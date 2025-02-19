NVIDIA GPU Manager for VMware vCenter v2.0.0 through 2.1.0

NVIDIA GPU Manager for VMware vCenter Documentation - v2.0.0 through 2.1.0 (all) - Last updated July 29, 2025 - Send Feedback



NVIDIA GPU Manager for VMware vCenter Documentation v2.0.0 through 2.1.0

NVIDIA® GPU Manager for VMware vCenter enables you to manage NVIDIA GPUs from the vSphere client of VMware vCenter Server.

Download NVIDIA GPU Manager for VMware vCenter by logging in to the NVIDIA Enterprise Application Hub with your NVIDIA Enterprise Account credentials, visiting the NVIDIA Licensing Portal and opening the Software Downloads page.