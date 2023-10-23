Known Issues

Workaround: After the new application is loaded, trigger the flow's force-clear option to enable the relevant algo_slot by the PPCC command.

The following is an example for enabling algo_slot 0.

Note: The slot number should be the actual slot number used by the new application.

sudo mlxreg -d /dev/mst/mt41692_pciconf0 -y --set "cmd_type=1" --reg_name PPCC --indexes "local_port=1,pnat=0,lp_msb=0,algo_slot=0,algo_param_index=0"

sudo mlxreg -d /dev/mst/mt41692_pciconf0.1 -y --set "cmd_type=1" --reg_name PPCC --indexes "local_port=1,pnat=0,lp_msb=0,algo_slot=0,algo_param_index=0"