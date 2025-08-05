Further Experimentation

This AI Virtual Workstation Toolkit details how to manually start a local NIM as a workflow Agent model. This method features a local shell script to start the local model. Another method of starting a local model involves a compose file. The compose file is a configuration to start and address a local model for use by AI Workbench or other solutions. The instructions in the next section detail the use of a compose file in AI Workbench.

Navigate to the AI Workbench Dashboard->Compose section, select View Compose Settings, and then Edit the compose file.



Adjust the compose file to suit the NGC repo and model as required. In this example, the same model is used as shown in the manual example, previously. Adjust and save the compose file when completed.



Start the compose process and monitor the process in the compose status window. The process will take some time to fully start the model which is packaged as a NIM. Follow the container processes in a console shell. Verify “Application startup complete” in the compose status output. Use the command docker ps to monitor docker containers

