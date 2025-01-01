NVIDIA Cosmos
NVIDIA Cosmos is a world foundation model (WFM) platform designed to accelerate physical AI development for autonomous vehicles (AVs) and robotics.

NVIDIA Cosmos Core Models
Developer guide for Cosmos world foundation models (WFMs), including installation, quick-start, and post-training guides
NVIDIA NIM for Cosmos
Deployment guide for the Cosmos NIM microservices
NVIDIA Cosmos Curator on DGX Cloud
User guide and API reference for curating video datasets on DGX Cloud
Cosmos Cookbook
A comprehensive guide for adapting Cosmos core models for various deployments—includes data curation, evaluation, and post-training guides using real-world datasets.
