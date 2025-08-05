AI vWS Toolkit - Building an Agentic RAG
Quickstart Guide

This guide assumes a virtualized infrastructure with appropriate NVIDIA vGPU-supported hypervisor. Please ensure all required hardware, software, and development tools are properly installed and configured prior to continuing. This toolkit details both Windows and Linux options to complete this Agentic AI Toolkit example.

Prerequisites

Before you get started, go through the following to acquire the necessary software and hardware components.

Required Infrastructure and Supporting Software

Required Software for Windows Guests

Required Software for Ubuntu Linux Guests

  • Ubuntu 22.04.5 LTS guest VM

  • Remote desktop agent (RDP, other)

  • NVIDIA AI Workbench: Download here

  • Git, text editor (nano, vim, etc.)

Important

  • Install AI Workbench from the same account that will use AI Workbench.

  • Before downloading NVIDIA AI Workbench, please read the NVIDIA AI Product Agreement, the NVIDIA AI Workbench Shared Security Model, and our Data Privacy Policy. By downloading, installing, or using the NVIDIA AI Workbench software, you agree to the terms of the NVIDIA AI Product Agreement (EULA). If you do not agree to the terms of the EULA, you are not authorized to download, install, or use NVIDIA AI Workbench.

  • Don’t have an NVIDIA vGPU license yet? Request a free 90-day evaluation license.
