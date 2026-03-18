NVIDIA Virtual GPU Software News and Updates (NVIDIA Virtual GPU Software Documentation) - Last updated March 18, 2026 - Send Feedback
NVIDIA Virtual GPU Software News and Updates
- NVIDIA Virtual GPU Software License Server End of Life Notice (August 31, 2022)
- This product change notice serves as formal notification that the NVIDIA virtual GPU software license server will reach End of Life (EOL) on July 31, 2023. After this date, NVIDIA virtual GPU software license server will have no new features, performance enhancements, bug fixes, or security updates. Technical support and software downloads for the NVIDIA virtual GPU software license server will no longer be available.
- NVIDIA Virtual GPU Software Lifecycle Policy (January 21, 2021)
- NVIDIA has introduced a new Enterprise Software lifecycle for vGPU software versions 7.x and above.
- NVIDIA Virtual GPU Software Lifecycle on Supported GPUs (March 18, 2026)
- The NVIDIA virtual GPU software lifecycle is related to the NVIDIA GPU hardware product lifecycle. Specifically, NVIDIA virtual GPU software support is coupled to the lifecycle of the NVIDIA GPU it was released on. An active SUMS or software subscription is required to receive software support.