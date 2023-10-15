Kubernetes Performance Tuning
This section provides a configuration example for Kubernetes performance tuning for SR-IOV.
The machine in this example includes the following CPUs:
numactl --hardware
available:
2 nodes (
0-
1)
node
0 cpus:
0
1
2
3
4
5
12
13
14
15
16
17
node
0 size:
31990 MB
node
0 free:
25314 MB
node
1 cpus:
6
7
8
9
10
11
18
19
20
21
22
23
node
1 size:
32237 MB
node
1 free:
27135 MB
node distances:
node
0
1
0:
10
21
1:
21
10
3 CPUs are reserved on NUMA, and 1 for the system and for Kubernetes. Edit /var/lib/kubelet/config.yaml:
cpuManagerPolicy:
static
reservedSystemCPUs:
6-
8
topologyManagerPolicy: single-numa-node
Using isolcpus kernel boot command-line isolates the CPUs from the kernel scheduler. This will ensure that a user-space process will not be scheduled by the kernel. In this example, CPUs 0-5 and 9-23 are isolated. isolcpus=0,1,2,3,4,5,9,10,11,12,13,14,15,16,17,18,19,20,21,22,23,24.
In case of changes in the reservedSystemCPUs or in the cpuManagerPolicy the /var/lib/kubelet/cpu_manager_state should be deleted, and the kubelet should be restarted.