Accelerated AI data center infrastructure platform for delivering agile and scalable performance for the most challenging AI and high-performance computing (HPC) workloads.
NVIDIA DGX SuperPOD - Release Notes
These documents cover the NVIDIA Base Command™ Manager (BCM) software release versions on NVIDIA DGX SuperPOD™ configurations.
NVIDIA DGX SuperPOD User Guide - DGX H100 and DGX A100
Common user tasks for DGX SuperPOD configurations and Base Command Manager.
NVIDIA DGX SuperPOD Deployment Guide - DGX H100 and DGX A100
A deployment guide for DGX SuperPOD configurations and Base Command Manager.
NVIDIA DGX SuperPOD Administration Guide - DGX H100 and DGX A100
An overview of how to manage DGX SuperPOD configurations and Base Command Manager.
NVIDIA DGX SuperPOD: Data Center Design - DGX H100
Provides guidelines for selecting the right data center to deploy a DGX SuperPOD.
NVIDIA SuperPOD with DGX B300 Systems, Spectrum-4 Ethernet and DC Busbar Power Reference Architecture
Details how compute, networking switches, software, and storage components come together in a DGX SuperPOD configuration.
NVIDIA SuperPOD with DGX B300 Systems, NVIDIA Quantum-X800 InfiniBand switching and AC Power Reference Architecture
Details how compute, networking switches, software, and storage components come together in a DGX SuperPOD configuration.
NVIDIA DGX SuperPOD Reference Architecture - DGX B200
Details how compute, networking switches, software, and storage components come together in a DGX SuperPOD configuration.
NVIDIA DGX SuperPOD: Data Center Best Practices with DGX B200
Provides guidelines for selecting the right data center to deploy a DGX SuperPOD.
NVIDIA DGX SuperPOD Reference Architecture - DGX H200
Details how compute, networking switches, software, and storage components come together in a DGX SuperPOD configuration.
NVIDIA DGX SuperPOD Reference Architecture - DGX H100
Details how compute, networking switches, software, and storage components come together in a DGX SuperPOD configuration.
NVIDIA DGX SuperPOD Reference Architecture - DGX GB200
Details how compute, networking switches, software, and storage components come together in a DGX SuperPOD configuration.
Cabling Data Centers
Overview of the different types of Ethernet and InfiniBand cables and how to utilize them in cabling a data center.
NVIDIA DGX SuperPOD: Next Generation Scalable Infrastructure for AI Factories
Deployment and management guides for NVIDIA DGX SuperPOD Reference Architecture (RA) based on DGX GB300.
NVIDIA DGX SuperPOD - Frequently Asked Questions
Covering data center architecture, hardware, and software, but also operations, business strategy, and support.
