DGX BasePOD provides a prescriptive AI infrastructure for enterprises, eliminating the design challenges, lengthy deployment cycle, and management complexity traditionally associated with scaling AI infrastructure.

NVIDIA DGX BasePOD Reference Architecture - DGX B200, DGX H200, and DGX H100 Systems
Details how compute, networking switches, software, and storage components come together in a DGX BasePOD configuration.
NVIDIA DGX BasePOD Deployment Guide - DGX B200 with NVIDIA Mission Control
NVIDIA DGX BasePOD with DGX B200 Systems Deployment Guide with NVIDIA Mission Control.
NVIDIA DGX BasePOD Deployment Guide - DGX H200 and Base Command Manager 10.x
A deployment guide for DGX BasePOD configurations and Base Command Manager 10.x.
NVIDIA DGX BasePOD Deployment Guide - DGX A100 and Base Command Manager 10.x
A deployment guide for DGX BasePOD configurations and Base Command Manager 10.x.
NVIDIA DGX BasePOD Deployment Guide - DGX A100 and Base Command Manager 9.x
A deployment guide for DGX BasePOD configurations and Base Command Manager 9.x.
NVIDIA DGX BasePOD: Run:ai Deployment Guide - DGX A100
Describes how to deploy the Run:ai Atlas Platform on NVIDIA DGX BasePOD™ configurations through a simplified deployment using NVIDIA Base Command™ Manager (BCM) software.
NVIDIA DGX BasePOD: AWS Deployment Guide - DGX A100 and DGX H100
Describes how to connect DGX BasePOD to Amazon Web Services (AWS).
NVIDIA DGX BasePOD: RHEL Deployment Guide
This guide provides step-by-step instructions for deploying a RHEL-based BasePod for BCM 10, covering everything from installing on bare metal to running Kubernetes validation tests.
NVIDIA DGX Explained: BasePOD Update Guide
This document provides update guidance for an NVIDIA DGX BasePOD customer to get the most recent versions, fixes, improvements, and new features of the various components.
