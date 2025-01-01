NVIDIA Cosmos is a world foundation model (WFM) platform designed to accelerate physical AI development for autonomous vehicles (AVs) and robotics.
Developer guide for Cosmos world foundation models (WFMs), including installation, quick-start, and post-training guides
Deployment guide for the Cosmos NIM microservices
User guide and API reference for curating video datasets on DGX Cloud
A comprehensive guide for adapting Cosmos core models for various deployments—includes data curation, evaluation, and post-training guides using real-world datasets.