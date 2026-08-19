NVIDIA GPU Manager for VMware vCenter Documentation

NVIDIA® GPU Manager for VMware vCenter enables you to manage NVIDIA GPUs from the vSphere client of VMware vCenter Server.

Last updated August 19, 2026 - Is this page helpful?

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Latest Release

NVIDIA GPU Manager for VMware vCenter Documentation 2.1.0 July 2025.

All Releases

ReleaseDate
2.1.0July 2025
2.0.0February 2025
1.6.0November 2024
1.5.0June 2024
1.4.0March 2024
1.3.0January 2024
1.2.0October 2023
1.1.0July 2023
1.0.0May 2023