NVIDIA Base Command Manager streamlines cluster provisioning, workload management, and infrastructure monitoring. It provides all the tools you need to deploy and manage an AI data center.
Learn More

Base Command Manager 11

Administrator Manual v11
This manual is aimed at helping system administrators install, configure, understand, and manage a cluster running BCM. This manual is not intended for users interested only in interacting with the cluster to run compute jobs. The User Manual is intended to get such users up to speed with the user environment and workload management system.
Browse
Cloudbursting Manual v11
This manual is aimed at helping cluster administrators install, understand, configure, and manage the cloud capabilities of NVIDIA Base Command Manager. The administrator is expected to be reasonably familiar with the Administrator Manual.
Browse
Containerization Manual v11
This manual is aimed at helping cluster administrators install, understand, configure, and manage the containeration integration capabilities of NVIDIA Base Command Manager. The administrator is expected to be reasonably familiar with the Administrator Manual.
Browse
Developer Manual v11
This manual is aimed at helping developers who would like to program the NVIDIA Base Command Manager in order to enhance or alter its functionality. It is not intended for end users who simply wish to submit jobs that run programs to workload managers.
Browse
Edge Manual v11
This manual is aimed at helping cluster administrators install, understand, configure, and manage the edge computing capabilities of NVIDIA Base Command Manager. The administrator is expected to be reasonably familiar with the Administrator Manual.
Browse
Installation Manual v11
This manual describes a basic and quick installation of NVIDIA Base Command Manager (BCM) on “bare metal” cluster hardware as a step-by-step process, and gives very little explanation of the steps
Browse
User Manual v11
This manual is intended for the end users of a cluster running NVIDIA Base Command Manager (BCM, also known as “the cluster manager”) and covers the basics of using BCM’s user environment to run compute jobs on the cluster.
Browse
NVIDIA Mission Control Manual v11
The NVIDIA Mission Control features of NVIDIA Base Command Manager (BCM) are available on clusters that are running the NVIDIA Mission Control edition of BCM. The features are listed in chapter 1 of this manual.
Browse

Base Command Manager 10

Administrator Manual v10
This manual is aimed at helping system administrators install, configure, understand, and manage a cluster running BCM. This manual is not intended for users interested only in interacting with the cluster to run compute jobs. The User Manual is intended to get such users up to speed with the user environment and workload management system.
Browse
Cloudbursting Manual v10
This manual is aimed at helping cluster administrators install, understand, configure, and manage the cloud capabilities of NVIDIA Base Command Manager. The administrator is expected to be reasonably familiar with the Administrator Manual.
Browse
Containerization Manual v10
This manual is aimed at helping cluster administrators install, understand, configure, and manage the containeration integration capabilities of NVIDIA Base Command Manager. The administrator is expected to be reasonably familiar with the Administrator Manual.
Browse
Developer Manual v10
This manual is aimed at helping developers who would like to program the NVIDIA Base Command Manager in order to enhance or alter its functionality. It is not intended for end users who simply wish to submit jobs that run programs to workload managers.
Browse
Edge Manual v10
This manual is aimed at helping cluster administrators install, understand, configure, and manage the edge computing capabilities of NVIDIA Base Command Manager. The administrator is expected to be reasonably familiar with the Administrator Manual.
Browse
Installation Manual v10
This manual describes a basic and quick installation of NVIDIA Base Command Manager (BCM) on “bare metal” cluster hardware as a step-by-step process, and gives very little explanation of the steps
Browse
User Manual v10
This manual is intended for the end users of a cluster running NVIDIA Base Command Manager (BCM, also known as “the cluster manager”) and covers the basics of using BCM’s user environment to run compute jobs on the cluster.
Browse
Machine Learning Manual v10
This manual is aimed at helping cluster administrators install, understand, configure, and manage basic machine learning capabilities easily using NVIDIA Base Command Manager. The administrator is expected to be reasonably familiar with the Administrator Manual.
Browse

Bright Cluster Manager

NVIDIA Bright Cluster Manager
NVIDIA Bright Cluster Manager offers fast deployment and end-to-end management for heterogeneous HPC and AI server clusters at the edge, in the data center and in multi/hybrid-cloud environments. It automates provisioning and administration for clusters ranging in size from a single node to hundreds of thousands, supports CPU-based and NVIDIA GPU-accelerated systems, and orchestration with Kubernetes.
Browse
NVIDIA DGX SuperPOD
Deployment and management guides for NVIDIA DGX SuperPOD, an AI data center infrastructure platform that enables IT to deliver performance—without compromise—for every user and workload. DGX SuperPOD offers leadership-class accelerated infrastructure and agile, scalable performance for the most challenging AI and high-performance computing (HPC) workloads, with industry-proven results.
Browse
NVIDIA DGX BasePOD
Deployment and management guides for DGX BasePOD, which provides a prescriptive AI infrastructure for enterprises, eliminating the design challenges, lengthy deployment cycle, and management complexity traditionally associated with scaling AI infrastructure.
Browse
Base Command Manager Administration
This course provides an overview of the Base Command Manager solution. For those that are going to be managing and working with HPC or AI clusters, this course will give you a head start on understanding a powerful tool for cluster and workload management.   
Browse
Base Command Manager
On-site training or Instructor-led remote training sessions via NVIDIA Academy WebEx platform. Both methods include access to hands-on environment.
Browse
Free License FAQ
This document answers frequently asked questions from users interested in requesting the Base Command Manager free license.
Browse