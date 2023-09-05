Known Issues

Description: Unexpected system behavior might be observed if the driver is loaded while reset is in progress.

Description: Firmware reset sync 1 is currently not working properly. Occasionally, running it does not reset to the device.

Description: CRC is included in the traffic byte counters as a port byte counter.

Description: Multi PF is not supported in NVIDIA BlueField-2 Multi-Host environments. Setting 4 PFs (mlxconfig NUM_OF_PF-4) on a Multi-Host environment may trigger firmware asserts and the ARcatVerM may hang.

Description: When decapsulation on a packet occurs, the FCS indication is not calculated correctly.

Description: The "max_shaper_rate" configuration query via QEEC mlxreg returns a value translated to hardware granularity.

3106146