the host and the 3D memory allocated to the virtual machine.

Tesla M60 and Tesla M6 GPUs support error correcting code (ECC) memory for improved data integrity. Tesla M60 and M6 GPUs in graphics mode are supplied with ECC memory disabled by default, but it may subsequently be enabled using nvidia-smi.

However, NVIDIA GRID vGPU does not support ECC memory. If ECC memory is enabled, NVIDIA GRID vGPU fails to start. Therefore, you must ensure that ECC memory is disabled on all GPUs if you are using NVIDIA GRID vGPU.

