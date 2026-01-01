Deployment and Management Guides
DGX BasePOD provides a prescriptive AI infrastructure for enterprises, eliminating the design challenges, lengthy deployment cycle, and management complexity traditionally associated with scaling AI infrastructure.
Details how compute, networking switches, software, and storage components come together in a DGX BasePOD configuration.
NVIDIA DGX BasePOD with DGX B200 Systems Deployment Guide with NVIDIA Mission Control.
A deployment guide for DGX BasePOD configurations and Base Command Manager 10.x.
A deployment guide for DGX BasePOD configurations and Base Command Manager 9.x.
Describes how to deploy the Run:ai Atlas Platform on NVIDIA DGX BasePOD™ configurations through a simplified deployment using NVIDIA Base Command™ Manager (BCM) software.
Describes how to connect DGX BasePOD to Amazon Web Services (AWS).
This guide provides step-by-step instructions for deploying a RHEL-based BasePod for BCM 10, covering everything from installing on bare metal to running Kubernetes validation tests.
This document provides update guidance for an NVIDIA DGX BasePOD customer to get the most recent versions, fixes, improvements, and new features of the various components.