Known Issues
Internal Ref.
Issue
3457472
Description: Disabling the Relaxed Ordered (RO) capability (relaxed_ordering_read_pci_enabled=0) using the vhca_resource_manager is currently not functional.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Relaxed Ordered
Discovered in Version: 32.37.1306
3275394
Description: When performing PCIe link secondary-bus-reset, disable/enable or mlxfwreset on AMD based Genoa systems, the device takes longer then expected to link up, due to a PCIe receiver termination misconfiguration.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: PCIe
Discovered in Version: 32.37.1306
3140048
Description: The DPC mechanism is currently not supported.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: DPC, PCIe
Discovered in Version: 32.37.1306
2878841
Description: The firmware rollback fails for the signature retransmit flow if the QPN field is configured in the mkey (as it only allows the given QP to use this Mkey) as the firmware rollback flow relies on an internal QP that uses the mkey.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Signature retransmit flow
Discovered in Version: 32.37.1306
3412847
Description: Socket-Direct is currently not supported.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Socket-Direct
Discovered in Version: 32.37.1306