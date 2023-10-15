Cloud Orchestration - Kubernetes Application Notes
Kubernetes provides a device plugin framework that can be used to advertise system hardware resources to the Kubelet. More information about the device plugin framework can be found at https://kubernetes.io/docs/concepts/extend-kubernetes/compute-storage-net/device-plugins/.

This document presents configuration with the following device plugins:

Project

SR-IOV network device plugin

https://github.com/k8snetworkplumbingwg/sriov-network-device-plugin

RDMA shared device plugin

https://github.com/Mellanox/k8s-rdma-shared-dev-plugin

  • SR-IOV network device plugin - A device plugin for discovering and advertising the SR-IOV virtual functions (VFs) that are available on a Kubernetes host.

  • RDMA shared device plugin - device plugin for sharing RDMA devices between PODs on the same host.
