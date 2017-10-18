GRID Software Management SDK User Guide
The NVIDIA GRID Software Management SDK enables third party applications to monitor and control NVIDIA physical GPUs and virtual GPUs that are running on virtualization hosts. The NVIDIA GRID Management SDK supports control and monitoring of GPUs from both the hypervisor host system and from within guest VMs.
NVIDIA GRID vGPU enables multiple virtual machines (VMs) to have simultaneous, direct access to a single physical GPU, using the same NVIDIA graphics drivers that are deployed on non-virtualized operating systems. For an introduction to NVIDIA GRID vGPU, see GRID Software User Guide.
1.1. GRID management interfaces
The local management interfaces that are supported within a GRID server are shown in Figure 1.
Figure 1. GRID server interfaces for GPU management
For a summary of the GRID server interfaces for GPU management, including the hypervisors and guest operating systems that support each interface, and notes about how each interface can be used, see Table 1.
|Interface
|Hypervisor
|Guest OS
|Notes
|nvidia-smi command
|Any supported hypervisor
|Windows 64-bit, Linux 64-bit
|Command line, interactive use
|NVIDIA Management Library (NVML)
|Any supported hypervisor
|Windows 64-bit, Linux 64-bit
|Integration of NVIDIA GPU management with third-party applications
|NVIDIA Control Panel
|-
|Windows 64-bit, Windows 32-bit
|Detailed control of graphics settings, basic configuration reporting
|Windows Performance Counters
|-
|Windows 64-bit, Windows 32-bit
|Performance metrics provided by Windows Performance Counter interfaces
|NVWMI
|-
|Windows 64-bit, Windows 32-bit
|Detailed configuration and performance metrics provided by Windows WMI interfaces
1.2. Introduction to NVML
NVIDIA Management Library (NVML) is a C-based API for monitoring and managing various states of NVIDIA GPU devices. NVML is delivered in the GRID Management SDK and as a runtime version:
-
The GRID Management SDK is distributed as separate archives for Windows and Linux.
The SDK provides the NVML headers and stub libraries that are required to build third-party NVML applications. It also includes a sample application.
-
The runtime version of NVML is distributed with the NVIDIA GRID host driver.
Each new version of NVML is backwards compatible, so that applications written to a version of the NVML can expect to run unchanged on future releases of GRID drivers and NVML library.
For details about the NVML API, see:
- NVML API Reference Manual
- NVML man pages
1.3. GRID Software Management SDK contents
The SDK consists of the NVML developer package and is distributed as separate archives for Windows and Linux:
- Windows: grid_nvml_sdk_370.12.zip ZIP archive
- Linux: grid_nvml_sdk_367.122.tgz GZIP-compressed tar archive
The contents of these archives are summarized in the following table.
|
Content
|
Windows Folder
|
Linux Directory
|
SDK Samples And Tools License Agreement
|
GRID Software Management SDK User Guide (this document)
|
NVML API documentation, on Linux as man pages
|nvml_sdk/doc/
|nvml_sdk/doc/
|
Sample source code and platform-dependent build files:
|nvml_sdk/example/
|nvml_sdk/examples/
|
NVML header file
|nvml_sdk/include/
|nvml_sdk/include/
|
Stub library to allow compilation on platforms without an NVIDIA driver installed
|nvml_sdk/lib/
|nvml_sdk/lib/
GRID supports monitoring and control of physical GPUs and virtual GPUs that are running on virtualization hosts. NVML includes functions that are specific to managing vGPUs on GRID virtualization hosts. These functions are defined in the nvml_grid.h header file.
GRID does not support the management of pass-through GPUs from a hypervisor. GRID supports the management of pass-through GPUs only from within the guest VM that is using them.
2.1. Determining whether a GPU supports hosting of vGPUs
If called on platforms or GPUs that do not support GRID vGPU, functions that are specific to managing vGPUs return one of the following errors:
NVML_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED
NVML_ERROR_INVALID_ARGUMENT
To determine whether a GPU supports hosting of vGPUs, call the nvmlDeviceGetVirtualizationMode() function.
A vGPU-capable device reports its virtualization mode as
NVML_GPU_VIRTUALIZATION_MODE_HOST_VGPU.
2.2. Discovering the vGPU capabilities of a physical GPU
To discover the vGPU capabilities of a physical GPU, call the functions in the following table.
|
Function
|
Purpose
|nvmlDeviceGetVirtualizationMode()
|
Determine the virtualization mode of a GPU. GPUs capable of hosting virtual GPUs report their virtualization mode as
|nvmlDeviceGetSupportedVgpus()
|
Return a list of vGPU type IDs that are supported by a GPU.
|nvmlDeviceGetCreatableVgpus()
|
Return a list of vGPU type IDs that can currently be created on a GPU. The result reflects the number and type of vGPUs that are already running on the GPU.
|nvmlDeviceGetActiveVgpus()
|
Return a list of handles for vGPUs currently running on a GPU.
2.3. Getting the properties of a vGPU type
To get the properties of a vGPU type, call the functions in the following table.
|
Function
|
Purpose
|nvmlVgpuTypeGetClass()
|
Read the class of a vGPU type (for example, Quadro, or NVS)
|nvmlVgpuTypeGetName()
|
Read the name of a vGPU type (for example, GRID M60-0Q)
|nvmlVgpuTypeGetDeviceID()
|
Read PCI device ID of a vGPU type (vendor/device/subvendor/subsystem)
|nvmlVgpuTypeGetFramebufferSize()
|
Read the frame buffer size of a vGPU type
|nvmlVgpuTypeGetNumDisplayHeads()
|
Read the number of display heads supported by a vGPU type
|nvmlVgpuTypeGetResolution()
|
Read the maximum resolution of a vGPU type’s supported display head
|nvmlVgpuTypeGetLicense()
|
Read license information required to operate a vGPU type
|nvmlVgpuTypeGetFrameRateLimit()
|
Read the static frame limit for a vGPU type
|nvmlVgpuTypeGetMaxInstances()
|
Read the maximum number of vGPU instances that can be created on a GPU
2.4. Getting the properties of a vGPU instance
To get the properties of a vGPU instance, call the functions in the following table.
|
Function
|
Purpose
|nvmlVgpuInstanceGetVmID()
|
Read the ID of the VM currently associated with a vGPU instance
|nvmlVgpuInstanceGetUUID()
|
Read a vGPU instance’s UUID
|nvmlVgpuInstanceGetVmDriverVersion()
|
Read the guest driver version currently loaded on a vGPU instance
|nvmlVgpuInstanceGetFbUsage()
|
Read a vGPU instance’s current frame buffer usage
|nvmlVgpuInstanceGetLicenseStatus()
|
Read a vGPU instance’s current license status (licensed or unlicensed)
|nvmlVgpuInstanceGetType()
|
Read the vGPU type ID of a vGPU instance
|nvmlVgpuInstanceGetFrameRateLimit()
|
Read a vGPU instance’s frame rate limit
|nvmlDeviceGetVgpuUtilization()
|
Read a vGPU instance’s usage of the following resources as a percentage of the physical GPU’s capacity:
2.5. Building an NVML-enabled application for a vGPU host
Fuctions that are specific to vGPUs are defined in the header file nvml_grid.h.
To build an NVML-enabled application for a vGPU host, ensure that you include nvml_grid.h in addition to nvml.h:
#include <nvml.h>
#include <nvml_grid.h>
For more information, refer to the sample code that is included in the SDK.
GRID supports monitoring and control within a guest VM of vGPUs or pass-through GPUs that are assigned to the VM. The scope of management interfaces and tools used within a guest VM is limited to the guest VM within which they are used. They cannot monitor any other GPUs in the virtualization platform.
For monitoring from a guest VM, certain properties do not apply to vGPUs. The values that the GRID management interfaces report for these properties indicate that the properties do not apply to a vGPU.
3.1. GRID server interfaces for GPU management from a guest VM
The GRID server interfaces that are available for GPU management from a guest VM depend on the guest operating system that is running in the VM.
|Interface
|Guest OS
|Notes
|nvidia-smi command
|Windows 64-bit, Linux 64-bit
|Command line, interactive use
|NVIDIA Management Library (NVML)
|Windows 64-bit, Linux 64-bit
|Integration of NVIDIA GPU management with third-party applications
|NVIDIA Control Panel
|Windows 64-bit, Windows 32-bit
|Detailed control of graphics settings, basic configuration reporting
|Windows Performance Counters
|Windows 64-bit, Windows 32-bit
|Performance metrics provided by Windows Performance Counter interfaces
|NVWMI
|Windows 64-bit, Windows 32-bit
|Detailed configuration and performance metrics provided by Windows WMI interfaces
3.2. How GPU engine usage is reported
Usage of GPU engines is reported for vGPUs as a percentage of the vGPU’s maximum possible capacity on each engine. The GPU engines are as follows:
- Graphics/SM
- Memory controller
- Video encoder
- Video decoder
GRID vGPUs are permitted to occupy the full capacity of each physical engine if no other vGPUs are contending for the same engine. Therefore, if a vGPU occupies 20% of the entire graphics engine in a particular sampling period, its graphics usage as reported inside the VM is 20%.
3.3. Using NVML to manage vGPUs
GRID supports monitoring and control within a guest VM by using NVML.
3.3.1. Determining whether a GPU is a vGPU or pass-through GPU
GRID vGPUs are presented in guest VM management interfaces in the same fashion as pass-through GPUs.
To determine whether a GPU device in a guest VM is a vGPU or a pass-through GPU, call the NVML function nvmlDeviceGetVirtualizationMode().
A GPU reports its virtualization mode as follows:
- A GPU operating in pass-through mode reports its virtualization mode as
NVML_GPU_VIRTUALIZATION_MODE_PASSTHROUGH.
- A vGPU reports its virtualization mode as
NVML_GPU_VIRTUALIZATION_MODE_VGPU.
3.3.2. Physical GPU properties that do not apply to a vGPU
Properties and metrics other than GPU engine usage are reported for a vGPU in a similar way to how the same properties and metrics are reported for a physical GPU. However, some properties do not apply to vGPUs. The NVML device query functions for getting these properties return a value that indicates that the properties do not apply to a vGPU. For details of NVML device query functions, see Device Queries in NVML API Reference Manual.
3.3.2.1. GPU identification properties that do not apply to a vGPU
|GPU Property
|NVML Device Query Function
|NVML return code on vGPU
|Serial Number
|nvmlDeviceGetSerial()
vGPUs are not assigned serial numbers.
NOT_SUPPORTED
|GPU UUID
|nvmlDeviceGetUUID()
vGPUs are allocated random UUIDs.
SUCCESS
|VBIOS Version
|nvmlDevicenvmlDeviceGetVbiosVersion()
vGPU VBIOS version is hard-wired to zero.
SUCCESS
|
GPU Part Number
|nvmlDeviceGetBoardPartNumber()
NOT_SUPPORTED
3.3.2.2.
InfoROM
properties that do not apply to a vGPU
The InfoROM object is not exposed on vGPUs. All the functions in the following table return
NOT_SUPPORTED.
|
GPU Property
|
NVML Device Query Function
|
Image Version
|nvmlDeviceGetInforomImageVersion()
|
OEM Object
|nvmlDeviceGetInforomVersion()
|
ECC Object
|nvmlDeviceGetInforomVersion()
|
Power Management Object
|nvmlDeviceGetInforomVersion()
3.3.2.3. GPU operation mode properties that do not apply to a vGPU
|GPU Property
|NVML Device Query Function
|NVML return code on vGPU
|GPU Operation Mode (Current)
|nvmlDeviceGetGpuOperationMode()
Tesla GPU operating modes are not supported on vGPUs.
NOT_SUPPORTED
|GPU Operation Mode (Pending)
|nvmlDeviceGetGpuOperationMode()
Tesla GPU operating modes are not supported on vGPUs.
NOT_SUPPORTED
|Compute Mode
|nvmlDeviceGetComputeMode()
A vGPU always returns
SUCCESS
|Driver Model
|nvmlDeviceGetDriverModel()
A vGPU supports WDDM mode only in Windows VMs.
SUCCESS (Windows)
3.3.2.4. PCI Express properties that do not apply to a vGPU
PCI Express characteristics are not exposed on vGPUs. All the functions in the following table return
NOT_SUPPORTED.
|
GPU Property
|
NVML Device Query Function
|
Generation Max
|nvmlDeviceGetMaxPcieLinkGeneration()
|
Generation Current
|nvmlDeviceGetCurrPcieLinkGeneration()
|
Link Width Max
|nvmlDeviceGetMaxPcieLinkWidth()
|
Link Width Current
|nvmlDeviceGetCurrPcieLinkWidth()
|
Bridge Chip Type
|nvmlDeviceGetBridgeChipInfo()
|
Bridge Chip Firmware
|nvmlDeviceGetBridgeChipInfo()
|
Replays
|nvmlDeviceGetPcieReplayCounter()
|
TX Throughput
|nvmlDeviceGetPcieThroughput()
|
RX Throughput
|nvmlDeviceGetPcieThroughput()
3.3.2.5. Environmental properties that do not apply to a vGPU
All the functions in the following table return
NOT_SUPPORTED.
|
GPU Property
|
NVML Device Query Function
|
Fan Speed
|nvmlDeviceGetFanSpeed()
|
Clocks Throttle Reasons
|nvmlDeviceGetSupportedClocksThrottleReasons()
nvmlDeviceGetCurrentClocksThrottleReasons()
|
Current Temperature
|nvmlDeviceGetTemperature()
nvmlDeviceGetTemperatureThreshold()
|
Shutdown Temperature
|nvmlDeviceGetTemperature()
nvmlDeviceGetTemperatureThreshold()
|
Slowdown Temperature
|nvmlDeviceGetTemperature()
nvmlDeviceGetTemperatureThreshold()
3.3.2.6. Power consumption properties that do not apply to a vGPU
vGPUs do not expose physical power consumption of the underlying GPU. All the functions in the following table return
NOT_SUPPORTED.
|
GPU Property
|
NVML Device Query Function
|
Management Mode
|nvmlDeviceGetPowerManagementMode()
|
Draw
|nvmlDeviceGetPowerUsage()
|
Limit
|nvmlDeviceGetPowerManagementLimit()
|
Default Limit
|nvmlDeviceGetPowerManagementDefaultLimit()
|
Enforced Limit
|nvmlDeviceGetEnforcedPowerLimit()
|
Min Limit
|nvmlDeviceGetPowerManagementLimitConstraints()
|
Max Limit
|nvmlDeviceGetPowerManagementLimitConstraints()
3.3.2.7. ECC properties that do not apply to a vGPU
Error-correcting code (ECC) is not supported on vGPUs. All the functions in the following table return
NOT_SUPPORTED.
|
GPU Property
|
NVML Device Query Function
|
Mode
|nvmlDeviceGetEccMode()
|
Error Counts
|nvmlDeviceGetMemoryErrorCounter()
nvmlDeviceGetTotalEccErrors()
|
Retired Pages
|nvmlDeviceGetRetiredPages()
nvmlDeviceGetRetiredPagesPendingStatus()
3.3.2.8. Clocks properties that do not apply to a vGPU
All the functions in the following table return
NOT_SUPPORTED.
|
GPU Property
|
NVML Device Query Function
|
Application Clocks
|nvmlDeviceGetApplicationsClock()
|
Default Application Clocks
|nvmlDeviceGetDefaultApplicationsClock()
|
Max Clocks
|nvmlDeviceGetMaxClockInfo()
|
Policy: Auto Boost
|nvmlDeviceGetAutoBoostedClocksEnabled()
|
Policy: Auto Boost Default
|nvmlDeviceGetAutoBoostedClocksEnabled()
3.3.3. Building an NVML-enabled application for a guest VM
To build an NVML-enabled application, refer to the sample code included in the SDK.
3.4. Using Windows Performance Counters to monitor GPU performance
In Windows VMs, GPU metrics are available as Windows Performance Counters through the
NVIDIA GPU object.
For access to Windows Performance Counters through programming interfaces, refer to the performance counter sample code included with the NVIDIA Windows Management Instrumentation SDK.
On vGPUs, the following GPU performance counters read as 0 because they are not applicable to vGPUs:
- % Bus Usage
- % Cooler rate
- Core Clock MHz
- Fan Speed
- Memory Clock MHz
- PCI-E current speed to GPU Mbps
- PCI-E current width to GPU
- PCI-E downstream width to GPU
- Power Consumption mW
- Temperature C
3.5. Using NVWMI to monitor GPU performance
In Windows VMs, Windows Management Instrumentation (WMI) exposes GPU metrics in the
ROOT\CIMV2\NV namespace through NVWMI. NVWMI is included with the NVIDIA driver package. After the driver is installed, NVWMI help information in Windows Help format is available as follows:
C:\Program Files\NVIDIA Corporation\NVIDIA WMI Provider>nvwmi.chm
For access to NVWMI through programming interfaces, use the NVWMI SDK. The NVWMI SDK, with white papers and sample programs, is included in the NVIDIA Windows Management Instrumentation SDK.
On vGPUs, some instance properties of the following classes do not apply to vGPUs:
- Ecc
- Gpu
- PcieLink
Ecc instance properties that do not apply to vGPUs
|Ecc Instance Property
|Value reported on vGPU
|isSupported
|False
|isWritable
|False
|isEnabled
|False
|isEnabledByDefault
|False
|aggregateDoubleBitErrors
|0
|aggregateSingleBitErrors
|0
|currentDoubleBitErrors
|0
|currentSingleBitErrors
|0
Gpu instance properties that do not apply to vGPUs
|Gpu Instance Property
|Value reported on vGPU
|gpuCoreClockCurrent
|-1
|memoryClockCurrent
|-1
|pciDownstreamWidth
|0
|pcieGpu.curGen
|0
|pcieGpu.curSpeed
|0
|pcieGpu.curWidth
|0
|pcieGpu.maxGen
|1
|pcieGpu.maxSpeed
|2500
|pcieGpu.maxWidth
|0
|power
|-1
|powerSampleCount
|-1
|powerSamplingPeriod
|-1
|verVBIOS.orderedValue
|0
|verVBIOS.strValue
|-
|verVBIOS.value
|0
PcieLink instance properties that do not apply to vGPUs
No instances of PcieLink are reported for vGPU.
Notice
ALL NVIDIA DESIGN SPECIFICATIONS, REFERENCE BOARDS, FILES, DRAWINGS, DIAGNOSTICS, LISTS, AND OTHER DOCUMENTS (TOGETHER AND SEPARATELY, "MATERIALS") ARE BEING PROVIDED "AS IS." NVIDIA MAKES NO WARRANTIES, EXPRESSED, IMPLIED, STATUTORY, OR OTHERWISE WITH RESPECT TO THE MATERIALS, AND EXPRESSLY DISCLAIMS ALL IMPLIED WARRANTIES OF NONINFRINGEMENT, MERCHANTABILITY, AND FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE.
Information furnished is believed to be accurate and reliable. However, NVIDIA Corporation assumes no responsibility for the consequences of use of such information or for any infringement of patents or other rights of third parties that may result from its use. No license is granted by implication of otherwise under any patent rights of NVIDIA Corporation. Specifications mentioned in this publication are subject to change without notice. This publication supersedes and replaces all other information previously supplied. NVIDIA Corporation products are not authorized as critical components in life support devices or systems without express written approval of NVIDIA Corporation.
HDMI
HDMI, the HDMI logo, and High-Definition Multimedia Interface are trademarks or registered trademarks of HDMI Licensing LLC.
OpenCL
OpenCL is a trademark of Apple Inc. used under license to the Khronos Group Inc.
Trademarks
NVIDIA, the NVIDIA logo, NVIDIA GRID, vGPU, and Tesla are trademarks or registered trademarks of NVIDIA Corporation in the U.S. and other countries. Other company and product names may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated.