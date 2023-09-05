Bug Fixes in this Firmware Version
For bug fixes prior to version 24.33.1048, please refer to the NVIDIA BlueField-2 DPU documentation.
Internal Ref.
Issue
3333959
Description: Enabled ACS for single port cards.
Keywords: ACS
Discovered in Version: 24.35.2000
Fixed in Release: 24.35.3006
3267858
Description: Fixed the issue that resulted in total bandwidth drop due to the interference between virtio-net and virtio-blk when running them both together.
Keywords: virtio, virtio-block, virtio-net, VFE
Discovered in Version: 24.35.2000
Fixed in Release: 24.35.3006
3500450
Description: Fixed an issue that prevented the "Get Package Status" NC-SI command from returning the correct RMII hardware arbitration status.
Keywords: Hardware arbitration
Discovered in Version: 24.35.2000
Fixed in Release: 24.35.3006
3337209
Description: Fixed a race in the hardware that caused a SQ to get stuck by disabling a few hardware optimization.
Keywords: Race, hardware, SQ
Discovered in Version: 24.35.2000
Fixed in Release: 24.35.3006
3491989
Description: Fixed an issue that caused the virtio-blk traffic to get stuck when working on vDPA over VFE mode.
Keywords: virtio-blk, virtio full emulation, vDPA
Discovered in Version: 24.35.2000
Fixed in Release: 24.35.3006
3426482
Description: Fixed an issue that caused the pipe to get stuck as the outbound_dev_null was cleared by the CORE through IPC while running reset-per-link flow.
Keywords: Bare metal
Discovered in Version: 24.35.2000
Fixed in Release: 24.35.3006
3331017
Description: Removed the limitation that required the user to configure the rate limit per host. Now the user can set the rate limiter from port level.
Keywords: Rate limit
Discovered in Version: 24.35.2000
Fixed in Release: 24.35.3006