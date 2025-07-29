GPU Manager for VMware vCenter Release Notes
GPU Manager for VMware vCenter Release Notes
Release information for all users of NVIDIA GPU Manager for VMware vCenter.
1.1. Supported Software Releases
NVIDIA GPU Manager for VMware vCenter is supported on specific releases of VMware vSphere Hypervisor (ESXi) and NVIDIA vGPU software.
|Software
|Supported Releases
|VMware vCenter Server
|
|VMware vSphere with Tanzu
|VMware vSphere 8.0 with supervisor cluster version v1.26.4+vmware.wcp.1-vsc0.1.6-22282210
Later updates to VMware vSphere 8.0 are also supported unless explicitly stated otherwise.
|NVIDIA vGPU software
|All supported releases of Virtual GPU Manager for VMware vSphere
1.2. Web Browser Requirements
The NVIDIA GPU Manager for VMware vCenter virtual appliance provides a web-based management interface to the NVIDIA GPU Manager application on the appliance. This management interface must be accessed through a supported web browser.
The following web browsers are supported:
- Firefox
- Google Chrome
- Microsoft Edge
- Safari
1.3. Known Product Limitations
NVIDIA GPU Manager for VMware vCenter supports only IPv4. IPv6 is not supported.
Changes in Release 2.1
- Addition of support for VMware vCenter Server 9.0
- Security updates as listed in Security Updates
- Miscellaneous bug fixes as listed in Issues Resolved in Release 2.1
Changes in Release 2.0
- Enhancements to the Driver Download tab of the NVIDIA GPU Manager page:
- Drivers that have already been downloaded are listed.
- Users can now filter the list of NVIDIA GPU drivers available for download.
- New, more stringent requirements for the vcp_cli_user password
These requirements are a result of the upgrade of the base OS of the NVIDIA GPU Manager for VMware vCenter virtual appliance to Ubuntu 24.04.1. This release of Ubuntu has more stringent hardening requirements than the base OS in the previous version of the appliance.Note:
These requirements do not affect existing vcp_cli_user passwords, which remain valid.
- Security updates as listed in Security Updates
- Miscellaneous bug fixes
Security Updates in Release 2.1
To address vulnerabilities in NVIDIA GPU Manager for VMware vCenter, new versions of the following software are included:
- NGINX (1.28.0)
- Ubuntu OS (24.04.2)
Security Updates in Release 2.0
To address vulnerabilities in NVIDIA GPU Manager for VMware vCenter, new versions of the following software are included:
- NGINX (1.26.2)
- PostgreSQL (16.6)
- Python (3.12.3)
- Ubuntu OS (24.04.1)
Only resolved issues that have been previously noted as known issues or had a noticeable user impact are listed. The summary and description for each resolved issue indicate the effect of the issue on NVIDIA GPU Manager for VMware vCenter before the issue was resolved.
4.1. Issues Resolved in Release 2.1
|Bug ID
|Summary and Description
|5192469
|
2.0.0 Only: Upgrade or Migration from NVIDIA GPU Manager for VMware vCenter 1.x to 2.0.0 fails
A new feature in NVIDIA GPU Manager for VMware vCenter 2.0.0 for filtering compatible drivers causes upgrade or migration from 1.x to 2.0.0 to fail. This issue occurs because one of the attributes added to the drivers to support this feature is required, but drivers that were downloaded in NVIDIA GPU Manager for VMware vCenter 1.x do not have this attribute. Specifically, to support this feature, the attributes Product Name, Branch Type, and End of Support were added to the drivers and the Branch Type attribute is required.
To resolve this issue, the default value Not Available has been added for the branch type of any drivers that were downloaded in NVIDIA GPU Manager for VMware vCenter 1.x. As a result, after an upgrade or migration from NVIDIA GPU Manager for VMware vCenter 1.x, the branch type of any drivers that were downloaded in 1.x is shown as Not Available on the Downloaded Drivers page.
|5325966
|
2.0.0 Only: NVIDIA GPU Manager for VMware vCenter 2.0.0 does not show any drivers
As a result of the addition of caching support, NVIDIA GPU Manager for VMware vCenter 2.0.0 does not show any drivers. This issue occurs because proxy-server details are not being used in NVIDIA Licensing Portal API calls. As a result, the proxy server is blocking these API calls, preventing NVIDIA GPU Manager for VMware vCenter from receiving a response from the NVIDIA Licensing Portal.
|5347226
|
2.0.0 Only: Downloaded drivers cannot be deleted after migration from NVIDIA GPU Manager for VMware vCenter 1.x to 2.0.0
After migration from NVIDIA GPU Manager for VMware vCenter 1.x to 2.0.0, any drivers that were downloaded in NVIDIA GPU Manager for VMware vCenter 1.x are moved to the new appliance but cannot be deleted. This issue occurs because one of the attributes added to the drivers to support a new feature in NVIDIA GPU Manager for VMware vCenter 2.0.0 is required, but drivers that were downloaded in NVIDIA GPU Manager for VMware vCenter 1.x do not have this attribute. Any attempt to delete a driver that was downloaded in NVIDIA GPU Manager for VMware vCenter 1.x fails because the deletion request requires this attribute and, if it missing, the deletion request is terminated.
|5360714
|
2.0.0 Only: NVIDIA GPU Manager for VMware vCenter 2.0.0 cannot resolve DNS names in the .local domain
As a result of the upgrade of the base OS to Ubuntu 24.04.1, NVIDIA GPU Manager for VMware vCenter 2.0.0 cannot resolve DNS names in the
4.2. Issues Resolved in Release 2.0
No resolved issues are reported in this release.
5.1. 2.0.0 Only: Upgrade or Migration from NVIDIA GPU Manager for VMware vCenter 1.x to 2.0.0 fails
Description
A new feature in NVIDIA GPU Manager for VMware vCenter 2.0.0 for filtering compatible drivers causes upgrade or migration from 1.x to 2.0.0 to fail. This issue occurs because one of the attributes added to the drivers to support this feature is required, but drivers that were downloaded in NVIDIA GPU Manager for VMware vCenter 1.x do not have this attribute. Specifically, to support this feature, the attributes Product Name, Branch Type, and End of Support were added to the drivers and the Branch Type attribute is required.
Workaround
Use one of the following workarounds for this issue:
- Delete all downloaded drivers from the Downloaded Drivers page in NVIDIA GPU Manager for VMware vCenter 1.x. and retry the migration.
Status
Resolved in NVIDIA GPU Manager for VMware vCenter 2.1.0
To resolve this issue, the default value Not Available has been added for the branch type of any drivers that were downloaded in NVIDIA GPU Manager for VMware vCenter 1.x. As a result, after an upgrade or migration from NVIDIA GPU Manager for VMware vCenter 1.x, the branch type of any drivers that were downloaded in 1.x is shown as Not Available on the Downloaded Drivers page.
Ref. #
5192469
5.2. 2.0.0 Only: NVIDIA GPU Manager for VMware vCenter 2.0.0 does not show any drivers
Description
As a result of the addition of caching support, NVIDIA GPU Manager for VMware vCenter 2.0.0 does not show any drivers. This issue occurs because proxy-server details are not being used in NVIDIA Licensing Portal API calls. As a result, the proxy server is blocking these API calls, preventing NVIDIA GPU Manager for VMware vCenter from receiving a response from the NVIDIA Licensing Portal.
Status
Resolved in NVIDIA GPU Manager for VMware vCenter 2.1.0
Ref. #
5325966
5.3. 2.0.0 Only: Downloaded drivers cannot be deleted after migration from NVIDIA GPU Manager for VMware vCenter 1.x to 2.0.0
Description
After migration from NVIDIA GPU Manager for VMware vCenter 1.x to 2.0.0, any drivers that were downloaded in NVIDIA GPU Manager for VMware vCenter 1.x are moved to the new appliance but cannot be deleted. This issue occurs because one of the attributes added to the drivers to support a new feature in NVIDIA GPU Manager for VMware vCenter 2.0.0 is required, but drivers that were downloaded in NVIDIA GPU Manager for VMware vCenter 1.x do not have this attribute. Any attempt to delete a driver that was downloaded in NVIDIA GPU Manager for VMware vCenter 1.x fails because the deletion request requires this attribute and, if it missing, the deletion request is terminated.
Status
Resolved in NVIDIA GPU Manager for VMware vCenter 2.1.0
Ref. #
5347226
5.4. 2.0.0 Only:
NVIDIA GPU Manager for VMware vCenter
2.0.0 cannot resolve DNS names in the
.local
domain
Description
As a result of the upgrade of the base OS to Ubuntu 24.04.1, NVIDIA GPU Manager for VMware vCenter 2.0.0 cannot resolve DNS names in the
.local domain. This issue occurs because Ubuntu 24.04.1 uses multicast DNS (mDNS) to resolve
.local domain names. To resolve a
.local domain name, the system first checks local entries and then tries mDNS on the local network. If no match is found, the lookup is stopped and doesn’t proceed to standard DNS, causing failures in resolving
.local domain names through standard DNS servers.
Workaround
- Use the web console option of the vCenter web client to log in as the user vcp_cli_user to the VM that hosts the NVIDIA GPU Manager for VMware vCenter virtual appliance.
- As the vcp_cli_user user, open the /etc/hosts file for editing in a plain-text editor such as vi or nano.
Note:
Don't use sudo.
- In the /etc/hosts file, add an entry with the IP and fully qualified domain name of the appliance.
For example:
10.119.56.124 nv-gpu-mgr.example.local
- Save your changes and quit the editor.
- Repeat the attempt to register the NVIDIA GPU Manager for VMware vCenter on this vCenter server.
Status
Resolved in NVIDIA GPU Manager for VMware vCenter 2.1.0
Ref. #
5360714
5.5. Assignment of a static IP address fails if any properties are invalid or blank
Description
Network settings for a static IP address can be provided during the installation of the NVIDIA GPU Manager for VMware vCenter virtual appliance. However, these values cannot be validated before the VM that hosts the appliance is created. Therefore, if any field except DNS Server 2 is blank or if any field contains invalid data, a static IP address is not assigned to the VM. Instead, the VM obtains network settings from a DHCP server.
Workaround
If the VM obtains network settings from a DHCP server, assign a static IP address to the VM.
- Register the NVIDIA GPU Manager for VMware vCenter administrator user.
- Update the network settings for the NVIDIA GPU Manager for VMware vCenter virtual appliance.
For instructions for how to perform these tasks, refer to GPU Manager for VMware vCenter User Guide.
Do not attempt to register the NVIDIA GPU Manager for VMware vCenter until a static IP address has been assigned to the VM that hosts the appliance.
Status
Open
Ref. #
4080509
5.6. Unregistering NVIDIA GPU Manager for VMware vCenter does not remove the NVIDIA GPU Manager drivers repository
Description
After NVIDIA GPU Manager for VMware vCenter is unregistered, the entry for NVIDIA GPU Manager drivers repository is not removed from vSphere Lifecycle Management (vLCM). This issue occurs if an NVIDIA GPU Manager for VMware vCenter for which no drivers are synchronized with vLCM is unregistered.
When this issue occurs, the following error message can be seen by selecting vSphere Client > Tasks:
A general system error occurred: Cannot find the content of online depot
'https://nvidia-gpu-manager-appliance-ip/DriverRepo/index.xml';.
Either the depot's content has not been imported yet or has already been deleted
or the depot was migrated from an old version of
vSphere Lifecycle Manager that does not support this operation.
Version
This issue affects supported versions of VMware vSphere Hypervisor (ESXi) before 8.0 update 1.
Workaround
Delete the entry in the table for NVIDIA GPU Manager drivers repository manually as explained in Modify a Download Source on the VMware Docs site.
Status
Not an NVIDIA bug
Ref. #
3974270
5.7. Unregistering NVIDIA GPU Manager for VMware vCenter does not remove downloaded NVIDIA GPU drivers from vLCM
Description
After NVIDIA GPU Manager for VMware vCenter is unregistered, the entries for downloaded NVIDIA GPU drivers are not removed from vSphere Lifecycle Management (vLCM). The downloaded drivers can still be seen by selecting vSphere Client > Lifecycle Manager > COMPONENTS.
Version
This issue affects supported versions of VMware vSphere Hypervisor (ESXi) before 8.0 update 1.
Workaround
Delete the entries for downloaded NVIDIA GPU drivers manually from vLCM as explained in VMware Knowledge Base Article: Resetting VMware Update Manager Database in vCenter Server Appliance 6.5/6.7/7.0 (2147284).
- Resetting the Update Manager database is a destructive task. The following items are removed and must be reapplied after the reset:
- Custom baselines (but not cluster images)
- Custom download settings
- Manually imported patches and ISO images
- To prevent loss of data if the reset fails, back up your data before resetting the Update Manager database as follows:
- Create a snapshot of the virtual appliance and, if the vCenter Server is part of a Linked Mode replication setup, create a snapshot of all replicating nodes.
For instructions, refer to Take Snapshots of a Virtual Machine.
If the reset fails, you can restore the affected virtual appliance and replicating nodes from their snapshots as explained in Revert a Virtual Machine Snapshot.
- Note all custom configuration settings in Update Manager, for example, proxy settings, third-party download URLs, and customized baselines.
- Create a snapshot of the virtual appliance and, if the vCenter Server is part of a Linked Mode replication setup, create a snapshot of all replicating nodes.
Status
Not an NVIDIA bug
Notice
This document is provided for information purposes only and shall not be regarded as a warranty of a certain functionality, condition, or quality of a product. NVIDIA Corporation (“NVIDIA”) makes no representations or warranties, expressed or implied, as to the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document and assumes no responsibility for any errors contained herein. NVIDIA shall have no liability for the consequences or use of such information or for any infringement of patents or other rights of third parties that may result from its use. This document is not a commitment to develop, release, or deliver any Material (defined below), code, or functionality.
NVIDIA reserves the right to make corrections, modifications, enhancements, improvements, and any other changes to this document, at any time without notice.
Customer should obtain the latest relevant information before placing orders and should verify that such information is current and complete.
NVIDIA products are sold subject to the NVIDIA standard terms and conditions of sale supplied at the time of order acknowledgement, unless otherwise agreed in an individual sales agreement signed by authorized representatives of NVIDIA and customer (“Terms of Sale”). NVIDIA hereby expressly objects to applying any customer general terms and conditions with regards to the purchase of the NVIDIA product referenced in this document. No contractual obligations are formed either directly or indirectly by this document.
NVIDIA products are not designed, authorized, or warranted to be suitable for use in medical, military, aircraft, space, or life support equipment, nor in applications where failure or malfunction of the NVIDIA product can reasonably be expected to result in personal injury, death, or property or environmental damage. NVIDIA accepts no liability for inclusion and/or use of NVIDIA products in such equipment or applications and therefore such inclusion and/or use is at customer’s own risk.
NVIDIA makes no representation or warranty that products based on this document will be suitable for any specified use. Testing of all parameters of each product is not necessarily performed by NVIDIA. It is customer’s sole responsibility to evaluate and determine the applicability of any information contained in this document, ensure the product is suitable and fit for the application planned by customer, and perform the necessary testing for the application in order to avoid a default of the application or the product. Weaknesses in customer’s product designs may affect the quality and reliability of the NVIDIA product and may result in additional or different conditions and/or requirements beyond those contained in this document. NVIDIA accepts no liability related to any default, damage, costs, or problem which may be based on or attributable to: (i) the use of the NVIDIA product in any manner that is contrary to this document or (ii) customer product designs.
No license, either expressed or implied, is granted under any NVIDIA patent right, copyright, or other NVIDIA intellectual property right under this document. Information published by NVIDIA regarding third-party products or services does not constitute a license from NVIDIA to use such products or services or a warranty or endorsement thereof. Use of such information may require a license from a third party under the patents or other intellectual property rights of the third party, or a license from NVIDIA under the patents or other intellectual property rights of NVIDIA.
Reproduction of information in this document is permissible only if approved in advance by NVIDIA in writing, reproduced without alteration and in full compliance with all applicable export laws and regulations, and accompanied by all associated conditions, limitations, and notices.
THIS DOCUMENT AND ALL NVIDIA DESIGN SPECIFICATIONS, REFERENCE BOARDS, FILES, DRAWINGS, DIAGNOSTICS, LISTS, AND OTHER DOCUMENTS (TOGETHER AND SEPARATELY, “MATERIALS”) ARE BEING PROVIDED “AS IS.” NVIDIA MAKES NO WARRANTIES, EXPRESSED, IMPLIED, STATUTORY, OR OTHERWISE WITH RESPECT TO THE MATERIALS, AND EXPRESSLY DISCLAIMS ALL IMPLIED WARRANTIES OF NONINFRINGEMENT, MERCHANTABILITY, AND FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE. TO THE EXTENT NOT PROHIBITED BY LAW, IN NO EVENT WILL NVIDIA BE LIABLE FOR ANY DAMAGES, INCLUDING WITHOUT LIMITATION ANY DIRECT, INDIRECT, SPECIAL, INCIDENTAL, PUNITIVE, OR CONSEQUENTIAL DAMAGES, HOWEVER CAUSED AND REGARDLESS OF THE THEORY OF LIABILITY, ARISING OUT OF ANY USE OF THIS DOCUMENT, EVEN IF NVIDIA HAS BEEN ADVISED OF THE POSSIBILITY OF SUCH DAMAGES. Notwithstanding any damages that customer might incur for any reason whatsoever, NVIDIA’s aggregate and cumulative liability towards customer for the products described herein shall be limited in accordance with the Terms of Sale for the product.
VESA DisplayPort
DisplayPort and DisplayPort Compliance Logo, DisplayPort Compliance Logo for Dual-mode Sources, and DisplayPort Compliance Logo for Active Cables are trademarks owned by the Video Electronics Standards Association in the United States and other countries.
HDMI
HDMI, the HDMI logo, and High-Definition Multimedia Interface are trademarks or registered trademarks of HDMI Licensing LLC.
OpenCL
OpenCL is a trademark of Apple Inc. used under license to the Khronos Group Inc.
Trademarks
NVIDIA, the NVIDIA logo, NVIDIA GRID, NVIDIA GRID vGPU, NVIDIA Maxwell, NVIDIA Pascal, NVIDIA Turing, NVIDIA Volta, Quadro, and Tesla are trademarks or registered trademarks of NVIDIA Corporation in the U.S. and other countries. Other company and product names may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated.