Accelerated AI data center infrastructure platform for delivering agile and scalable performance for the most challenging AI and high-performance computing (HPC) workloads.
These documents cover the NVIDIA Base Command™ Manager (BCM) software release versions on NVIDIA DGX SuperPOD™ configurations.
Common user tasks for DGX SuperPOD configurations and Base Command Manager.
A deployment guide for DGX SuperPOD configurations and Base Command Manager.
An overview of how to manage DGX SuperPOD configurations and Base Command Manager.
Provides guidelines for selecting the right data center to deploy a DGX SuperPOD.
NVIDIA SuperPOD with DGX B300 Systems, Spectrum-4 Ethernet and DC Busbar Power Reference Architecture
Details how compute, networking switches, software, and storage components come together in a DGX SuperPOD configuration.
NVIDIA SuperPOD with DGX B300 Systems, NVIDIA Quantum-X800 InfiniBand switching and AC Power Reference Architecture
Details how compute, networking switches, software, and storage components come together in a DGX SuperPOD configuration.
Details how compute, networking switches, software, and storage components come together in a DGX SuperPOD configuration.
Provides guidelines for selecting the right data center to deploy a DGX SuperPOD.
Details how compute, networking switches, software, and storage components come together in a DGX SuperPOD configuration.
Details how compute, networking switches, software, and storage components come together in a DGX SuperPOD configuration.
Details how compute, networking switches, software, and storage components come together in a DGX SuperPOD configuration.
Overview of the different types of Ethernet and InfiniBand cables and how to utilize them in cabling a data center.
Deployment and management guides for NVIDIA DGX SuperPOD Reference Architecture (RA) based on DGX GB300.
Covering data center architecture, hardware, and software, but also operations, business strategy, and support.