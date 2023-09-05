Bug Fixes in this Firmware Version

NVIDIA BlueField-2 DPU Firmware Release Notes v24.35.3006 LTS
For bug fixes prior to version 24.33.1048, please refer to the NVIDIA BlueField-2 DPU documentation.

3333959

Description: Enabled ACS for single port cards.

Keywords: ACS

Discovered in Version: 24.35.2000

Fixed in Release: 24.35.3006

3267858

Description: Fixed the issue that resulted in total bandwidth drop due to the interference between virtio-net and virtio-blk when running them both together.

Keywords: virtio, virtio-block, virtio-net, VFE

Discovered in Version: 24.35.2000

Fixed in Release: 24.35.3006

3500450

Description: Fixed an issue that prevented the "Get Package Status" NC-SI command from returning the correct RMII hardware arbitration status.

Keywords: Hardware arbitration

Discovered in Version: 24.35.2000

Fixed in Release: 24.35.3006

3337209

Description: Fixed a race in the hardware that caused a SQ to get stuck by disabling a few hardware optimization.

Keywords: Race, hardware, SQ

Discovered in Version: 24.35.2000

Fixed in Release: 24.35.3006

3491989

Description: Fixed an issue that caused the virtio-blk traffic to get stuck when working on vDPA over VFE mode.

Keywords: virtio-blk, virtio full emulation, vDPA

Discovered in Version: 24.35.2000

Fixed in Release: 24.35.3006

3426482

Description: Fixed an issue that caused the pipe to get stuck as the outbound_dev_null was cleared by the CORE through IPC while running reset-per-link flow.

Keywords: Bare metal

Discovered in Version: 24.35.2000

Fixed in Release: 24.35.3006

3331017

Description: Removed the limitation that required the user to configure the rate limit per host. Now the user can set the rate limiter from port level.

Keywords: Rate limit

Discovered in Version: 24.35.2000

Fixed in Release: 24.35.3006

