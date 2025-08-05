Quickstart Guide
This guide assumes a virtualized infrastructure with appropriate NVIDIA vGPU-supported hypervisor. Please ensure all required hardware, software, and development tools are properly installed and configured prior to continuing. This toolkit details both Windows and Linux options to complete this Agentic AI Toolkit example.
Before you get started, go through the following to acquire the necessary software and hardware components.
Required Infrastructure and Supporting Software
NVIDIA vGPU Software, version 18.0 or later
RTX Virtual Workstation (vWS) license enablement Activate, download, and install
NVIDIA NGC and NIM access: Join the NVIDIA Developer Program
NVIDIA vGPU-supported hypervisor Supported Products - NVIDIA Docs
Microsoft Windows Server 2025 + Hyper-V (if using Windows Guests)
Windows or Linux guest Virtual Machine configured with16 vCPU, 64 GB system memory, 500 GB disk, 24Q minimum NVIDIA vGPU profile
NVIDIA vGPU Certified Server with NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition, L40S, L40, or L4. NVIDIA vGPU Certified Servers
Tavily API Key Tavily Account and API Key
Internet connectivity, for NIM, NGC, and github access
Required Software for Windows Guests
Windows 11 guest VM + Ubuntu 22.04.5 LTS WSL
Remote desktop agent (RDP, other)
Docker Desktop Windows | Docker Docs (for Windows guest)
NVIDIA AI Workbench: Download here
Required Software for Ubuntu Linux Guests
Ubuntu 22.04.5 LTS guest VM
Remote desktop agent (RDP, other)
NVIDIA AI Workbench: Download here
Git, text editor (nano, vim, etc.)
Install AI Workbench from the same account that will use AI Workbench.
Before downloading NVIDIA AI Workbench, please read the NVIDIA AI Product Agreement, the NVIDIA AI Workbench Shared Security Model, and our Data Privacy Policy. By downloading, installing, or using the NVIDIA AI Workbench software, you agree to the terms of the NVIDIA AI Product Agreement (EULA). If you do not agree to the terms of the EULA, you are not authorized to download, install, or use NVIDIA AI Workbench.
Don’t have an NVIDIA vGPU license yet? Request a free 90-day evaluation license.