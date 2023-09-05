NVIDIA BlueField-3 DPU Firmware Release Notes v32.37.1306
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  NVIDIA BlueField-3 DPU Firmware Release Notes v32.37.1306  Known Issues

Known Issues

Internal Ref.

Issue

3457472

Description: Disabling the Relaxed Ordered (RO) capability (relaxed_ordering_read_pci_enabled=0) using the vhca_resource_manager is currently not functional.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Relaxed Ordered

Discovered in Version: 32.37.1306

3275394

Description: When performing PCIe link secondary-bus-reset, disable/enable or mlxfwreset on AMD based Genoa systems, the device takes longer then expected to link up, due to a PCIe receiver termination misconfiguration.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: PCIe

Discovered in Version: 32.37.1306

3140048

Description: The DPC mechanism is currently not supported.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: DPC, PCIe

Discovered in Version: 32.37.1306

2878841

Description: The firmware rollback fails for the signature retransmit flow if the QPN field is configured in the mkey (as it only allows the given QP to use this Mkey) as the firmware rollback flow relies on an internal QP that uses the mkey.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Signature retransmit flow

Discovered in Version: 32.37.1306

3412847

Description: Socket-Direct is currently not supported.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Socket-Direct

Discovered in Version: 32.37.1306

© Copyright 2023, NVIDIA. Last updated on Sep 5, 2023
content here