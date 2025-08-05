Introduction

NVIDIA AI Virtual Workstation (vWS) utilizes NVIDIA RTX Virtual Workstation, part of the NVIDIA vGPU software suite, along with data center GPUs to facilitate remote access to GPU acceleration for AI development. Thus, it serves as an excellent starting point for organizations embarking on their AI journey.

AI vWS Toolkits are designed explicitly for diverse use cases and provide essential reference documentation and instructions to assist organizations in jumpstarting AI development. This toolkit provides a guide for experimentation to create AI agents with a local NVIDIA Inference Microservice (NIM) and RAG for dynamic information retrieval from documents and web searches via NVIDIA RTX Virtual Workstation.