Cloud Orchestration - Kubernetes Application Notes
Overview

Kubernetes is an open source container orchestration engine for automating deployment, scaling and management of containerized applications. This document aims to guide Kubernetes administrators/users on the NVIDIA networking stack, offering solutions, and explaining how to configure them in Kubernetes, as well as providing detailed information on how to configure CNIs, Device Plugins and NVIDIA Network Operator with NVIDIA hardware.

k8s-images repository is provided with Dockerfile examples of how to build RDMA/DPDK/perftest container images.

Kubernetes Plugin

Version

Multus CNI

v3.9.3

SR-IOV CNI

v2.7.0

IB-SR-IOV CNI

v1.0.3

RDMA CNI

v1.0.1

IPoIB CNI

v1.1.0

Containernetworking-plugins

v1.2.0

Whereabouts IPAM

v0.6.1

NVIDIA IPAM

v0.0.3

IB-Kubernetes

v1.0.2

SR-IOV network device plugin

sriov-network-device-plugin: Commit-ID: 7e7f979087286ee950bd5ebc89d8bbb6723fc625

RDMA shared device plugin

v1.3.2

NVIDIA Network Operator

v23.7.0

