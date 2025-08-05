Deployment Guide

The NIM Prerequisite Installer requires Microsoft User Account Control (UAC) to be enabled. UAC is enabled by default for Windows, but if it has been disabled, it must be enabled to ensure successful installation of the NIM Prerequisite Installer. More information on Microsoft UAC can be found here.

Download the NIM Prerequisite Installer, extract the zip file and run the NIMSetup.exe file, and follow the instructions in the setup dialogs. This will install the necessary system components to work with NVIDIA NIMs on your system. See Getting Started — NVIDIA NIM on WSL2.

If the NIM Prerequisite Installer is not compatible with your environment, use the manual installation instructions as found here: Installing the NVIDIA Container Toolkit — NVIDIA Container Toolkit. Configure the toolkit to work with docker.

You will need to reboot your computer to complete the installation.