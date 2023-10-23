NVIDIA BlueField-3 DPU Firmware Release Notes v32.38.3056
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  NVIDIA BlueField-3 DPU Firmware Release Notes v32.38.3056  Known Issues

Known Issues

Internal Ref.Issue
3627384Description: PCC flow context database is not cleared when starting a new DOCA PCC application. The "left state by legacy" active application would impact the new application's behavior.

Workaround: After the new application is loaded, trigger the flow's force-clear option to enable the relevant algo_slot by the PPCC command.

The following is an example for enabling algo_slot 0.

Note: The slot number should be the actual slot number used by the new application.

sudo mlxreg -d /dev/mst/mt41692_pciconf0   -y --set "cmd_type=1" --reg_name PPCC --indexes "local_port=1,pnat=0,lp_msb=0,algo_slot=0,algo_param_index=0"

sudo mlxreg -d /dev/mst/mt41692_pciconf0.1 -y --set "cmd_type=1" --reg_name PPCC --indexes "local_port=1,pnat=0,lp_msb=0,algo_slot=0,algo_param_index=0"

Keywords: PCC flow
Discovered in Version: 32.38.3056

3565948
Description: 1k virtio-net devices cannot be created when using a BFB image of 64K page size and setting the PF_LOG_BAR_SIZE default value to 5. In this case, the virtio-net-controller will report "check_create_alias_uar 270 - Failed to create alias for UAR" in the Arm side log.

Workaround: Set PF_LOG_BAR_SIZE=6.

Keywords: 1k virtio-net devices, PF_LOG_BAR_SIZE

Discovered in Version: 32.38.1002

3439438
Description: When connecting to a High Speed Traffic Generator in 400G speed, the linkup time may takes up to 3 minutes.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: 400G linkup time

Discovered in Version: 32.38.1002

3534128
Description: External flash access such as flash read using the MFT tools will fail if there is a pending image on the flash.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Flash access

Discovered in Version: 32.38.1002

3534219
Description: On BlueField-3 devices, from DOCA 2.2.0 to 32.37.1306 (or lower), the host crashes when executing partial Arm reset (e.g., Arm reboot; BFB push; mlxfwreset).


Workaround: Before downgrading the firmware, perform:

  • echo 0 > /sys/bus/platform/drivers/mlxbf-bootctl/large_icm
  • Arm reboot

Keywords: BlueField-3; downgrade

Discovered in Version: 32.38.1002

3547022
Description: When unloading the network drivers on an external host, sync1 reset may be still reported as 'supported' although it is not. Thus, initiating the reset flow may result in reset failure after a few minutes.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Sync1 reset

Discovered in Version: 32.38.1002

3439438
Description: When connecting to a Spirent switch in 400G speed, the linkup time may takes up to 3 minutes.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Spirent, 400G, linkup time

Discovered in Version: 32.38.1002

3525865
Description: PCIe PML1 is disabled.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: PCIe PML1

Discovered in Version: 32.38.1002

3525865
Description: Unexpected system behavior might be observed if the driver is loaded while reset is in progress.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Sync 1 reset, firmware reset

Discovered in Version: 32.38.1002

3275394
Description: When performing PCIe link secondary-bus-reset, disable/enable or mlxfwreset on AMD based Genoa systems, the device takes longer then expected to link up, due to a PCIe receiver termination misconfiguration.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: PCIe

Discovered in Version: 32.37.1306

3140048
Description: The DPC mechanism is currently not supported.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: DPC, PCIe

Discovered in Version: 32.37.1306

2878841
Description: The firmware rollback fails for the signature retransmit flow if the QPN field is configured in the mkey (as it only allows the given QP to use this Mkey) as the firmware rollback flow relies on an internal QP that uses the mkey.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Signature retransmit flow

Discovered in Version: 32.37.1306

3412847
Description: Socket-Direct is currently not supported.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Socket-Direct

Discovered in Version: 32.37.1306
© Copyright 2023, NVIDIA. Last updated on Oct 23, 2023
content here