Bug Fixes in This Version

NVIDIA BlueField-3 DPU Firmware Release Notes v32.38.3056
Internal Ref.Issue
3629562Description: Fixed a code mismatch in the process of handling the cause to the link being down when the remote faults were received.
Keywords: Link down
Discovered in Version: 32.38.1002
Fixed in Release: 32.38.3056
3602526Description: Fixed an issue that led to packet drops on lossless fabric due to an Rx buffer overflow.
Keywords: PFC
Discovered in Version: 32.38.1002
Fixed in Release: 32.38.3056
3614448Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in RoCE traffic showing significantly less throughput when the CC mode was enabled rather than disabled when using the LAG mode.
Keywords: Bandwidth, LAG, CC
Discovered in Version: 32.38.1002
Fixed in Release: 32.38.3056
3535284Description: Fixed an issue related to sending loopback traffic when the Rate Limiter was enabled as it limited the user from having more than the wire speed.
Keywords: Rate Limiter
Discovered in Version: 32.38.1002
Fixed in Release: 32.38.3056
3556822Description: Modified the CC events arriving flow to the PCC application to be received after the PCC application finishes information synchronization with the firmware when loading a new application.
Keywords: DOCA PCC, Programmable Congestion Control, high availability
Discovered in Version: 32.38.1002
Fixed in Release: 32.38.3056
3605649Description: Fixed an issue related to SXP port VL rate limiter that resulted in bandwidth degradation. Additionally, cleared the token in SXD VL rate limiter, so when setting new rate during traffic the token will not get negative and stuck all outgoing bandwidth.
Keywords: Rate Limiter, VL, bandwidth
Discovered in Version: 32.38.1002
Fixed in Release: 32.38.3056
3583456Description: Fixed an issue that caused the PCC DPA application to suffer from continuous communication failure due to retry asynchronous error. This issue resulted in PCC DPA application failure to start or mlxreg set/get PCC register failure.
Keywords: DOCA PCC
Discovered in Version: 32.38.1002
Fixed in Release: 32.38.3056
3580406Description: Fixed an issue related to VFs performance throughput across multiple VF FLRs while using carveout pages.
Keywords: Performance
Discovered in Version: 32.38.1002
Fixed in Release: 32.38.3056
