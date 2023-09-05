Changes and New Feature in this Firmware Version
|
Feature/Change
|
Description
|
24.35.2000
|
PCC Algorithm
|
Enables the users to collect more information from NP to RP for PCC algorithm. To achieve this, the NP ingress bytes information was added to the RTT response packet sent from the NP side.
|
HPCC: Support per-IP and per-QP methods
|
Enables the user to configure the PCC algorithm shaper coalescing mode using nvconfig to select CC algorithm shaper coalescing for IB and ROCE.
|
Bug Fixes
|
See Bug Fixes in this Firmware Version section.