AI vWS Toolkit - Building an Agentic RAG

- Introduction
- Quickstart Guide
- Deployment Guide
- Virtual Machine (VM) Configuration
- Connect to the VM Instance
- Verify NVIDIA Driver in the Windows Guest and vGPU License
- Install the NIM Prerequisite Installer (for Windows guests only)
- Verify nvidia-smi Operation Using Docker
- Obtain NVIDIA Developer Program Membership and a Personal API Key
- Launch NVIDIA AI Workbench
- Create a NIM Startup Script
- Start the Local NIM
- Test the Local NIM
- Start the Agentic RAG Project Container in AI Workbench
- Adjust the AI Workbench Project to Query the Local NIM
- Adding Context for RAG
- Further Experimentation