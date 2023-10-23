NVIDIA BlueField-3 DPU Firmware Release Notes v32.38.3056
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  NVIDIA BlueField-3 DPU Firmware Release Notes v32.38.3056  Bug Fixes History

Bug Fixes History

Internal Ref.

Issue

3506017

Description: Updated the firmware INI to enable MCTP over SMBUS and PCIe.

Keywords: MCTP

Discovered in Version: 32.37.1306

Fixed in Release: 32.38.1002

3331179

Description: Improved token calculation.

Keywords: Token calculation

Discovered in Version: 32.37.1306

Fixed in Release: 32.38.1002

3495889

Description: Fixed a QoS host port rate limit shaper inaccuracy that occurred when the shaper was configured via the QSHR access register.

Keywords: Port rate limit shaper

Discovered in Version: 32.37.1306

Fixed in Release: 32.38.1002

3432080

Description: Fixed a reburst issue.

Keywords: Rate limit

Discovered in Version: 32.37.1306

Fixed in Release: 32.38.1002

3432080

Description: Improved the grated2hw token calculation.

Keywords: Rate limit (vQoS)

Discovered in Version: 32.37.1306

Fixed in Release: 32.38.1002

3457472

Description: Disabling the Relaxed Ordered (RO) capability (relaxed_ordering_read_pci_enabled=0) using the vhca_resource_manager is currently not functional.

Keywords: Relaxed Ordered

Discovered in Version: 32.37.1306

Fixed in Release: 32.38.1002
© Copyright 2023, NVIDIA. Last updated on Oct 23, 2023
content here