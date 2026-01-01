The NVIDIA Data Loading Library (DALI) is a collection of highly optimized building blocks, and an execution engine, for accelerating the pre-processing of input data for deep learning applications. DALI provides both the performance and the flexibility for accelerating different data pipelines as a single library. This single library can then be easily integrated into different deep learning training and inference applications.
Additional Resources
All DALI documents for your reference.
This document describes the key features, software enhancements and improvements, and known issues for DALI.
This document is the Software License Agreement (SLA) for NVIDIA Data Loading Library (DALI). This document contains specific license terms and conditions for NVIDIA DALI. By accepting this agreement, you agree to comply with all the terms and conditions applicable to the specific product(s) included herein.
NVIDIA DALI Archives