NVIDIA® GPU Manager for VMware vCenter enables you to manage NVIDIA GPUs from the vSphere client of VMware vCenter Server.
Last updated August 19, 2026 - Is this page helpful?
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Latest Release
NVIDIA GPU Manager for VMware vCenter Documentation 2.1.0 July 2025.
All Releases
|Release
|Date
|2.1.0
|July 2025
|2.0.0
|February 2025
|1.6.0
|November 2024
|1.5.0
|June 2024
|1.4.0
|March 2024
|1.3.0
|January 2024
|1.2.0
|October 2023
|1.1.0
|July 2023
|1.0.0
|May 2023