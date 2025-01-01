Base Command Manager 11
This manual is aimed at helping system administrators install, configure, understand, and manage a cluster running BCM. This manual is not intended for users interested only in interacting with the cluster to run compute jobs. The User Manual is intended to get such users up to speed with the user environment and workload management system.
This manual is aimed at helping cluster administrators install, understand, configure, and manage the cloud capabilities of NVIDIA Base Command Manager. The administrator is expected to be reasonably familiar with the Administrator Manual.
This manual is aimed at helping cluster administrators install, understand, configure, and manage the containeration integration capabilities of NVIDIA Base Command Manager. The administrator is expected to be reasonably familiar with the Administrator Manual.
This manual is aimed at helping developers who would like to program the NVIDIA Base Command Manager in order to enhance or alter its functionality. It is not intended for end users who simply wish to submit jobs that run programs to workload managers.
This manual is aimed at helping cluster administrators install, understand, configure, and manage the edge computing capabilities of NVIDIA Base Command Manager. The administrator is expected to be reasonably familiar with the Administrator Manual.
This manual describes a basic and quick installation of NVIDIA Base Command Manager (BCM) on “bare metal” cluster hardware as a step-by-step process, and gives very little explanation of the steps
This manual is intended for the end users of a cluster running NVIDIA Base Command Manager (BCM, also known as “the cluster manager”) and covers the basics of using BCM’s user environment to run compute jobs on the cluster.
The NVIDIA Mission Control features of NVIDIA Base Command Manager (BCM) are available on clusters that are running the NVIDIA Mission Control edition of BCM. The features are listed in chapter 1 of this manual.
Base Command Manager 10
This manual is aimed at helping cluster administrators install, understand, configure, and manage basic machine learning capabilities easily using NVIDIA Base Command Manager. The administrator is expected to be reasonably familiar with the Administrator Manual.
Bright Cluster Manager
NVIDIA Bright Cluster Manager offers fast deployment and end-to-end management for heterogeneous HPC and AI server clusters at the edge, in the data center and in multi/hybrid-cloud environments. It automates provisioning and administration for clusters ranging in size from a single node to hundreds of thousands, supports CPU-based and NVIDIA GPU-accelerated systems, and orchestration with Kubernetes.
Deployment and management guides for NVIDIA DGX SuperPOD, an AI data center infrastructure platform that enables IT to deliver performance—without compromise—for every user and workload. DGX SuperPOD offers leadership-class accelerated infrastructure and agile, scalable performance for the most challenging AI and high-performance computing (HPC) workloads, with industry-proven results.
Deployment and management guides for DGX BasePOD, which provides a prescriptive AI infrastructure for enterprises, eliminating the design challenges, lengthy deployment cycle, and management complexity traditionally associated with scaling AI infrastructure.
This course provides an overview of the Base Command Manager solution. For those that are going to be managing and working with HPC or AI clusters, this course will give you a head start on understanding a powerful tool for cluster and workload management.
On-site training or Instructor-led remote training sessions via NVIDIA Academy WebEx platform. Both methods include access to hands-on environment.
This document answers frequently asked questions from users interested in requesting the Base Command Manager free license.