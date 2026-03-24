NVIDIA Virtual GPU Software Lifecycle on Supported GPUs (March 18, 2026)
NVIDIA Virtual GPU Software Lifecycle on Supported GPUs
The NVIDIA vGPU software lifecycle is related to the NVIDIA GPU hardware product lifecycle. Specifically, NVIDIA vGPU software support is coupled to the lifecycle of the NVIDIA GPU it was released on. An active SUMS or software subscription is required to receive software support.
NVIDIA vGPU software is supported only on select models of NVIDIA GPUs. The market availability of GPUs that support NVIDIA vGPU software is communicated by OEMs. Each GPU that supports NVIDIA vGPU software comes with an OEM hardware warranty which is typically 3 years. The OEMs set the detailed hardware warranty terms, as well as market introduction and availability.
For information about which NVIDIA GPUs support NVIDIA vGPU software, see NVIDIA Virtual GPU Software Supported GPUs.
Each supported GPU is released with a version of NVIDIA vGPU software that is supported on the GPU. During the lifecycle of the hardware, there are multiple software releases, or "branches", which provide additional features, bug fixes, and security updates. Typically, the lifecycle of a GPU that supports NVIDIA vGPU software is longer than a single software release branch, such as, NVIDIA vGPU software 7.x.
The software support lifecycle of an NVIDIA vGPU software product release consists of a number of distinct phases.
There are three software support phases:
- Phase I: Full Support (FS)
- Phase II: Extended Full Support (EFS), which lasts for 3 years
- Phase III: Maintenance Support (MS), which lasts for 3 years
2.1. Phase I: Full Support (FS)
Phase I: Full Support starts at the release of the version of NVIDIA vGPU software on which the NVIDIA GPU is supported when the GPU is released. Each GPU is supported by a specific version of NVIDIA vGPU software when the GPU released.
Phase I: Full Support entails the following software support:
- New features
- Bug fixes
- Security updates
- Performance improvements
- Support for new hypervisors and guest OSes
- Other improvements and enhancements that can be technically supported by the hardware
2.2. Phase II: Extended Full Support (EFS)
Phase II: Extended Full Support (EFS) starts when NVIDIA publishes a notification of the start of Phase II (EFS) of NVIDIA vGPU software support on a particular NVIDIA GPU. Phase II (EFS) lasts for 3 years.
This notice typically happens on or around the end of OEM availability of the affected GPU. During the Extended Full Support phase, the GPU is supported in the same way as during Phase I: Full Support. However, in publishing start of Phase II, NVIDIA is giving customers extended notification of the final lifecycle of the NVIDIA vGPU software on that particular GPU.
2.3. Phase III: Maintenance Support (MS)
Phase III: Maintenance Support (MS) starts when Phase II: Extended Full Support (EFS) ends. Phase III (MS) is the final phase of NVIDIA vGPU software support on a particular GPU. Phase III (MS) lasts for 3 years after the end EFS.
When a GPU moves into the MS Phase, an NVIDIA vGPU software branch is identified as the last supported branch on the GPU. No future branches will be supported on that GPU.
Phase III: Maintenance Support entails only the following software support for the GPU at NVIDIA’s choice:
- Maintenance
- Bug fixes
- Security updates
Phase III: Maintenance Support does not entail new features or technical support, and there is no ability to update or upgrade software.
At the conclusion of Phase III, the NVIDIA vGPU software enters the end of service life (EOSL). After the GPU enters EOSL, no active software support is provided by NVIDIA, except that self-help may still be available to users for a limited period.
|Phase I: Full Support
|Phase II:Extended Full Support
|Phase III: Maintenance Support
|End of Service Life
|Feature enhancements
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|No
|Support in major releases
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|No
|Support for new hypervisor and guest OS releases
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|No
|Maintenance bug fix support in minor releases
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|Security patches
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|Technical support
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|No
|Self help through knowledge base articles
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
The following diagram shows the phases in the software support lifecycle of an NVIDIA vGPU software product release.
End-of-software-support dates have been determined for GPUs supported by NVIDIA vGPU software that have reached end of full support.
For details of each software support phase, refer to Software Support Phases.
|GPU
|End of Full Support (yyyy-mm)
|End of Extended Full Support (yyyy-mm)
|End of Maintenance Support (yyyy-mm)
|Last Supported Release Branch
|NVIDIA A40
|2024-12
|2027-12
|TBD
|TBD
|Tesla M6
|2018-12
|2023-07
|2026-07
|16
|Tesla M10
|2022-11
|2025-11
|2028-07
|19
|Tesla M60
|2020-03
|2023-07
|2026-07
|16
|Tesla P4
|2019-03
|2023-07
|2026-07
|16
|Tesla P6
|2021-08
|2023-07
|2026-07
|16
|Tesla P40
|2021-04
|2023-07
|2026-07
|16
|Tesla P100 PCIe 12 GB
|2019-04
|2023-07
|2026-07
|16
|Tesla P100 PCIe 16 GB
|2019-04
|2023-07
|2026-07
|16
|Tesla P100 SXM2 16 GB
|2019-04
|2023-07
|2026-07
|16
|Tesla V100 FHHL 16 GB
|2021-06
|2024-06
|2028-07
|19
|Tesla V100 PCIe 16 GB
|2021-04
|2024-04
|2028-07
|19
|Tesla V100 PCIe 32 GB
|2021-06
|2024-06
|2028-07
|19
|Tesla V100 SXM2 16 GB
|2020-06
|2023-06
|2028-07
|19
|Tesla V100 SXM2 32 GB
|2021-06
|2024-06
|2028-07
|19
|Tesla V100S PCIe 16 GB
|2022-01
|2025-01
|2028-07
|19
|Quadro RTX 8000
|2022-05
|2025-05
|2028-07
|19
|Quadro RTX 6000
|2022-05
|2025-05
|2028-07
|19
The following GPUs have not reached the end of the full support phase and remain fully supported:
- NVIDIA A2
- NVIDIA A10
- NVIDIA A10G
- NVIDIA A16
- NVIDIA A30
- NVIDIA A30X
- NVIDIA A100
- NVIDIA A100 DX
- NVIDIA A100 PCIe
- NVIDIA A100 PCIe 80GB
- NVIDIA A100X
- NVIDIA A800 PCIe 80GB
- NVIDIA A800 SXM4 80GB
- NVIDIA H100 PCIe
- NVIDIA H800 PCIe
- NVIDIA L2
- NVIDIA L4
- NVIDIA L20
- NVIDIA L40
- NVIDIA L40S
- NVIDIA RTX 6000 Ada
- NVIDIA RTX A5000
- NVIDIA RTX A5500
- NVIDIA RTX A6000
- NVIDIA RTX PRO 4500 Blackwell Server Edition
- NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition
- NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition liquid cooled
- Tesla T4
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