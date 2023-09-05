NVIDIA BlueField-2 DPU Firmware Release Notes v24.35.3006 LTS
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  NVIDIA BlueField-2 DPU Firmware Release Notes v24.35.3006 LTS  Changes and New Feature in this Firmware Version

Changes and New Feature in this Firmware Version

Feature/Change

Description

24.35.2000

PCC Algorithm

Enables the users to collect more information from NP to RP for PCC algorithm. To achieve this, the NP ingress bytes information was added to the RTT response packet sent from the NP side.

HPCC: Support per-IP and per-QP methods

Enables the user to configure the PCC algorithm shaper coalescing mode using nvconfig to select CC algorithm shaper coalescing for IB and ROCE.
The new parameters are IB_CC_SHAPER_COALESCE and ROCE_CC_SHAPER_COALESCE.

Bug Fixes

See Bug Fixes in this Firmware Version section.

© Copyright 2023, NVIDIA. Last updated on Sep 5, 2023
content here