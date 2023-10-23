Bug Fixes History
|
Internal Ref.
|
Issue
|
3506017
|
Description: Updated the firmware INI to enable MCTP over SMBUS and PCIe.
|
Keywords: MCTP
|
Discovered in Version: 32.37.1306
|
Fixed in Release: 32.38.1002
|
3331179
|
Description: Improved token calculation.
|
Keywords: Token calculation
|
Discovered in Version: 32.37.1306
|
Fixed in Release: 32.38.1002
|
3495889
|
Description: Fixed a QoS host port rate limit shaper inaccuracy that occurred when the shaper was configured via the QSHR access register.
|
Keywords: Port rate limit shaper
|
Discovered in Version: 32.37.1306
|
Fixed in Release: 32.38.1002
|
3432080
|
Description: Fixed a reburst issue.
|
Keywords: Rate limit
|
Discovered in Version: 32.37.1306
|
Fixed in Release: 32.38.1002
|
3432080
|
Description: Improved the grated2hw token calculation.
|
Keywords: Rate limit (vQoS)
|
Discovered in Version: 32.37.1306
|
Fixed in Release: 32.38.1002
|
3457472
|
Description: Disabling the Relaxed Ordered (RO) capability (relaxed_ordering_read_pci_enabled=0) using the vhca_resource_manager is currently not functional.
|
Keywords: Relaxed Ordered
|
Discovered in Version: 32.37.1306
|
Fixed in Release: 32.38.1002